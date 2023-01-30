ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harvard, IL

Harvard women's hockey coach Katey Stone accused of abusive behavior

ESPN
ESPN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Crkbr_0kWgzMx400

Longtime Harvard women's ice hockey coach Katey Stone has come under fire after allegations of abusive coaching practices and at least one incident of racist language came to light in a Boston Globe report published last week.

One incident in the report details Stone's use of racist language during the past season to degrade her team, which included two now-former players who identify as North Americans of Indigenous descent during 2021-22 season. Both players left the team after the incident.

Sydney Daniels, an assistant coach who had captained the 2016-17 Harvard team and is a member of the Mistawasis Nehiyawak First Nation of Saskatchewan, also left the team and is now suing the university for alleged racial and other forms of discrimination related to Stone and the athletic department. Harvard has until Feb. 8 to respond to the complaint.

The incident led to a review by Harvard that ended with the school deciding to keep Stone on as coach. That decision was met with backlash from former players who, according to the Globe, "say Stone has emotionally damaged them."

Sixteen of Stone's former players told the Globe they fault Harvard for keeping her despite several complaints about her alleged abusive coaching practices. Some 14 recruited players have left Stone's program since 2016, including three this season.

Around 45 of her former players sent a letter to the Globe in support of Stone.

Stone declined to comment to the Globe for the story, as did Harvard.

Stone, 56, is in her 27th season as Harvard's coach.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
texashsfootball.com

Former Arlington Heights Star Up for Defensive Rookie of the Year

Arlington Heights And UTSA Standout Tariq Woolen Up For Defensive Player Of The Year. Last Wednesday, the finalists were named for the Associated Press awards. Texas is well represented on the defensive side of the field; notably, former UTSA and Arlington Heights standout Tariq Woolen made the cut for Defensive Rookie Of The Year.
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL
WGN News

Marshall Field’s mystery gift from 1985 revealed

CHICAGO — The Marshall Field’s time capsule mystery gift has been revealed. Debbie Katich, of Aurora, was selected to open the wrapped box at Resale Connection in Downers Grove Thursday. She was the lucky winner out of 1100 raffle entrees. The owner of the store, Larry Guenther, acquired the wrapped Marshall Field’s gift from a […]
DOWNERS GROVE, IL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Seafood Places in Illinois

If you live in Illinois and you love trying new places from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Illinois that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the year, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
ILLINOIS STATE
elmwoodpark.org

First Ever Chicago Beef Combo Pizza to be Unveiled Monday

WGN TV will be LIVE in Caputo’s with Chefs Jeff Mauro and Angelo Lollino. Two of Elmwood Park’s top chef’s have collaborated on the first ever Beef Combo Pizza and will debut their epicurean delight on Monday at our very own Caputo’s. The event will be covered live by WGN TV. Make sure to stop at Caputo’s on Monday, February 6 between 7:45 and 10am to see what everyone is talking about!
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago area pet owners beware: It's mating season for coyotes

CHICAGO (CBS) – Romance is in the air this season, for coyotes.It's mating season for the animals, and the Forest Preserve of DuPage County is warning people to watch out for them wandering around homes.Make sure to keep dogs on a leash, and cats indoors.If you do encounter a coyote, don't run. Try to appear large to scare them.CBS 2 spoke with an ecologist back in October about being careful with coyotes in our area."What you have are juvenile coyotes and essentially they are leaving mom and dad's territory, and they're striking out on their own trying to find their town territory," said Dan Thompson. "But if you can imagine the Chicago region, it's pretty well established with coyote pairs. So these guys are really nomadic right now."The coyote mating season typically runs through May.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

After 34 years of work for feds, Naperville man shorted on his pension

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (CBS) – He worked hard for his money and he expected to be treated right.But Paul Peroutka, a retired federal agent from Naperville said the government he served is failing him. Morning Insider Lauren Victory took a closer look at a nationwide pension problem.Peroutka never thought he'd ask a TV reporter and a U.S. senator's office for help tracking down his retirement benefits."My pension is something that I legitimately worked for," he said. "I earned this."Peroutka spent 34 years with the U.S. Department of Treasury and the U.S. Marshal's Service."I retired because it was mandatory," he said.He was...
NAPERVILLE, IL
wisconsinrightnow.com

Milwaukee Police Breaking News – Tue, 31 Jan 2023

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a non-fatal shooting that occurred on 01/30/23 at about 10:10pm in the 4500 block of W. Fond Du Lac Ave. The 21-year-old Milwaukee man was conveyed to a local hospital and is in stable condition. The investigation is ongoing. Milwaukee Police continue to seek unknown suspects. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414)224-Tips or P3 Tips.
MILWAUKEE, WI
ESPN

ESPN

12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Serving sports fans. Anytime. Anywhere. Visit ESPN to get up-to-the-minute sports news coverage, scores, highlights and commentary for NFL, MLB, NBA, College Football, NCAA Basketball and more.

 https://www.espn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy