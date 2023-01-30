ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 0

Related
southernillinoisnow.com

Illinois High School Boys & Girls Basketball Top 10 Poll

Here are the boys prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record, total points and previous ranking. Others receiving votes: New Trier 12. Glenbrook North 12. Curie 4. Lyons 4. Oswego East 3. Downers North 3. Geneva 1. Yorkville 1. Class 3A. School W-L Pts Prv. 1. Simeon (8)...
ILLINOIS STATE
25newsnow.com

Dancers take center stage in IHSA dance competition

BLOOMINGTON, IL (25 News Now) - Competitive dancers took part in the two-day Illinois High School Association’s state finals. Following the preliminary competition on Friday, the top 12 teams -- from both 1-A and 2-A -- competed Saturday afternoon inside Bloomington’s Grossinger Motors Arena. Jacksonville High School, located...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
KICK AM 1530

The Best Pizza in Illinois according to Yelp is NOT in Chicago

It's not in Chicago, and it's not Deep Dish...So what is so great about this pizza from this small town in central Illinois?. According to a list from Yelp's Top Pizza Spots in the US and Canada, the best pizza place in the Land of Lincoln is baked at a place called Baked in Galesburg. Bakes is ranked 40th overall on the list and is the highest-ranked pizza place from Illinois on the list ahead of Milly's in Chicago, Pomodoro in St. Charles, Bob's in Chicago, and Zazas in Chicago. On Baked's Yelp page, they say...
GALESBURG, IL
WGN Radio

Is there a big earthquake on the way in Illinois?

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — You may not think of earthquakes in Illinois, but Illinois actually sits on two seismic zones, including a zone that is home to the most powerful earthquakes ever to occur in the continental United States. The Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) said the earthquakes occurred during the winter of 1811-12 in the […]
ILLINOIS STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Seafood Places in Illinois

If you live in Illinois and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Illinois that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Girl Scouts of Central Illinois Kick-Off 2023 Cookie Season

Girl Scouts of Central Illinois Kick-Off 2023 Cookie Season February 3 with the Exclusively Online, New Raspberry Rally™ Cookie among other favorites. The annual Cookie Sale powers amazing experiences in outdoors, STEM, and beyond. Girl Scouts of Central Illinois are getting ready to kick off the 2023 Girl Scout...
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com

Illinois man dies after driving into icy pond

A suburban Chicago man died after his car plunged into an icy pond overnight. A suburban Chicago man died after his car plunged into an icy pond overnight. Local students are taking on a friendly competition to help fill a critical need in our area, as part of Rock River Valley Blood Center's "School's United! to Save Lives" program.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Is Illinois expecting a major earthquake?

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — With February being National Earthquake Awareness Month, the Illinois Emergency Management System believes it is a great time to remind Illinoisians to prepare for a potential earthquake. “Illinois sits between the New Madrid Fault Zone and the Wabash Valley Seismic Zone,” explained Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) Director Alicia Tate-Nadeau. “I […]
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Dr. Tony Sanders chosen as new State Superintendent of Schools

Illinois has a new state superintendent of schools. The State Board of Education has chosen Dr. Tony Sanders to take on that job. Sanders has been the superintendent of Elgin School District U-46, the second-largest school district in the state. He had also previously worked for the state board of education and the St. Louis school system.
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

Why You Can’t Get New Glarus Beer in Illinois

It's a sad reality for many Illinois residents who love the taste of Wisconsin-made New Glarus beers like Spotted Cow and Wisconsin Belgian Red - they can't buy them in the Land of Lincoln. So, why is this the case? Let's take a closer look. The History of New Glarus...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Illinois quick hits: Retailer announces closures; Caterpillar workers favor strike

Bed, Bath and Beyond announces closures Bed, Bath and Beyond is closing more than 100 stores nationwide, including 10 in Illinois. The struggling retailer announced last week that it is in default on its loans. Store locations affected by the announcement include Chicago, Champaign, Bourbonnais Joliet, Vernon Hills, Quincy, Gurnee, Schaumburg and downstate Fairview Heights and Carbondale. ...
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy