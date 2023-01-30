2 men charged after police find more cars stolen from rental company, some linked to recent crimes

Police said they found more cars stolen from a local rental company, and some of them have been linked to a number of crimes throughout the area.

11 News first told you about the theft ring involving a former manager in December.

Police said Babangida Adam and Taiwan Washington are charged in connection to a major local theft ring involving at least 15 stolen rental cars.

Bethel Park police tracked down two of those cars, one at a local CVS and another at the South Hills Village mall, and arrested both men.

According to the criminal complaint, Adam told police he got the car from his mechanic while his car was being fixed. Washington said he paid a guy at Avis Rental in Monroeville $500 and agreed to return the car a month later.

In December, police said Jackie Neubauer was fired from her job as regional manager of four Avis car rental locations, including the one in Monroeville, for allegedly renting cars to people using fake driver’s licenses, names, addresses and credit card numbers. In exchange, Neubauer was given cash and heroin, according to police.

Monroeville police said one of the cars was used in a Pittsburgh carjacking, at least three cars were involved in local high speed chases, and another was used in the theft of at least 35 catalytic converters.

According to court paperwork, the stolen car Washington had was the same car that fled from Wilkinsburg police, nearly hitting an officer earlier this month. Police said they attempted a traffic stop on the car in relation to a shooting where a man was shot multiple times along McNary Boulevard on Jan. 6.

Police questioned Washington about the incident and he claimed he was at his girlfriend’s house on the same street.

“It’s definitely a working progress where everyone has put a little bit of work into this,” said Detective Lance Mattes. “It’s an ongoing investigation with Monroeville police and Pennsylvania state police auto theft squad.”

Avis told us since this is an ongoing investigation, they cannot comment on the matter and are assisting the authorities. Both men face several charges including receiving stolen property.

