Cincinnati, OH

OnlyHomers

NFL Coaches Refusing To Work With Star Quarterback

The Arizona Cardinals have been looking to fill their vacant head coach role, and there are loud rumblings of a key reason why it is taking so long to fill. The name that everyone brings up when discussing the issues with the team filling the coaching spot is quarterback Kyler Murray.
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

Sean Payton off to a bad start in Denver thanks to Dolphins latest hire

The Denver Broncos got their man in newly minted head coach Sean Payton, but it looks like Payton won’t be getting his top choice of defensive coordinator in 2023. This week, the Denver Broncos traded for former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton to begin a new era for the franchise. Some believe the Saints to be the outright winners of that trade, yet Denver still got a bargain for Payton and should benefit from cleaning house.
DENVER, CO
Pro Football Rumors

Texans interviewed Patriots TE coach Nick Caley for OC job

Caley has spent his entire NFL coaching career in New England, working his way up to tight ends coach. The Patriots got plenty of production out of the position during Caley’s first few seasons at the helm thanks to the presence of Rob Gronkowski. Since Gronk left New England, the Patriots haven’t been able to generate even a fraction of those numbers.
HOUSTON, TX
Pro Football Rumors

Cowboys begin OC search, Mike McCarthy to call plays

Mike McCarthy will indeed return to a play-calling role. The former Packers HC will take on that responsibility next season for the Cowboys, Jerry Jones confirmed Wednesday. The Fort Worth Star-Telegram’s Clarence Hill reports that the Cowboys have begun interviewing offensive coordinator candidates to replace Kellen Moore, meeting with Rams assistant Thomas Brown and Panthers staffer Jeff Nixon, but the position will come with a reduced workload in 2023.
Pro Football Rumors

Todd Monken set for second Ravens OC interview

Feb. 3: Monken has reached the second-interview stage with the Ravens, who are going through a thorough search to fill their offensive coordinator post. The Ravens will meet with the Georgia OC for a second time Friday, Mike Garafolo of NFL.com tweets. Monken joins Seahawks quarterbacks coach Dave Canales as finalists for the Ravens’ play-calling position.
BALTIMORE, MD
Pro Football Rumors

Former head coach Matt Rhule sues Panthers

The two-plus-season Panthers HC filed an arbitration suit last week, seeking severance money he alleges the team is refusing to pay. Rhule is seeking offset money from the Panthers, with Jones adding $5MM is believed to be in dispute here. Now the coach at Nebraska, Rhule landed on his feet...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Pro Football Rumors

Pro Football Rumors

