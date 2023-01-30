Read full article on original website
Latto Gives Us Style Goals In An All Denim Ensemble
Latto stepped out over the weekend giving us early 2000s fashion vibes in an all denim two piece look that we love.
Lisa Rinna Gets Whimsical in Patchwork Minidress & Velvet Pumps at Viktor & Rolf’s Spring 2023 Couture Show
Lisa Rinna patched things up — literally — at Viktor & Rolf’s spring 2023 fashion show during Haute Couture Week. While attending the show in Paris on Wednesday, the former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star sat in the front row alongside Poppy, Doja Cat and Noah Cyrus. For the occasion, Rinna wore a spring 2020 design from Viktor & Rolf: a white long-sleeved minidress crafted from gathered white tulle, lace and numerous multicolored fabric squares in an eclectic variety of prints. When it came to footwear, Rinna smoothly slid into a pair of velvety pointed-toe pumps. Her soft cream style, featured...
AOL Corp
These Katie Holmes-approved comfy loafers just dropped in three new colors
It’s not often that you find a pair of shoes that are as comfortable as they are stylish, and it’s even rarer to find a pair that’s also celeb-approved. Which is why we were so excited to see Katie Holmes step out in Reformation's Agathea Chunky Loafer a few months ago. Since the actress was spotted in the sleek and modern penny loafers, they quickly became a bestseller for the brand which just released the comfy shoe in three new colors.
Couture Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Grand Gestures
The grande dames of couture made some room this season for new blood to set up shop near the Vendôme and share their quirky, creative tastes. Sohee Park, coming off a Milan debut, realized her dream of showcasing in Paris with a collection inspired by the changing of seasons. Among the highlights were her fuchsia bustier gown with jet-bead fringe and dip-waisted column skirt, which paired with a crop top, offered a fresh take on couture for stars like Noah Cyrus, who attended the show, remarked WWD’s Joelle Diderich.More from WWDCouture Spring 2023 Trend: Pastels and Pale HuesCouture Spring 2023 Trend:...
Leyna Bloom Shares Throwback BTS Video From SI Swimsuit Photo Shoot in Belize
The model was the first transgender woman to be featured on the cover of the magazine in 2021.
housebeautiful.com
Pamela Anderson Is Channeling Audrey Hepburn In Tiny Black Dress Photos
Pamela Anderson rocked totally strong legs and arms in a little black dress for her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live this week. In the photos, the star was channeling her inner Audrey Hepburn, complete with the big sunglasses and a chic updo. Pamela likes to get outside and garden, and...
Complex
The Best of Men’s Fashion Month Fall/Winter 2023
Milan and Paris Men’s Fashion Week have both come and gone. And we were left with plenty of great shows to talk about. Louis Vuitton continued to ease into its post-Virgil Abloh era by presenting a collection co-created by KidSuper founder Colm Dillane. Other industry veterans like Junya Watanabe presented collections rife with collaborations that included the likes of Palace and The North Face, while Kim Jones presented a memorable collection, no collaborator required. And there were plenty of up-and-coming designers that continued to impress with their newest offerings and should not be overlooked. Drew Curry’s Airei continues to symbolize the human experience, while incorporating experimental materials like human hair and salmon skin recycled from sushi restaurants. And Dilan Lurr’s Namacheko veered away from his Middle Eastern heritage that usually informs his clothing to present a runway show of “medieval grunge.”
Vogue
Back To Basics: The Wardrobe Staples Vogue Editors Couldn’t Live Without
Much like beauty, I would argue that fashion basics are in the eye of the beholder. Yes, us fashion editors like to bang on about the “building blocks” that make up a successful wardrobe, and while we can’t deny that some pieces really are non-negotiable – can anyone function without a perfect white T-shirt? – the pieces that end up being the real sartorial workhorses often differ from person to person. One man’s statement is another man’s staple.
Jasmine Sanders Rocks Black Strapless Latex Bodysuit and ’90s-Inspired Curls
The SI Swimsuit model channeled Pamela Anderson in 1996’s ‘Barb Wire.’
Curve Love Jeans, Leather Pants & Every Style Over 25% Off At Abercrombie Right Now
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. If you’re looking for an incentive to get ahead of your spring cleaning, I present you with an excellent spring shopping opportunity: Abercrombie’s sale. Right now, every pair of jeans and leather pants are majorly discounted on Abercrombie and Fitch’s website at 25 percent off. Whether you prefer a low-rise light wash or a high-rise dark wash, you can get your favorite pair on sale. For those of you that are familiar with Abercrombie’s denim selection, you’re already probably well aware...
Maison Margiela’s RTW Fall 2023
Maison Margiela staged its coed show at the tail end of men’s fashion week at its stately new headquarters on the Place des États-Unis in Paris. Guests were invited to follow a floor path of yellow footprints with the house’s telltale split-toe Tabi silhouette to discover an “immersive exhibition.”
