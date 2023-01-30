Read full article on original website
Backstage News On WWE’s Plans For Drew McIntyre At WrestleMania 39
The card for WWE WrestleMania 39 continues to take shape and a new report has shed some light on what WWE has planned for three SmackDown stars. According to WrestleVotes, WWE is planning a triple threat match pitting Intercontinental Champion Gunther vs. Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre. It was noted that it’s not 100% decided upon, but this is what several supporters are backing. They wrote,
Spoiler On Ronda Rousey’s WWE WrestleMania 39 Plans
Ronda Rousey’s hiatus from WWE won’t last long after she dropped the SmackDown Women’s Title to Charlotte Flair on the December 30th edition of SmackDown. Initially, WWE considered doing Rousey vs. Becky Lynch before switching it to Rousey defending the SmackDown Women’s Title against Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 39. Plans changed for a third time.
Edge Was Supposed To Face “Demon” Finn Balor At The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble
According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Edge was supposed to face Finn Balor in a Hell in a Cell Match at last week’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view event. It was also reportedly discussed that Edge would compete in a more sinister avatar, a throwback to his days in ‘The Brood.’ Meanwhile, Balor was set to compete under his “Demon” persona.
Willow Nightingale Defends Bloody Women’s Tag Team Street Fight On AEW Rampage
On the January 13th episode of AEW Rampage, Willow Nightingale and Ruby Soho engaged in a bloody war against the team of Anna Jay and Tay Melo. Although Nightingale and Soho came out as the victors, Soho ended up losing quite a bit of blood during the matchup. Appearing on...
Cody Rhodes Not Scheduled For WWE SmackDown Shows Heading Into WrestleMania 39
Cody Rhodes made his return to in-ring action last Saturday night, where he won the 30-Man Royal Rumble match. Rhodes has earned the right to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title at WrestleMania 39. The RAW star is not currently slated to appear on SmackDown shows leading...
Final Lineup For Tonight’s WWE NXT Vengeance Day
WWE presents the NXT Vengeance Day event tonight at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina and will air on Peacock. NXT Champion Bron Breakker vs. Grayson Waller inside of a Steel Cage Match will headline the show. Here is the final card:. NXT Champion Bron Breakker vs. Grayson Waller...
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown (2/3/23)
WWE invades Greenville, SC for tonight’s episode of SmackDown. Here is what’s on tap for the show:. – The fallout from last week’s show. – SmackDown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Sonya Deville. – SmackDown Tag Team Title Contender’s Tournament Finals: Braun Strowman & Ricochet...
Samoa Joe On AEW, WWE, Concussions, And More
Current AEW TNT Champion and ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe was recently interviewed by Renee Paquette on The Sessions podcast. The former WWE star discussed many aspects of his career, including signing with AEW, his commentary stint in WWE, Michael Cole, and more. Highlights, courtesy of 411mania.com, follow:. On...
WWE News – Cody Rhodes, The Miz, Alexa Bliss, Royal Rumble, More
Cody Rhodes was the latest guest on the newest episode of “WWE After the Bell” this week. You can check out the official synopsis for the show below:. “Cody Rhodes returns to After the Bell following his Royal Rumble Match victory and talks about his recovery, his family’s WWE legacy and his highly anticipated match with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania.”
Nick Khan Comments On When He Thinks WWE May Be Sold
WWE CEO Nick Khan appeared on CNBC this morning to discuss WWE’s 2022 earnings which were released on Thursday. During the interview, he gave an update on when he thinks a sale of WWE might happen. This and to help negotiate WWE’s next TV rights deals are the reasons that Vince McMahon has claimed that he returned as the Chairman of the Board of Directors.
News On Ticket Sales For Several Upcoming WWE Events
You can check out some updated ticket sale numbers for several upcoming WWE events below, courtesy of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter:. Last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown in Greenville, SC had around 8,000 tickets out. Tonight’s WWE NXT Vengeance Day pay-per-view in Charlotte, NC has 5,170 tickets out.
Nick Khan Claims Vince McMahon Is Open To Leaving WWE After Sale
Vince McMahon’s return to WWE last month for the purpose of executing a sale of WWE and negotiating new television deals saw his daughter Stephanie McMahon resign as the co-CEO of the company. Stephanie’s departure made Nick Khan the sole CEO of WWE. While speaking to CNBC, Khan...
WWE Royal Rumble News – The Backstage Mood, Vince McMahon’s Absence
The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event emanated on January 28th from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. Fightful Select reports that Vince McMahon was not backstage at the Alamodome and the process of the Rumble itself was said to be the easiest it has been in quite a while. There were fewer last-minute changes, unlike in previous years.
Bret Hart To Star In Feature Length Film “STALKER”
WWE Hall of Famer Bret “Hitman” Hart will soon have another acting credit to add to his resume: he’ll be starring in the upcoming “STALKER” movie. From Gravitas Ventures, the film will be available on-demand and in select theaters on March 24th. A plot synopsis of the film can be read below:
Details For Dark Side Of The Ring Season 4 Revealed
Dark Side of the Ring is a documentary television series produced by Vice Studios, which focuses on controversial subjects and events within the realm of professional wrestling. A recent report from Pwinsider notes that the fourth season of Dark Side of The Ring has the following names listed as subjects...
Cody Rhodes Reflects On His Battle With Gunther At The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble
Cody Rhodes managed to survive 28 other WWE Superstars and the impressive Intercontinental Champion Gunther to win the men’s Royal Rumble match and earn a championship opportunity in the main event of WrestleMania 39. During his appearance on the “WWE After The Bell” with Corey Graves podcast, the American...
Nia Jax Opens Up About Her Royal Rumble Appearance, More
Speaking recently to Highspots Sign It Live, Nia Jax talked about her Royal Rumble return, the freedom of wrestling during the pandemic, and more. You can read some highlights of her comments below:. Jax was the #30 entrant in this year’s women’s Rumble match, and didn’t have much time to...
Update On Ring Of Honor Television Dates
Fightful Select have come through with a report about Ring of Honor and their taping schedule going into this year’s Supercard of Honor pay-per-view event. Will Washington has been told that ROH will begin their television tapings in Orlando, FL the last weekend of February. Talent are under the assumption that TV will be taped at Universal Studios, as AEW does with Dark. Voices of Wrestling provided the information on the taping dates.
The Updated WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 Card
Following this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, we now have the updated lineup for the 2023 WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view event, which takes place on February 18th in Montreal, Quebec. You can check out the updated 2023 WWE Elimination Chamber lineup below:. Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match:. Roman Reigns...
WWE Isn’t “Married” To The Idea Of Cody Rhodes Being World Champion
Is Cody Rhodes dethroning Roman Reigns as champion as surefire a thing as many believe?. At the 2023 Royal Rumble pay-per-view event, Rhodes returned from injury to win the Men’s Rumble match and has declared his intention to topple the Tribal Chief. Given Rhodes’ booking since his WWE return...
