ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroeville, PA

2 men charged after police find more cars stolen from rental company, some linked to recent crimes

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 3 days ago

Police said they found more cars stolen from a local rental company, and some of them have been linked to a number of crimes throughout the area.

11 News first told you about the theft ring involving a former manager in December.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Police: Former Monroeville rental manager rented cars for cash, heroin

Police said Babangida Adam and Taiwan Washington are charged in connection to a major local theft ring involving at least 15 stolen rental cars.

Bethel Park police tracked down two of those cars, one at a local CVS and another at the South Hills Village mall, and arrested both men.

RELATED >>> Police: Chase of vehicle stolen in fraudulent AVIS rental scheme ends when suspect crashes into pole

According to the criminal complaint, Adam told police he got the car from his mechanic while his car was being fixed. Washington said he paid a guy at Avis Rental in Monroeville $500 and agreed to return the car a month later.

In December, police said Jackie Neubauer was fired from her job as regional manager of four Avis car rental locations, including the one in Monroeville, for allegedly renting cars to people using fake driver’s licenses, names, addresses and credit card numbers. In exchange, Neubauer was given cash and heroin, according to police.

Monroeville police said one of the cars was used in a Pittsburgh carjacking, at least three cars were involved in local high speed chases, and another was used in the theft of at least 35 catalytic converters.

According to court paperwork, the stolen car Washington had was the same car that fled from Wilkinsburg police, nearly hitting an officer earlier this month. Police said they attempted a traffic stop on the car in relation to a shooting where a man was shot multiple times along McNary Boulevard on Jan. 6.

Police questioned Washington about the incident and he claimed he was at his girlfriend’s house on the same street.

“It’s definitely a working progress where everyone has put a little bit of work into this,” said Detective Lance Mattes. “It’s an ongoing investigation with Monroeville police and Pennsylvania state police auto theft squad.”

Avis told us since this is an ongoing investigation, they cannot comment on the matter and are assisting the authorities. Both men face several charges including receiving stolen property.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter . | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Priscilla Presley contests Lisa Marie Presley’s will, says signature is ‘invalid’
  • UPMC hospital fire likely caused by patient trying to light cigarette while on oxygen, says rep
  • Lisa Loring, original Wednesday Addams actress, dead at 64
  • VIDEO: Man accused of shooting, killing Butler County native takes the stand to testify
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

    • Comments / 11

     

    FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

    More
    Related
    wtae.com

    Drunk driver faces charges in crash that sent several to hospital

    PENN HILLS, Pa. — A woman who allegedly caused a crash while driving drunk, sending four people to the hospital, including a toddler, has been arrested. Allegheny County Police filed charges against 28-year-old Jelyssa Martinez of Pittsburgh Thursday. Martinez turned herself in Friday morning. Detectives say it was in...
    PITTSBURGH, PA
    butlerradio.com

    Butler City Man Charged In Drug Bust

    A local man is facing felony charges following an incident in the City of Butler earlier this week. According to a criminal complaint filed by the Butler County District Attorney’s Drug Task Force, officers were conducting surveillance on a residence in the 100 block of West Jefferson Street around 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
    BUTLER COUNTY, PA
    wajr.com

    Wallace man accused of thousands in damage during copper theft

    WALLACE, W.Va. A Wallace resident faces theft-related charges in Marion and Monongalia Counties following an investigation into a copper theft. Police were given pictures from a trail camera that allegedly showed Steven Shreves, 48, and another subject on an ATV pulling black cables from a business. Witnesses told police the June 2022 incident caused about $27,000 in damage to the business and resulted in the theft of about $1,000 worth of copper.
    WALLACE, WV
    CBS Pittsburgh

    Bar sued after woman says she was left a quadriplegic after drunken fall

    PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Westmoreland County bar is now facing a lawsuit.The Tribune-Review reports Mary Jo Jordan claims in the suit that she was left a quadriplegic when she was served too much alcohol and fell off a stool.It happened two years ago at the Lone Star Inn in Bell Township. According to the Trib, the woman claims she was continuously served vodka and beer despite being visibly intoxicated.Jordan is seeking an unspecified amount in damages for pain and suffering and loss of future earnings.
    WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
    WFMJ.com

    New Castle raid uncovers more than 3 pounds of cocaine

    Authorities in Lawrence County report finding nearly three-and-a-half pounds of cocaine, aw well as fentanyl that investigators say would be worth an estimated $90,000 on the street. According to the District Attorney, agents searched a home at 520 Wildwood Avenue in New Castle on Monday. Inside they found 1,329 grams...
    NEW CASTLE, PA
    WPXI Pittsburgh

    WPXI Pittsburgh

    Pittsburgh, PA
    117K+
    Followers
    143K+
    Post
    36M+
    Views
    ABOUT

    WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

     https://www.wpxi.com/

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy