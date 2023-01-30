ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More than 2.5 million pounds of canned meat recalled

(WJW) — More than 2.5 million pounds of canned meat is being recalled due to a packaging malfunction, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Safety reported. Conagra Brands, based in Iowa, made the decision to recall some of its canned Vienna sausage and chicken products...
IOWA STATE
