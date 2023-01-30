Read full article on original website
ABC6.com
Police identify man who died after crashing into Cranston home
CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Cranston police on Thursday identified the 73-year-old man who died after crashing into a home. The crash happened at about 9 p.m. Wednesday on Dyer Avenue. Police said Guido Romano, Jr. was driving a 2008 Nissan Pathfinder south on Dyer Avenue, when he hit an...
ABC6.com
One dead after car crashes into Cranston home, police say
CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Cranston police say one person is dead after crashing into a Dyer Avenue home Wednesday night. Major Todd Patalano with Cranston police said the car was traveling southbound when it allegedly struck two vehicles and then ran into the residence of 699 Dyer Ave. No...
ABC6.com
Man arrested on drug charges after shooting in Pawtucket held without
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A man who’s facing several drug charges after being arrested in Pawtucket following a shooting was held without bail Thursday. Anthony Oliveira was arrested Wednesday on Pidge Avenue. Pawtucket police said Wednesday that a man was hospitalized after being shot in the chest twice.
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River Police investigating after two adults were victim of reported armed robbery while walking
The Fall River Police Department is investigating a reported armed robbery that took place in the city this week. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, on Monday, at approximately 6:30 p.m., units responded to Warren and Reeves Streets in response to a report of an armed robbery. Upon arrival, officers located...
ABC6.com
1 man in hospital following early morning shooting in Pawtucket
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Pawtucket police are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday morning. According to police, they responded to an apartment on Pidge Avenue in Pawtucket around 6:40 a.m. and found a man suffering from two gunshot wounds to his chest. The victim was taken to Rhode Island...
ABC6.com
Police: suspect of Brockton Dollar Tree shooting on the run
BROCKTON, Mass. (WLNE) –Brockton police identified a suspect in Tuesday’s shooting that left one dead and one injured. Police said former employee, Louis Soto, 32, is wanted in connection to the shooting and is on the run. The gunman reportedly walked into the store and opened fire, striking...
ABC6.com
Cumberland police search for woman reported missing
CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WLNE) — Cumberland police said Thursday they are searching for a woman who was reported missing earlier this week. Police said Donna Tiberio was last seen Tuesday afternoon leaving her home, walking south on Broad Street — possibly into Central Falls. No further information was immediately...
ABC6.com
70-year-old man killed in Woonsocket, police say
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Chief Thomas Oates with Woonsocket police confirmed a 70-year-old man was found dead. According to police, the man was discovered at approximately 4:45 p.m. Monday evening on Cato Street. Police say they are investigating the incident as a domestic dispute. The man’s exact cause of...
ABC6.com
Woonsocket woman charged with murdering father faces judge
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A Woonsocket woman charged with first-degree murder for allegedly killing her 70-year-old father was arraigned in Providence District Court Thursday. The murder happened Monday night on Cato Street. Jennifer Pamula waived the reading of the facts in court but according to the affidavit, police were...
ABC6.com
Man arrested on drug charges in Pawtucket arraigned Thursday
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Anthony Oliveira, who is facing several drug charges after being arrested in Pawtucket Wednesday following a shooting on Pidge Ave. was arraigned in Providence District Court. Pawtucket police said Wednesday that a man was hospitalized after being shot in the chest twice. Oliveira was taken...
ABC6.com
New Bedford man pleads guilty to breaking and entering, larceny charges
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — A 33-year-old man was sentenced to prison for breaking into two homes in New Bedford, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office. Joel Reyes pleaded guilty last Friday to charges of breaking and entering during the nighttime, breaking and entering during the...
ABC6.com
Heavy police presence seen outside Pawtucket home
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Heavy police presence was seen outside of a Pawtucket home Wednesday morning. Police were seen just before 7 a.m. at the corner of Pidge Avenue and Unity Street. While police have yet to confirm their activity, ABC 6’s Yanni Tragellis saw officers take a man...
ABC6.com
Man facing charges for breaking into 5 Warwick restaurants
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Warwick police said they arrested a man they said is responsible for five recent thefts from Warwick restaurants. Investigators of the burglaries at Gel’s Kitchen, PB&J, Sunnyside, Demo’s Pizza Factory and California Taco identified the suspect as George Andrews, 52, of Warwick. Police...
ABC6.com
Teen accused of illegally entering Tiverton High School, being ‘combative’ with police
TIVERTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Tiverton police are charging a 16-year-old for illegally going into Tiverton High School and then being combative with officers. Capt. Michael Miguel said the matter began just after 8 a.m. Wednesday, after police responded to Tiverton High School for a report of a person who was not supposed to be on school grounds.
ABC6.com
Man, 70, killed in apparent domestic dispute in Woonsocket, police say
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Woonsocket police said a 70-year-old man was killed in an apparent domestic dispute Monday. Police said the man was found just before 5 p.m. on Cato Street. The man’s name or cause of death was not immediately released. Chief Thomas Oates told ABC 6...
whdh.com
Police: One person killed, another wounded after shooting at store in Brockton
BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities in Brockton say a victim was killed and another was wounded after a shooting at a store. Police said officers responded to the Dollar Tree on North Montello Street around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday for reports of a shooting. A police spokesperson told 7NEWS a...
ABC6.com
Woman in critical condition after being shot in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A woman was sent to the hospital after being shot Monday afternoon in Providence. According to Acting Police Chief Oscar Perez, the shooting happened around 2 p.m. on Prudence Avenue. Perez said a woman was shot and was taken to the hospital and is in...
I-Team: 1 person dead, another injured in shooting at Brockton Dollar Tree store
BROCKTON – One man is dead and another is injured after a shooting inside a Dollar Tree store in Brockton, according to I-Team sources. Police say they were told on the phone the shooter was a disgruntled former employee. It happened around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday on North Montello Street.Both men who were shot were rushed to the hospital. One did not survive, according to I-Team sources, the second is being treated for serious injuries. Police said there was no suspect at the scene when they arrived. No description of a suspect has been released. SkyEye captured a large police presence at the store, along with two ambulances. State Police detectives spent hours at the scene, collecting potential evidence like a green box cutter found on the sidewalk, and interviewing witnesses about whether or not the shooter could have formerly worked at the store.
ABC6.com
2 men arrested after police seize over 5,500 grams of cocaine, guns, cash
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — Two Fall River men were arrested after police seized over 5,500 grams of cocaine, two illegal guns, and over $28,000 in cash. Daniel Ferrer, 60, and Santos Amezquita , 73, were arrested after search warrants were executed at three different Fall River addresses, according to Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn.
ABC6.com
Man, 60, arrested in New Bedford on drug trafficking charges
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — New Bedford police arrested a 60-year-old man for allegedly trafficking fentanyl. New Bedford police Lt. Scott Carola said that on Jan. 31, detectives executed a search warrant at Ibrahima Sakho’s home on Acushnet Avenue. As a result of the search, police found the...
