OnlyInYourState
Spend An Entire Week At These 7 Enticing Rentals In North Carolina And Score An Awesome Discount
There is nothing better than planning a trip to North Carolina. Whether you are traveling to the state to explore its parks, mountains, bustling cityscapes, or sandy beaches off the coast, the Old North State has no shortage of places to visit. Are you also looking to save a couple of bucks on accommodations? Fantastic, we have got you covered. Scope these vacation rentals that offer a sweet discount when you stay for the week. Are you traveling solo or with a big group? Not a problem; there is something for everyone, so follow along and check out the best places to stay in North Carolina that won’t break the bank.
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Pizza Restaurant Made Yelp’s Most Unique In The Nation
When it comes to pizza, I guess the most common topping is probably pepperoni. However, at this North Carolina pizza restaurant that made Yelp’s “most unique” in the nation list, a different topping brings the crowds. According to The News & Observer, Pizzeria Toro in Durham was one of 20 spots in the nation to make the list. And, it is the only one in North Carolina to appear in the top 20. The NC Clams Pizza at Pizzeria Toro is the one that snagged the recognition. The pizza is wood-fired and topped with chiles, pecorino cheese and whole clams. One Yelp reviewer wrote, “Clams in the shell on a pizza might be my idea of heaven, now that I’ve tasted it.” Yelp compiled the list after studying pizza spots across the nation. The review service ranked on total volume, ratings and reviews using the term “unique pizza.”
This Is The Strangest Food In North Carolina
24/7 Wall St. compiled a list of the most wonderfully wild culinary combinations around the country.
tourcounsel.com
Concord Mills | Shopping mall in North Carolina
Concord Mills is a shopping mall located in Concord, North Carolina. The mall is in Cabarrus County, just a few hundred feet from the Mecklenburg County border and Charlotte city limits, and about 12 miles (19 km) from Uptown Charlotte. It is one of two malls in Concord, the other being Carolina Mall.
‘Bounty’ offered on invasive Bradford pear trees in North Carolina at multiple events
(WGHP) — A program in North Carolina is placing a “bounty” on invasive Bradford pear trees as they spread through forests in the state. North Carolinians can remove an invasive Bradford pear tree from their property and exchange it for a free native tree at Bradford Pear Bounty NC events this year, according to the […]
North Carolina beach ranks among nations top 10 dangerous beaches
A new study has revealed the top 10 most dangerous beaches in the country and a North Carolina beach has made the list.
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Home to 2 of the Best Stops for Carolina to Ohio Road Trip
Are you going on a road trip anytime soon? If so, then you might be interested in some must-see destinations along the way. One of the most popular road trips for the Carolinas is from here to Ohio. I have always had one question, why? But it seems to be people from the Ohio area who do indeed enjoy the Carolinas. Whether it is moving or visiting family, that drive is pretty frequent for tons of people. Besides that though, there are many states in between that drive that you can also take.
country1037fm.com
South Carolina One of the Most Beautiful Places to Travel in March 2023
Thinking about taking a trip next month? I know February just started, but March is next month and that is Spring Break for some. Wondering where to go in March? Well, there is a list of some of the best destinations to travel to in March 2023. Guess what? A South Carolina destination made the list.
country1037fm.com
New Greek Restaurant Opens In Charlotte North Carolina’s South End
Our office is located on South Boulevard in the heart of Charlotte’s South End. We were all sad to see The Crispy Crepe close a while back in the space right next to our building. However, that site is no longer empty according to The Charlotte Five. On Monday, February 6, a new Greek restaurant opens in Charlotte, North Carolina’s South End. The restaurant bears the name “Hellenic” which means “of Greek descent.” Owners and operators Amelia and Peyton Limberakis are the the children of “The Mad Greek” owner Chris Limberakis. And, if you ever tasted food from The Mad Greek, you understand how amazing it is. The siblings wanted to carry on the legacy in opening the spot. They say while it gets inspiration from the place they grew up with, it is not a copy cat. They want it to have a modern appeal that caters to the next generation.
country1037fm.com
South Carolina Has One of the Best Cheap Summer Vacation Destinations
I know, we’re all cold and thinking about the warmer weather. Trust me, I have never wanted summer to come here as much as I have this year. For some reason this year the cold weather is really getting to me. All I can think about is how fun it would be to be in shorts, a tank top, or even a bathing suit laid up by my pool. Yes, I can see the vision!
wfmynews2.com
Busted! | North Carolina K9 accused of stealing doughnuts from teacher's desk
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A Mooresville Police Department K9 has been accused of stealing doughnuts from a teacher's desk at Mooresville High School. Police said the investigation began when officers noticed a string of disappearances of food items from desks and tables around the facility. Similar reports then came in from Mooresville High School. That's when detectives began an investigation into a possible serial snack and sandwich thief.
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Scary Legend Comes To Life In New Movie
A new horror movie “The Devil’s Stomping Ground” is hitting more than just movie theaters; it’s hitting close to home. The movie is based on a real place in North Carolina. In the movie, a group of college film students visits the place in rural NC...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Causey says captive insurers like setting up shop in North Carolina
North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey declared that the state’s Captive Insurance Program remains among the world’s strongest domiciles as it enters its second decade of operation. “We are excited by the continued success of our captive program here in North Carolina as we approach the 10th anniversary...
kiss951.com
Have You Tried This New Sandwich Shop in Charlotte?
If you’re a sandwich kind of person then you might have a new spot on your radar. A famous sandwich shop is officially opened in Charlotte. Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop is open in Charlotte and has brought all of its famous sandwich glory. Capriotti’s is famous for their oven-roasted turkey sandwich that has cranberry sauce, stuffing, and mayo! WHEW!
What’s happening in North Carolina this February? Musical icons, a ‘drag’ queen and sports indoors and out
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – If you want to sing a love song to celebrate Valentine’s Day, there are several familiar musical stars dotting the entertainment venues across North Carolina during February. There’s also a huge Broadway Series show stopping at two places. And then of course there are plenty of sports, from regularly scheduled college […]
kiss951.com
This North Carolina Restaurant Has The South’s Best Fried Chicken
Hold up this is a huge statement but it is true. This North Carolina restaurant has the south’s best chicken. We are not just talking about the best in the state but for the whole south. As a southern girl born and bred, these are sacred words. This is according to an article by the folks at Southern Living Magazine.
Concord native crowned Miss USA
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Miss North Carolina is now Miss USA. Morgan Romano is from Concord, North Carolina, and was just crowned over the weekend. According to Pageant Circle, last year's Miss USA had to pass on her title to her first runner-up because she won Miss Universe earlier this month. The new Miss Universe is a model and fashion designer R'Bonney Gabriel.
country1037fm.com
Where Property Values Have Increased The Most In Charlotte, NC
There is a real challenge for Mecklenburg County officials as questions loom around property revaluations. According to WCNC, home values have gone up over the last 4 years. Areas north and west of Uptown Charlotte have increased more than other affluent neighborhoods in Charlotte. Here’s the bad news. Since the...
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Officials Work To Put Out Smoldering Mulch Fire
Mulch fires are hard to put out because the material is so dense. North Carolina officials work to put out a smoldering mulch fire that is bothering nearby residents. Mint Hill resident Lisa Williams tells Channel 9 she noticed the smell and then saw the smoldering pile of mulch. Fire officials can’t seem to get it completely extinguished. As a former firefighter I can understand why. Firefighters soaked the mulch pile with over 3,500 gallons of water. But the pile is so dense it is difficult to get to all the smoldering material.
6 North Carolina Cities Named Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
LawnStarter compared the biggest cities in the country to determine which are the "dirtiest."
