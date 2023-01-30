ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

country1037fm.com

South Carolina One of the Most Beautiful Places to Travel in March 2023

Thinking about taking a trip next month? I know February just started, but March is next month and that is Spring Break for some. Wondering where to go in March? Well, there is a list of some of the best destinations to travel to in March 2023. Guess what? A South Carolina destination made the list.
CHARLESTON, SC
kiss951.com

South Carolina Has One of the Best Cheap Summer Vacation Destinations

I know, we’re all cold and thinking about the warmer weather. Trust me, I have never wanted summer to come here as much as I have this year. For some reason this year the cold weather is really getting to me. All I can think about is how fun it would be to be in shorts, a tank top, or even a bathing suit laid up by my pool. Yes, I can see the vision!
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
country1037fm.com

North Carolina Home to 2 of the Best Stops for Carolina to Ohio Road Trip

Are you going on a road trip anytime soon? If so, then you might be interested in some must-see destinations along the way. One of the most popular road trips for the Carolinas is from here to Ohio. I have always had one question, why? But it seems to be people from the Ohio area who do indeed enjoy the Carolinas. Whether it is moving or visiting family, that drive is pretty frequent for tons of people. Besides that though, there are many states in between that drive that you can also take.
OHIO STATE
country1037fm.com

North Carolina Pizza Restaurant Made Yelp’s Most Unique In The Nation

When it comes to pizza, I guess the most common topping is probably pepperoni. However, at this North Carolina pizza restaurant that made Yelp’s “most unique” in the nation list, a different topping brings the crowds. According to The News & Observer, Pizzeria Toro in Durham was one of 20 spots in the nation to make the list. And, it is the only one in North Carolina to appear in the top 20. The NC Clams Pizza at Pizzeria Toro is the one that snagged the recognition. The pizza is wood-fired and topped with chiles, pecorino cheese and whole clams. One Yelp reviewer wrote, “Clams in the shell on a pizza might be my idea of heaven, now that I’ve tasted it.” Yelp compiled the list after studying pizza spots across the nation. The review service ranked on total volume, ratings and reviews using the term “unique pizza.”
DURHAM, NC
WLTX.com

Tracking the Chinese balloon: Will it pass over South Carolina?

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Is it a Chinese weather balloon or spy balloon? The other question you might be asking: Where is the balloon heading?. While I can't answer the first question — China claims it's a weather research "airship" while the Pentagon pushed back that it's being used for surveillance purposes — I will attempt to answer the second.
FLORIDA STATE
country1037fm.com

North Carolina Scary Legend Comes To Life In New Movie

A new horror movie “The Devil’s Stomping Ground” is hitting more than just movie theaters; it’s hitting close to home. The movie is based on a real place in North Carolina. In the movie, a group of college film students visits the place in rural NC...
WISCONSIN STATE
travelawaits.com

4 Hidden Gems To Explore In North Myrtle Beach According To A Local

One fun thing about moving to a new location is discovering surprising and little-known places. After 5 years in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, I am still making fantastic finds. This beach town is an upscale vacation destination. It is also favored by retired people and home to many who have decided to live like snowbirds year-round. Given these demographics, local merchants are striking the balance between pleasing vacationers and full-time residents. The following are some of the discoveries I introduce to my guests.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
kiss951.com

South Carolina Named One of America’s Most Dangerous States… AGAIN!

Well, what can you say when it comes to this one? Be mindful, this is just a report of the state overall. There are tons of areas in every state that are rough and some areas that are perfectly fine. Let’s just get that out of the way before we dive into this information. Wondering if you live in one of America’s most dangerous states? Or maybe you already know. From the news, we see horror stories when it comes to some states, but things can truly happen anywhere. Some states may be more frequent than others.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WYFF4.com

South Carolina organ donors save record number of lives

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Right now, more than 104,000 people in the U.S. are waiting for lifesaving organ donations. And because of progressing technology and the generosity of organ donors like Keegan Johnson, more lives are being saved than ever before. Allison Johnson Miller is proud of her son;...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE

