Have You Tried This New Sandwich Shop in Charlotte?
If you’re a sandwich kind of person then you might have a new spot on your radar. A famous sandwich shop is officially opened in Charlotte. Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop is open in Charlotte and has brought all of its famous sandwich glory. Capriotti’s is famous for their oven-roasted turkey sandwich that has cranberry sauce, stuffing, and mayo! WHEW!
Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in January 2023
Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
Famous Restaurant With Big Menu Opening New North Carolina Location
I consider myself lucky to live in an area where growth and progress occur daily. And, I especially love to hear of new locations of restaurants opening. A famous restaurant with a big menu is opening a new North Carolina location. Nationwide chain The Cheesecake Factory announced plans to open in Huntersville North Carolina’s Birkdale Village later this year. The South Park location in Charlotte opened in 2002 and remains a popular spot. According to Charlotte Business Journal, North American Properties plans the new location for 8701 Townley Road. The 9500 square foot space formerly housed The Gap. Although I used to visit The Cheesecake Factory in Charlotte quite a bit, I admit it’s been a while. As far as chains go, I enjoy the extensive menu. But, I also admit sometimes being a bit overwhelmed by the 250 plus choices of menu items. However, I like that such a wide variety of dishes allows anyone in your party to find something they enjoy no matter their tastes.
Capriotti’s Charlotte, NC Location Now Open
Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop, known for its award-winning, hand-crafted cheese steaks, turkey subs, and more, has debuted in Charlotte at 2040 Freeman Park Dr. Capriotti’s brings the Charlotte community its 47-year tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house and hand-pulling them every morning along with other favorites all made with fresh ingredients.
Will Charlotte See Snow This Winter?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Stop me if you’ve heard this before, Piedmont snow-lovers: Another week with no snow. After the snowiest January the Charlotte area has seen in over a decade just last year, we’ve completely whiffed on the white stuff this time around. Some are mourning the...
North Carolina Officials Work To Put Out Smoldering Mulch Fire
Mulch fires are hard to put out because the material is so dense. North Carolina officials work to put out a smoldering mulch fire that is bothering nearby residents. Mint Hill resident Lisa Williams tells Channel 9 she noticed the smell and then saw the smoldering pile of mulch. Fire officials can’t seem to get it completely extinguished. As a former firefighter I can understand why. Firefighters soaked the mulch pile with over 3,500 gallons of water. But the pile is so dense it is difficult to get to all the smoldering material.
Popular South Carolina Restaurant To Open In Charlotte North Carolina
We moved to Indian Land, South Carolina in Fall of 2021. Of course, we noticed a slew of great restaurants to try, and that’s just what we did. And, one of our favorites is The Office Craft Bar & Kitchen located in the Red Stone shopping center. So, we are very excited to hear the popular South Carolina restaurant plans expansion into the Stonecrest Shopping Center near I-485 and Rea Road in Charlotte. The Charlotte Observer reports the new location expects to open in June. The spot it will occupy formerly belonged to Dean & DeLuca. The empty 4000 square foot space already saw demolition begin. The Office is not only a great place to gather with friends to watch games and socialize, the food is outstanding. They have amazing wings and delicious salads, burgers, sandwiches and even flatbreads. The new location plans a 2000 square foot outdoor space, as well. We often sit outside around the fire feature at the Indian Land location.
Blacklion closing south Charlotte store after 27 years
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Blacklion, a popular home decor store that's called south Charlotte home for nearly 30 years, will close its doors on Tuesday. Located in the Park 51 Shopping Center across from Atrium Health-Pineville, Blacklion Gifts & Home Furnishings Marketplace has been in business in Charlotte for 27 years. The south Charlotte location was the company's last remaining store. Blacklion's owners announced the store closure back in August, saying they would operate through one last holiday season.
Where Property Values Have Increased The Most In Charlotte, NC
There is a real challenge for Mecklenburg County officials as questions loom around property revaluations. According to WCNC, home values have gone up over the last 4 years. Areas north and west of Uptown Charlotte have increased more than other affluent neighborhoods in Charlotte. Here’s the bad news. Since the...
Cheesecake Factory to open in Birkdale Village during 2023
According to a spokesperson, The Cheesecake Factory announced it would open a new location in Birkdale Village during the second half of 2023.
