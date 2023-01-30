Read full article on original website
Roll Call Online
House panel can recite pledge, but not without a partisan quarrel first
What started as an amendment about the Pledge of Allegiance devolved into a heated and prolonged debate Wednesday between members of the House Judiciary Committee during their first meeting of the new Congress. The committee met to approve panel rules for the new Congress. But the jostling on a seemingly...
Roll Call Online
Four senators up in ’24 facing friendlier state electorates
While some senators up for reelection in 2024 have seen the partisan ground shift away from them since 2018, a handful of incumbents get to run on more favorable terrain. With such a closely divided Senate, even subtle changes could matter in the fight for the majority. Each cycle has...
Roll Call Online
Lawmakers to Pentagon: Curtail defense spending ‘wish lists’
Influential lawmakers from both parties urged the Defense secretary in a letter Tuesday to curtail the department’s submission to Congress of “unfunded priorities lists” — annual requests for billions of dollars in military spending above White House budget proposals. “The Department of Defense must show taxpayers...
Roll Call Online
Himes named ranking Democrat on House Intelligence
Rep. Jim Himes of Connecticut will serve as the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee after Speaker Kevin McCarthy blocked Rep. Adam B. Schiff from the panel. Citing what he said were national security concerns, McCarthy last week denied seats on the committee to two California Democrats: Schiff, the former chairman, and Rep. Eric Swalwell. That opened up the spot that House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., ultimately selected Himes for.
Roll Call Online
Lawmakers stumble on data privacy as another tech CEO to testify
House lawmakers are set to meet next month with the CEO of TikTok at a hearing to probe whether one of the most popular apps in the world shares Americans’ data with China and whether it harms young children, the latest face-off between members of Congress and the head of a large social media platform.
Roll Call Online
House foreign aid cardinal sanguine on fiscal 2024 funding
The new head of the House Appropriations subcommittee that oversees foreign aid has a sanguine prediction about what a push by other Republicans to cut federal spending might mean for State-Foreign Operations funding levels next fiscal year. Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., has said he wants to see fiscal 2024 spending...
Roll Call Online
Spartz won’t run for Senate – or reelection to the House – in 2024
Rep. Victoria Spartz, the Ukrainian-born Republican from Indiana who has sparred with the leaders of her party on several key issues, is sitting out the 2024 election cycle. Widely mentioned as a possible candidate for Senate, Spartz announced Friday that she won't be a candidate for the open seat — and isn't running for a third term in the House either.
Roll Call Online
End of public health emergency causes cascade of changes
The Biden administration’s plan to unwind the public health emergency tied to the COVID-19 pandemic will spur a whirlwind of changes related to telehealth, Medicaid, pharmaceuticals and other priorities. Many Republicans have said the May 11 end date announced Monday is not soon enough, with the House voting this...
