University of Pennsylvania professor allows students to use ChatGPT AI in the classroom: "Everybody is cheating"Amarie M.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super BowlOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
Star NFL Player Suffers Significant InjuryOnlyHomersSan Francisco, CA
FREE Pizza at Joseph's Pizza Parlor in Celebration of National Pizza DayMarilyn JohnsonRockledge, PA
This Huge Flea Market in Pennsylvania is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPhiladelphia, PA
NFL World Reacts To Andy Reid's Unfortunate Announcement
The Kansas City Chiefs are headed back to the Super Bowl after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC title game. A 23-20 win saw the Chiefs punch their ticket to the biggest game of the season. Unfortunately, that win appears to have come with a significant cost. Wide receiver Mecole Hardman ...
New England Patriots Will Try To Sign Superstar Quarterback
The New England Patriots are currently set up well with two young quarterbacks, Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe, who both have winning records as starting quarterbacks during their short tenure in the league.
‘I didn’t feel safe’ 49ers captain Fred Warner’s wife reveals she was harassed by Eagles fans claims to ‘never again’ visit Lincoln field
Sydney Warner, the wife of San Francisco 49ers star Fred Warner, recently shared her experience of attending the NFC Championship game in Philadelphia. In a TikTok video on Wednesday, Sydney recounted her experience of being berated by an intoxicated Eagles fan while she was minding her own business getting something to eat.
Tom Brady's Teammates Turned Him Into The Locker Room Laughingstock During Gisele Bündchen Divorce, Months Before Second Retirement
Tom Brady's teammates gave him no support or sympathy during his emotional divorce from Gisele Bündchen, instead laughing about his crumbling life behind his back, possibly leading to his decision to retire again from the NFL.Sources told RadarOnline.com that the ferocious Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, became a locker room laughingstock as his marriage to the Brazilian beauty, 42, fizzled out in the public eye.When his team should have been in his corner, players were allegedly infuriated that all the talk was on the 7x Super Bowl champ and his divorce.Insiders spilled that some of Brady’s teammates were snickering in...
Steelers Legend Terry Bradshaw Was Despondent And Begged Al Davis To Be Traded In 1974
The Pittsburgh Steelers have had an incredible run since Art Rooney decided to hire Chuck Noll in 1969. Noll, Dan Rooney, and Dick Haley built an incredible roster that delivered four Super Bowl victories in six seasons in the mid to late 1970’s. They drafted multiple Hall of Famers starting with Joe Greene and built the best defense in NFL history.
Look: Kyle Shanahan Not Happy With Question On Wednesday
One media member had an interesting question for San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan. This reporter asked Shanahan if his playcalling in recent years is why his quarterbacks keep getting hurt and he definitely wasn't thrilled about it. "I think if you looked at the injuries, common ...
Former Pittsburgh Steelers Running Back Passed Away On Wednesday
Sidney Thornton, a former running back for the Pittsburgh Steelers, passed away on Wednesday. He was 68 years old. Drafted in the second round out of Northwestern in 1977, Thornton spent six seasons with Pittsburgh. During that span, Thornton won two championships with the Steelers in ...
3 best Jimmy Garoppolo destinations with 49ers departure imminent
Since being drafted in the second round of the 2014 NFL draft, Jimmy Garoppolo has proven that he can be a reliable option in the NFL. Garoppolo has appeared in 74 games throughout his career, including 57 total starts. In the games that he has started, he has posted a record of 40-17. Along with his record, he has also found success on the stat sheet. He has thrown for 14,289 passing yards, 87 touchdowns, and just 42 interceptions. On the ground, he has added 225 rushing yards and seven touchdowns.
Eric Bieniemy will reportedly come with great competition, heavy price for Commanders
The Washington Commanders are among several teams waiting to talk to Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy after Super Bowl LVII. Washington has requested to interview Bieniemy for their offensive coordinator vacancy. The Commanders may face competition and a heavy price if they want his services. According to NBC...
Massive Defensive Lineman Tells Reporter Steelers Said He Is On Their Radar For 2023 NFL Draft
Mock drafts will be ever-present the next few months. The Pittsburgh Steelers have been linked to cornerbacks, offensive and defensive linemen, linebackers and even wide receivers throughout the first few weeks of the off-season. It's anyone's guess who or what position the front office will go after early on in the draft, but there are still seven rounds and the organization is picking in all but one of them. Finding talent in the later rounds is critical to having a good draft and several members of the staff are at the 2023 Senior Bowl scouting talent.
Philadelphia 76ers, Golden State Warriors could pull off NBA trade deadline deal
The Philadelphia 76ers fancy themselves as one of the top contenders to unseat the defending NBA Champion Golden State Warriors
Superstar Quarterback Will Not Return To Team
The greatest quarterback of all time, Tom Brady, has retired from the National Football League. With his retirement, there remains only one active quarterback with multiple Super Bowl championships. That quarterback is the San Francisco 49ers quarterback, Jimmy Garoppolo.
The Steelers Will Have A Tough Decision To Make In 2023 About A Particular Wide Receiver's Future
Certain injuries as well as other factors paved the way for players on the Pittsburgh Steelers to see the first legitimate action of their career in 2022. Going forward, the franchise will have to make key decisions regarding the future of guys who were essentially fill-in players for the majority of the season.
Longtime Eagles star makes statement regarding his future with team
Philadelphia Eagles pass rusher Brandon Graham is like a fine wine, he just gets better with age. Graham, who will turn 35 this offseason, has helped turn the Eagles’ defensive front into one of the most feared units in football. Graham’s 11 sacks and 11 tackles for loss each ranked tied for second on the team in the regular season. He’s since added one sack in the postseason as well.
Shanahan: Jimmy Garoppolo not coming back to 49ers
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) — San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is not coming back to the team next season, head coach Kyle Shanahan said Wednesday in the final press conference of the 2022 season. Shanahan was asked if Garoppolo, who agreed to a $6.5 fully guaranteed salary for...
Jerry Jones Turns a Lonely Eye to Eagles
The Cowboys owner will watch his nemesis play in its second Super Bowl in six seasons and third this century while readying to make a big investment in Dak Prescott
