South Carolina's Aliyah Boston headlines Wooden Award's top 20

By Alexa Philippou
ESPN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41WZ0S_0kWh0NTY00

Reigning winner Aliyah Boston of the South Carolina Gamecocks headlines the John R. Wooden Award late season top 20 list for the most outstanding player in women's college basketball, as announced Monday.

Boston is joined by the likes of the Iowa Hawkeyes ' Caitlin Clark , Stanford Cardinal 's Cameron Brink and LSU Tigers ' Angel Reese .

Boston -- whose No. 1-ranked and defending NCAA champion Gamecocks last lost in the 2022 SEC tournament championship game -- and Reese have guided their teams to unbeaten records, although they are set to face off in SEC play Feb. 12.

The list is rounded out by other standouts including the UConn Huskies ' Aaliyah Edwards , Indiana Hoosiers ' Mackenzie Holmes and Maryland Terrapins ' Diamond Miller .

Iowa, Stanford and South Carolina are the only schools with multiple players included. Clark is joined by teammate Monika Czinano , Brink by Haley Jones and Boston by Zia Cooke .

Florida State 's Ta'Niya Latson is the only freshman featured, while Reese, the DePaul Blue Demons ' Aneesah Morrow and Notre Dame Fighting Irish 's Olivia Miles are the only sophomore representatives.

Many top players across the nation -- including UConn's Azzi Fudd , Indiana's Grace Berger , Ohio State 's Jacy Sheldon and NC State 's Diamond Johnson -- missed time this season due to injury and are not on the late season top 20.

The Wooden Award All-American team will be announced the week of the Elite Eight, while the winner will be presented in April following the NCAA tournament's conclusion.

John R. Wooden Award Presented by Wendy's Late Season Top 20 (Women)

Aliyah Boston, South Carolina, 6-5, Sr., F

Cameron Brink, Stanford, 6-4, Jr., F

Caitlin Clark, Iowa, 6-0, Jr., G

Zia Cooke, South Carolina, 5-9, Sr., G

Monika Czinano, Iowa, 6-3, Sr., F/C

Aaliyah Edwards, UConn, 6-3, Jr., F

Mackenzie Holmes, Indiana, 6-3, Sr., F

Ashley Joens , Iowa State , 6-1, Sr., G/F

Haley Jones, Stanford, 6-1, Sr., G

Deja Kelly , North Carolina , 5-8, Jr., G

Elizabeth Kitley , Virginia Tech , 6-6, Sr., C

Ta'Niya Latson, Florida State, 5-8, Fr., G

Olivia Miles, Notre Dame, 5-10, So., G

Diamond Miller, Maryland, 6-3, Sr., G

Aneesah Morrow, DePaul, 6-1, So., F

Charisma Osborne , UCLA , 5-9, Sr., G

Alissa Pili , Utah , 6-2, Jr., F

Angel Reese, LSU, 6-3, So., F

Maddy Siegrist , Villanova , 6-1, Sr., F

Hailey Van Lith , Louisville , 5-7, Jr., G

