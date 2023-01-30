Read full article on original website
Backstage News On WWE’s Plans For Drew McIntyre At WrestleMania 39
The card for WWE WrestleMania 39 continues to take shape and a new report has shed some light on what WWE has planned for three SmackDown stars. According to WrestleVotes, WWE is planning a triple threat match pitting Intercontinental Champion Gunther vs. Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre. It was noted that it’s not 100% decided upon, but this is what several supporters are backing. They wrote,
Spoiler On Ronda Rousey’s WWE WrestleMania 39 Plans
Ronda Rousey’s hiatus from WWE won’t last long after she dropped the SmackDown Women’s Title to Charlotte Flair on the December 30th edition of SmackDown. Initially, WWE considered doing Rousey vs. Becky Lynch before switching it to Rousey defending the SmackDown Women’s Title against Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 39. Plans changed for a third time.
Former WWE Manager Lanny ‘The Genius’ Poffo Dead Aged 68
Lanny Poffo, known to wrestling fans as The Genius, has reportedly passed away at the age of 68. The sad news was broken by WWE Hall of Famer ‘Hacksaw’ Jim Duggan, who shared the news of Poffo’s passing on Facebook and Twitter. Entering the wrestling business in...
Edge Was Supposed To Face “Demon” Finn Balor At The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble
According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Edge was supposed to face Finn Balor in a Hell in a Cell Match at last week’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view event. It was also reportedly discussed that Edge would compete in a more sinister avatar, a throwback to his days in ‘The Brood.’ Meanwhile, Balor was set to compete under his “Demon” persona.
AEW News – HOOK Signs With The Big Event, AEW’s First House Show
Reigning FTW Champion HOOK has signed with The Big Event for convention appearances and autograph signings. HOOK will make his inaugural appearance for The Big Event on Saturday, March 11 at The Big Horror Event. You can check out the official announcement below:. GUEST ANNOUNCEMENT! The ink is officially dry…...
Will Ospreay Announced For WrestleCon 2023 In Los Angeles, CA
WrestleCon has announced New Japan Pro Wrestling star Will Ospreay for their 2023 flagship event in Los Angeles, CA. Ospreay will compete at the Mark Hitchcock Memorial Supershow on Thursday, March 30th at the Globe Theatre. The show will stream live on Highspots TV. You can check out the official...
Nick Khan Claims Vince McMahon Is Open To Leaving WWE After Sale
Vince McMahon’s return to WWE last month for the purpose of executing a sale of WWE and negotiating new television deals saw his daughter Stephanie McMahon resign as the co-CEO of the company. Stephanie’s departure made Nick Khan the sole CEO of WWE. While speaking to CNBC, Khan...
Nick Khan Comments On When He Thinks WWE May Be Sold
WWE CEO Nick Khan appeared on CNBC this morning to discuss WWE’s 2022 earnings which were released on Thursday. During the interview, he gave an update on when he thinks a sale of WWE might happen. This and to help negotiate WWE’s next TV rights deals are the reasons that Vince McMahon has claimed that he returned as the Chairman of the Board of Directors.
Willow Nightingale Defends Bloody Women’s Tag Team Street Fight On AEW Rampage
On the January 13th episode of AEW Rampage, Willow Nightingale and Ruby Soho engaged in a bloody war against the team of Anna Jay and Tay Melo. Although Nightingale and Soho came out as the victors, Soho ended up losing quite a bit of blood during the matchup. Appearing on...
John Cena’s WWE WrestleMania 39 Match Is Locked In
Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that John Cena has been locked in for a match at WWE WrestleMania 39. Cena will be wrestling Austin Theory at the show, although it’s unclear whether Theory will put the US Title on the line in the bout. Cena will...
Arn Anderson On The Surprising Backstage Reaction To The ‘Glock’ Promo In AEW
On the latest episode of the AEW Unrestricted podcast, Arn and Brock Anderson discussed a variety of subjects. Among the topics of conversation was a controversial promo segment involving Arn Anderson and Cody Rhodes amid Cody’s feud with Malakai Black in AEW. Having lost two matches to Black at...
The Updated WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 Card
Following this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, we now have the updated lineup for the 2023 WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view event, which takes place on February 18th in Montreal, Quebec. You can check out the updated 2023 WWE Elimination Chamber lineup below:. Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match:. Roman Reigns...
Final Lineup For Tonight’s WWE NXT Vengeance Day
WWE presents the NXT Vengeance Day event tonight at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina and will air on Peacock. NXT Champion Bron Breakker vs. Grayson Waller inside of a Steel Cage Match will headline the show. Here is the final card:. NXT Champion Bron Breakker vs. Grayson Waller...
Chris Jericho Wants AEW To Re-Sign Brian Cage
After an extended break from AEW television, Brian Cage has been seen more in recent weeks. He faced Bryan Danielson two weeks ago on Dynamite, and Konosuke Takeshita on Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite. Cage is also one-third of the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champions alongside Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona.
Cody Rhodes Not Scheduled For WWE SmackDown Shows Heading Into WrestleMania 39
Cody Rhodes made his return to in-ring action last Saturday night, where he won the 30-Man Royal Rumble match. Rhodes has earned the right to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title at WrestleMania 39. The RAW star is not currently slated to appear on SmackDown shows leading...
Jon Moxley On Jumping Ship To AEW, How It Stands Out From Other Wrestling Promotions
When Jon Moxley signed with AEW back in 2019, he immediately became the talk of the wrestling industry. Since then, the man has earned multiple AEW World Championship victories and has established himself as perhaps the top star in the company. While appearing on The Justin Kinner Show, Moxley spoke...
WWE Royal Rumble News – The Backstage Mood, Vince McMahon’s Absence
The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event emanated on January 28th from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. Fightful Select reports that Vince McMahon was not backstage at the Alamodome and the process of the Rumble itself was said to be the easiest it has been in quite a while. There were fewer last-minute changes, unlike in previous years.
WWE’s Bruce Prichard Set To Undergo Surgery
WWE executive Bruce Prichard underwent surgery on his right shoulder last summer and dealt with a recovery period of about six months. Now, Prichard is slated to undergo the knife again. Prichard revealed on the latest edition of his “Something to Wrestle With” podcast that the surgery will happen in April.
Samoa Joe On AEW, WWE, Concussions, And More
Current AEW TNT Champion and ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe was recently interviewed by Renee Paquette on The Sessions podcast. The former WWE star discussed many aspects of his career, including signing with AEW, his commentary stint in WWE, Michael Cole, and more. Highlights, courtesy of 411mania.com, follow:. On...
WWE News – Cody Rhodes, The Miz, Alexa Bliss, Royal Rumble, More
Cody Rhodes was the latest guest on the newest episode of “WWE After the Bell” this week. You can check out the official synopsis for the show below:. “Cody Rhodes returns to After the Bell following his Royal Rumble Match victory and talks about his recovery, his family’s WWE legacy and his highly anticipated match with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania.”
