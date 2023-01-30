Read full article on original website
Lisa Goodman's February 1 "Lunch with Lisa" Featured Chief Brian O’Hara
Every month Ward 7 Council Member Lisa Goodman hosts Lunch with Lisa at the Minneapolis campus of St. Thomas, and Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara was a special guest at the February 1 lunch. Over 100 citizens from Goodman’s Ward attended the session to hear Chief O’Hara talk about priorities for his department.
How to Contact 311
Excerpt from the February 2 City of Minneapolis e-newsletter:. Need to report an issue? Can't find the right information? Minneapolis 311 can help. 311 coordinates with City departments and service providers to report your concerns, find you information and connect you with non-emergency City services. For example, if you report an icy sidewalk or have questions about winter parking restrictions, 311 connects with the experts in the right department to get to the bottom of it.
