Read full article on original website
Related
A man bought a hoarder's house with all the contents in it for $10,000 but what he found inside was worth 40 times more
An antique shop owner made quite an investment when he snatched up a home belonging to a hoarder for just $10,000. He would also get to own all the contents inside the house. Alex Archbold, an antique dealer from Canada purchased a house that belonged to a late piano teacher, Bette- Jean Rac who passed away in December 2020.
More than 2.5 million pounds of canned meat recalled
(WJW) — More than 2.5 million pounds of canned meat is being recalled due to a packaging malfunction, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Safety reported. Conagra Brands, based in Iowa, made the decision to recall some of its canned Vienna sausage and chicken products...
FOX2Now
Saint Louis, MO
54K+
Followers
55K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT
We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.https://fox2now.com/
Comments / 0