In Style
Katie Holmes Keeps Wearing This Hard-to-Get Teddy Coat From an Unexpected Brand
Controversial opinion: Heavy-duty winter coat season has not arrived in New York City just yet. Gasp. I’m from Minnesota, so what I see as “heavy-duty” is very different from what people in the Big Apple might classify as such. While I personally have yet to pull out my ultra-thick winter topper, celebrities have already taken some of their coziest coats for a spin, inspiring me to, well, do the same.
Emily Ratajkowski Just Posed With Her Son in His First Fashion Campaign
It seems Emily Ratajkowski is, like so many of us, ready for spring already. In a campaign for Tory Burch Spring 2023, the model wore a sheer turtleneck in an all-neutral look that is suited perfectly to the upcoming warmer season. Pictured in the sun-drenched Hollywood Hills, EmRata wears a...
Elon Musk’s Supermodel Mother Maye Musk Blooms in Rose-Print Dress & Retro Platform Pumps at Berlin Fashion Week
Maye Musk, supermodel and mother to Elon Musk, kicked off the new season in Germany during Berlin Fashion Week. While hitting the red carpet at Tempelhof Airport for the Marc Cain fall 2023 fashion show, Musk wore a black knee-length dress. Covered in a red illustrated rose print, The piece included draped sleeves with a keyhole bodice and lightly smocked neckline topped with a thin black satin bow. The knee-length style was cinched with a thin black belt and layered over bright red tights. Musk completed her outfit with a black faux fur jacket. When it came to shoes, the CoverGirl muse slipped...
Kate Upton Shines in Magenta Slit Dress at BBWAA Dinner
Kate Upton arrived at the Baseball Writers’ Association of America dinner in New York City on Saturday, looking regal as she supported her husband, New York Mets pitcher Justin Verlander. In honor of the occasion, the model wore a magenta off-the-shoulder Grecian-inspired dress with thigh-high slit. She coordinated the dress with clear strappy heeled sandals, a diamond necklace and her diamond wedding ring on her finger.More from WWDCelebrities Wearing Animal Prints: From Leopard Spots to Zebra StripesAtlantis The Royal Grand Hotel Reveal in Dubai: The Red Carpet ArrivalsRBD's Outfits Through the Years: Tours, Red Carpets and More Standout Style Upton worked with...
Elle
How Claire Sulmers Went From Crashing Designer Parties to Hosting Her Own Fashion Show
In ELLE.com’s monthly series Office Hours, we ask people in powerful positions to take us through their first jobs, worst jobs, and everything in between. This month we spoke to Claire Sulmers, the founder of Fashion Bomb Daily, a go-to source for celebrity style and fashion intel. What started as Sulmers’ online diary has transformed into a multi-pronged business, including the Fashion Bomb Daily Shop, an e-commerce store focused on diverse, emerging designers, and The Bomb Fashion Show. “Going from being an outsider—crashing fashion shows and literally having anxiety attacks when fashion week came around, because I wanted to go so badly and didn’t know how to get in—to having a sold-out fashion show and giving opportunities to people is one of the most fulfilling things I’ve ever done,” Sulmers told ELLE.com. Below, the blogger-turned-businesswoman shares how she charted her own path into the fashion world—and how you can do the same.
Angelina Jolie Delivers Sleek Style in Black Maxi Coat & Pointy Leather Pumps on Paris Trip
Angelina Jolie was photographed out and about in Paris this morning, while wearing a minimalist outfit. The actress dressed up in a black peak lapel maxi coat featuring gold-tone hardware, notched lapels, front button fastening and long sleeves. It fell to her ankles, creating an ultra-chic aesthetic. She added contrast to the look by accessorizing with a white Dior handbag, crafted in latte lambskin and covered with Cannage stitching. Her other accessories included larger-than-life sunglasses that framed her face with ease. On her feet, she selected black pointy pumps with a stiletto heel totaling at least 3 inches. The triangular toes and sturdy...
wmagazine.com
Pants Are Not in Hailey Bieber’s Winter Wardrobe
Hailey Bieber has some interesting timing. The model has decided to embrace the no-pants trend (championed by her friend, Kendall Jenner), just as the weather took a turn for the cold. Looking at the model’s outfits in New York City over the past week or so, one would think she was enjoying some nice early fall days, but the brave Bieber has been traipsing around pantsless (or just about) in Mid-January, and she shows no signs of stopping anytime soon.
Marc Jacobs RTW Spring 2023
There was equal parts exciting anticipation and nostalgia in the air on Thursday night at the Park Avenue Armory — Marc Jacobs had returned with an intimate runway show of his spring 2023 collection. Jacobs is a master of showmanship, which prevailed again, down to the tiny details. The...
Elle
Beyoncé Strips Down To Silver Bodysuit On A Glistening Horse To Announce Renaissance World Tour
It's the moment we've been waiting almost half a decade for... Beyoncé has finally announced her long-anticipated tour, and she's done it in the most Beyoncé way possible – by stripping down to a super-naked diamanté-covered bodysuit and straddling a silver horse. Yes, really. The singer...
