ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Andy Reid's Unfortunate Announcement

The Kansas City Chiefs are headed back to the Super Bowl after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC title game. A 23-20 win saw the Chiefs punch their ticket to the biggest game of the season. Unfortunately, that win appears to have come with a significant cost. Wide receiver Mecole Hardman ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
sportszion.com

‘I didn’t feel safe’ 49ers captain Fred Warner’s wife reveals she was harassed by Eagles fans claims to ‘never again’ visit Lincoln field

Sydney Warner, the wife of San Francisco 49ers star Fred Warner, recently shared her experience of attending the NFC Championship game in Philadelphia. In a TikTok video on Wednesday, Sydney recounted her experience of being berated by an intoxicated Eagles fan while she was minding her own business getting something to eat.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RadarOnline

Tom Brady's Teammates Turned Him Into The Locker Room Laughingstock During Gisele Bündchen Divorce, Months Before Second Retirement

Tom Brady's teammates gave him no support or sympathy during his emotional divorce from Gisele Bündchen, instead laughing about his crumbling life behind his back, possibly leading to his decision to retire again from the NFL.Sources told RadarOnline.com that the ferocious Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, became a locker room laughingstock as his marriage to the Brazilian beauty, 42, fizzled out in the public eye.When his team should have been in his corner, players were allegedly infuriated that all the talk was on the 7x Super Bowl champ and his divorce.Insiders spilled that some of Brady’s teammates were snickering in...
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

3 best Jimmy Garoppolo destinations with 49ers departure imminent

Since being drafted in the second round of the 2014 NFL draft, Jimmy Garoppolo has proven that he can be a reliable option in the NFL. Garoppolo has appeared in 74 games throughout his career, including 57 total starts. In the games that he has started, he has posted a record of 40-17. Along with his record, he has also found success on the stat sheet. He has thrown for 14,289 passing yards, 87 touchdowns, and just 42 interceptions. On the ground, he has added 225 rushing yards and seven touchdowns.
Yardbarker

Massive Defensive Lineman Tells Reporter Steelers Said He Is On Their Radar For 2023 NFL Draft

Mock drafts will be ever-present the next few months. The Pittsburgh Steelers have been linked to cornerbacks, offensive and defensive linemen, linebackers and even wide receivers throughout the first few weeks of the off-season. It's anyone's guess who or what position the front office will go after early on in the draft, but there are still seven rounds and the organization is picking in all but one of them. Finding talent in the later rounds is critical to having a good draft and several members of the staff are at the 2023 Senior Bowl scouting talent.
PITTSBURGH, PA
OnlyHomers

Superstar Quarterback Will Not Return To Team

The greatest quarterback of all time, Tom Brady, has retired from the National Football League. With his retirement, there remains only one active quarterback with multiple Super Bowl championships. That quarterback is the San Francisco 49ers quarterback, Jimmy Garoppolo.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
atozsports.com

Longtime Eagles star makes statement regarding his future with team

Philadelphia Eagles pass rusher Brandon Graham is like a fine wine, he just gets better with age. Graham, who will turn 35 this offseason, has helped turn the Eagles’ defensive front into one of the most feared units in football. Graham’s 11 sacks and 11 tackles for loss each ranked tied for second on the team in the regular season. He’s since added one sack in the postseason as well.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
KRON4

Shanahan: Jimmy Garoppolo not coming back to 49ers

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) — San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is not coming back to the team next season, head coach Kyle Shanahan said Wednesday in the final press conference of the 2022 season. Shanahan was asked if Garoppolo, who agreed to a $6.5 fully guaranteed salary for...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy