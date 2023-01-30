Read full article on original website
Charges Dropped Against NFL SuperstarOnlyHomersCincinnati, OH
Arrest Warrant Issued For NFL SuperstarOnlyHomersCincinnati, OH
Police fatally shot an Ohio man as he was clearing out his grandmother's house, according to familySherif SaadWyoming, OH
Super Bowl The Chiefs, DearWiseWomen share their opinion, who is going on to the Super BowlDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
Ohio Mother Desperate After Both Of Her Sons Vanished Without A TraceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCincinnati, OH
NFL Coaches Refusing To Work With Star Quarterback
The Arizona Cardinals have been looking to fill their vacant head coach role, and there are loud rumblings of a key reason why it is taking so long to fill. The name that everyone brings up when discussing the issues with the team filling the coaching spot is quarterback Kyler Murray.
New England Patriots Will Try To Sign Superstar Quarterback
The New England Patriots are currently set up well with two young quarterbacks, Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe, who both have winning records as starting quarterbacks during their short tenure in the league.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Sean Payton off to a bad start in Denver thanks to Dolphins latest hire
The Denver Broncos got their man in newly minted head coach Sean Payton, but it looks like Payton won’t be getting his top choice of defensive coordinator in 2023. This week, the Denver Broncos traded for former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton to begin a new era for the franchise. Some believe the Saints to be the outright winners of that trade, yet Denver still got a bargain for Payton and should benefit from cleaning house.
Ravens to conduct second OC interview with Vikings' Brian Angelichio
The list of finalists for the Baltimore Raven’s offensive coordinator vacancy continues to grow. Baltimore is set to meet for a second time with Vikings passing-game coordinator Brian Angelichio, reports ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. The Ravens met with Angelichio last month, as they cast a wide net of internal...
Texans interviewed Patriots TE coach Nick Caley for OC job
Caley has spent his entire NFL coaching career in New England, working his way up to tight ends coach. The Patriots got plenty of production out of the position during Caley’s first few seasons at the helm thanks to the presence of Rob Gronkowski. Since Gronk left New England, the Patriots haven’t been able to generate even a fraction of those numbers.
Broncos request interview with former Vic Fangio assistant
Although Sean Desai dropped off the defensive coordinator tier this season, the Seahawks assistant continues to generate interest for a second chance. The Broncos are now in play to bring him aboard. The Broncos requested a DC interview with Desai, Ian Rapoport of NFL.com tweets. This request could very well...
Cowboys begin OC search, Mike McCarthy to call plays
Mike McCarthy will indeed return to a play-calling role. The former Packers HC will take on that responsibility next season for the Cowboys, Jerry Jones confirmed Wednesday. The Fort Worth Star-Telegram’s Clarence Hill reports that the Cowboys have begun interviewing offensive coordinator candidates to replace Kellen Moore, meeting with Rams assistant Thomas Brown and Panthers staffer Jeff Nixon, but the position will come with a reduced workload in 2023.
Todd Monken set for second Ravens OC interview
Feb. 3: Monken has reached the second-interview stage with the Ravens, who are going through a thorough search to fill their offensive coordinator post. The Ravens will meet with the Georgia OC for a second time Friday, Mike Garafolo of NFL.com tweets. Monken joins Seahawks quarterbacks coach Dave Canales as finalists for the Ravens’ play-calling position.
Each NFL team's cap space heading into the 2023 offseason
Earlier this week, the NFL revealed its 2023 salary cap. Teams can now budget for their offseasons, knowing a $224.8M ceiling is in place. This year’s nonexclusive franchise and transition tag numbers also emerged, giving teams more clarity on those fronts as well. With that in mind, here is...
Patriots' offensive dysfunction in 2022 saw failed attempt to emulate Sean McVay's offense
The Patriots offense was in disarray in 2022, and Andrew Callahan and Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald provided us with a peek behind the dysfunctional curtain. According to the report, the Patriots’ season was filled with tension on the offensive side of the ball, particularly between Mac Jones and coach Joe Judge.
Former head coach Matt Rhule sues Panthers
The two-plus-season Panthers HC filed an arbitration suit last week, seeking severance money he alleges the team is refusing to pay. Rhule is seeking offset money from the Panthers, with Jones adding $5MM is believed to be in dispute here. Now the coach at Nebraska, Rhule landed on his feet...