New Rooftop Bar Coming To North Carolina’s Ballantyne Village
It seems one of the faster growing areas of Charlotte sits right in the heart of Ballantyne near I-485. The Charlotte Observer reports a new rooftop bar is coming to North Carolina’s Ballantyne Village in South Charlotte. Hestia Rooftop plans to feature modern Asian cuisine with 180 degree views over Ballantyne Village. Diners will take in the sights of the Uptown Skyline and more from Panorama Tower. I love Asian cuisine, and I can’t wait to try it out. The menu promises custom menus it calls “omakase.” said to translate to “I leave it up to you.” Choose from sushi and and custom cocktails. And, the menu highlight will be the Signature Golden Cow Waygu Beef Display. A sneak peek of plans shows indoor and outdoor spaces with fireplaces, couches and outdoor bar. And, the pinpoint location of Hestia is adjacent to AC Hotel Charlotte Ballantyne.
Black History Month: Anthony Hamilton
WBTV Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin says to hold onto hope!. The Johnston YMCA in Charlotte’s NoDa community will start charging for public parking on Wednesday, Feb. 1. AP source: Rhule files $5M arbitration suit vs. Panthers. Updated: 5 hours ago. Rhule was fired as Panthers head coach on Oct....
North Carolina Woman Sets A Guinness Record For Giving The Finger
Guinness book of world records are issued everyday, but this one is super unusual. A North Carolina woman sets a Guinness World Record for giving the finger. Cheryl Lambeth of Charlotte says her obsession with finger puppets started when she was just a little girl watching children’s television programs like “Mr Rogers Neighborhood”. Her past quirky collection just kept growing and growing. We are talking finger puppet collection. Just about everyone has a collection of some sort and this is Cheryl’s.
North Carolina Media Personality Wins Big On Wheel of Fortune
A North Carolina media personality wins big on Wheel of Fortune. We could not be happier for Brandon O’Brien who now resides in Nashville. If that name sounds familiar to you, it’s because he was on the air here in Charlotte, North Carolina from 2001-2006. Always a great guy with a ready smile and a love of television and game shows. Brandon recently won big on “Wheel of Fortune” in the main game and also in the bonus round. All in all he won $52,000 in cash and prizes including a new car and a trip to New Orleans.
Lil Wayne Is Coming To Charlotte
The month of April just got an upgrade! It was just announced that Lil Wayne is coming to Charlotte on a great day. April 20th also known as 4/20 is a big day in Charlotte. Lil Wayne is coming to Charlotte to the Fillmore. Tickets go on sale Thursday and I’m sure they will be sold out.
Concord man brings home nice check after hitting Powerball multiplier
CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Concord man’s pockets are a little thicker after hitting the multiplier on a lottery ticket, North Carolina Lottery announced Tuesday. Concord resident Michael Kindley won a $100,000 prize on a $3 Powerball ticket. He claimed his prize Tuesday, which came to $71,259 after taxes. The overall Powerball jackpot […]
It’s been almost 400 days since Charlotte has seen an inch of snow
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A lot of you have been talking about the warm weather we’ve experienced so far this winter!. We have only had one cold snap since around Christmas. As a result, no snow at all. In fact, the last time we had an inch of snow...
You Could Get Free Wings If This Happens During The ‘Big Game’
Buffalo Wild Wings is giving fans the opportunity to get some free chicken wings, depending on the Big Game. For the fourth year, the sports bar chain is celebrating the big game with the possibility of freebies. This is according to Spoon University. If the game on Feb. 13 is...
Plane in front of old VFW being moved
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– An area landmark will be relocating in the coming weeks. The plane that sits in front of the former VFW Post 2573 building on Carolina Beach Road will be moved to the American Legion in Midland, east of Charlotte. The VFW building was sold back in...
It would take 4.5 minimum-wage jobs to afford an apartment in Charlotte: Zillow
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new study from Zillow found it would take over four people earning minimum wage to cover the cost of rent for an apartment in Charlotte. Zillow analyzed the 50 largest cities in the U.S. looking at the local minimum wage compared to rent price increases. Researchers found that workers in cities with higher minimum wages fare better, even where rent is more expensive than the national average.
