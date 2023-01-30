Phillipsburg’s Grocery Store and Apartment Project is on track

PHILLIPSBURG, N.J.- Plans for a grocery store and apartment complex are moving along as scheduled.

As reported last week, the land use board gave its final approval to the revamp of the former Norton Oil office headquarters located at 540 Marshall Street.

The project will feature three new apartment buildings with the center structure featuring a grocery store on the first floor. Mayor Todd Tersigni said, “It’s very exciting and just what our residents need. The food desert in town will be in the past. Our residents have been asking for years for a local food store, and this project will deliver.”

In the Mayor’s report dated January 17, 2023 he said, “Phillipsburg is open for development”.

Presently there are no details for the project, however it was initially presented at the October Town Council meeting.

Developer Richard Colasuonno previously said the Norton offices have been vacant since 2011 and his proposal outlines three same-size angled buildings each positioned adjacently to Marshall, Heckman, and Anderson streets containing 15 units each. These residences will offer primarily one-bedroom units in addition to a couple of two-bedroom units on each of two floors.

The new complex also will feature a fourth building with a street-level 6,300 square-foot grocery market offering fresh meats and produce and two residential floors above with a total of 15 one and two-bedroom units. It is located perpendicularly to Heckman Street and will be run by an undisclosed grocer who owns six other stores.

"We need senior housing in this area," commented Colasuonno who continued, "And a grocery store offering fresh meats, vegetables, and fruits."

Colasuonno who was accompanied buy his son Joseph, pointed out his 35 years of property development and management experience.

The younger Colasuonno said the studios will be priced at $1,000 monthly and the one-bedrooms' monthly rental fee will be $1,200, a price tag Councilman Peter Marino stated was “too steep for this area”. Marino, along with Councilman Piazza, a candidate for Mayor in the general election have been asking for rent control in Phillipsburg.

The store's parking lot, will consist of 38 parking spaces in front of the store and the tenants on the upper floors will be allocated one space per apartment and will park behind the building.

