Excerpt from the February 2 City of Minneapolis e-newsletter:. Need to report an issue? Can't find the right information? Minneapolis 311 can help. 311 coordinates with City departments and service providers to report your concerns, find you information and connect you with non-emergency City services. For example, if you report an icy sidewalk or have questions about winter parking restrictions, 311 connects with the experts in the right department to get to the bottom of it.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO