Our office is located on South Boulevard in the heart of Charlotte’s South End. We were all sad to see The Crispy Crepe close a while back in the space right next to our building. However, that site is no longer empty according to The Charlotte Five. On Monday, February 6, a new Greek restaurant opens in Charlotte, North Carolina’s South End. The restaurant bears the name “Hellenic” which means “of Greek descent.” Owners and operators Amelia and Peyton Limberakis are the the children of “The Mad Greek” owner Chris Limberakis. And, if you ever tasted food from The Mad Greek, you understand how amazing it is. The siblings wanted to carry on the legacy in opening the spot. They say while it gets inspiration from the place they grew up with, it is not a copy cat. They want it to have a modern appeal that caters to the next generation.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 14 HOURS AGO