ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC6.com

Police identify man who died after crashing into Cranston home

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Cranston police on Thursday identified the 73-year-old man who died after crashing into a home. The crash happened at about 9 p.m. Wednesday on Dyer Avenue. Police said Guido Romano, Jr. was driving a 2008 Nissan Pathfinder south on Dyer Avenue, when he hit an...
CRANSTON, RI
ABC6.com

One dead after car crashes into Cranston home, police say

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Cranston police say one person is dead after crashing into a Dyer Avenue home Wednesday night. Major Todd Patalano with Cranston police said the car was traveling southbound when it allegedly struck two vehicles and then ran into the residence of 699 Dyer Ave. No...
CRANSTON, RI
ABC6.com

Man arrested on drug charges after shooting in Pawtucket held without

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A man who’s facing several drug charges after being arrested in Pawtucket following a shooting was held without bail Thursday. Anthony Oliveira was arrested Wednesday on Pidge Avenue. Pawtucket police said Wednesday that a man was hospitalized after being shot in the chest twice.
PAWTUCKET, RI
ABC6.com

1 man in hospital following early morning shooting in Pawtucket

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Pawtucket police are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday morning. According to police, they responded to an apartment on Pidge Avenue in Pawtucket around 6:40 a.m. and found a man suffering from two gunshot wounds to his chest. The victim was taken to Rhode Island...
PAWTUCKET, RI
ABC6.com

Police: suspect of Brockton Dollar Tree shooting on the run

BROCKTON, Mass. (WLNE) –Brockton police identified a suspect in Tuesday’s shooting that left one dead and one injured. Police said former employee, Louis Soto, 32, is wanted in connection to the shooting and is on the run. The gunman reportedly walked into the store and opened fire, striking...
BROCKTON, MA
ABC6.com

Cumberland police search for woman reported missing

CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WLNE) — Cumberland police said Thursday they are searching for a woman who was reported missing earlier this week. Police said Donna Tiberio was last seen Tuesday afternoon leaving her home, walking south on Broad Street — possibly into Central Falls. No further information was immediately...
CUMBERLAND, RI
ABC6.com

70-year-old man killed in Woonsocket, police say

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Chief Thomas Oates with Woonsocket police confirmed a 70-year-old man was found dead. According to police, the man was discovered at approximately 4:45 p.m. Monday evening on Cato Street. Police say they are investigating the incident as a domestic dispute. The man’s exact cause of...
WOONSOCKET, RI
ABC6.com

Woonsocket woman charged with murdering father faces judge

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A Woonsocket woman charged with first-degree murder for allegedly killing her 70-year-old father was arraigned in Providence District Court Thursday. The murder happened Monday night on Cato Street. Jennifer Pamula waived the reading of the facts in court but according to the affidavit, police were...
WOONSOCKET, RI
ABC6.com

Man arrested on drug charges in Pawtucket arraigned Thursday

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Anthony Oliveira, who is facing several drug charges after being arrested in Pawtucket Wednesday following a shooting on Pidge Ave. was arraigned in Providence District Court. Pawtucket police said Wednesday that a man was hospitalized after being shot in the chest twice. Oliveira was taken...
PAWTUCKET, RI
ABC6.com

New Bedford man pleads guilty to breaking and entering, larceny charges

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — A 33-year-old man was sentenced to prison for breaking into two homes in New Bedford, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office. Joel Reyes pleaded guilty last Friday to charges of breaking and entering during the nighttime, breaking and entering during the...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
ABC6.com

Heavy police presence seen outside Pawtucket home

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Heavy police presence was seen outside of a Pawtucket home Wednesday morning. Police were seen just before 7 a.m. at the corner of Pidge Avenue and Unity Street. While police have yet to confirm their activity, ABC 6’s Yanni Tragellis saw officers take a man...
PAWTUCKET, RI
ABC6.com

Man facing charges for breaking into 5 Warwick restaurants

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Warwick police said they arrested a man they said is responsible for five recent thefts from Warwick restaurants. Investigators of the burglaries at Gel’s Kitchen, PB&J, Sunnyside, Demo’s Pizza Factory and California Taco identified the suspect as George Andrews, 52, of Warwick. Police...
WARWICK, RI
ABC6.com

Woman in critical condition after being shot in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A woman was sent to the hospital after being shot Monday afternoon in Providence. According to Acting Police Chief Oscar Perez, the shooting happened around 2 p.m. on Prudence Avenue. Perez said a woman was shot and was taken to the hospital and is in...
PROVIDENCE, RI
CBS Boston

I-Team: 1 person dead, another injured in shooting at Brockton Dollar Tree store

BROCKTON – One man is dead and another is injured after a shooting inside a Dollar Tree store in Brockton, according to I-Team sources. Police say they were told on the phone the shooter was a disgruntled former employee. It happened around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday on North Montello Street.Both men who were shot were rushed to the hospital. One did not survive, according to I-Team sources, the second is being treated for serious injuries. Police said there was no suspect at the scene when they arrived. No description of a suspect has been released. SkyEye captured a large police presence at the store, along with two ambulances. State Police detectives spent hours at the scene, collecting potential evidence like a green box cutter found on the sidewalk, and interviewing witnesses about whether or not the shooter could have formerly worked at the store. 
BROCKTON, MA
ABC6.com

2 men arrested after police seize over 5,500 grams of cocaine, guns, cash

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — Two Fall River men were arrested after police seized over 5,500 grams of cocaine, two illegal guns, and over $28,000 in cash. Daniel Ferrer, 60, and Santos Amezquita , 73, were arrested after search warrants were executed at three different Fall River addresses, according to Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn.
FALL RIVER, MA
ABC6.com

Man, 60, arrested in New Bedford on drug trafficking charges

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — New Bedford police arrested a 60-year-old man for allegedly trafficking fentanyl. New Bedford police Lt. Scott Carola said that on Jan. 31, detectives executed a search warrant at Ibrahima Sakho’s home on Acushnet Avenue. As a result of the search, police found the...
NEW BEDFORD, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy