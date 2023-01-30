ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Transportation Today News

Construction begins on B&P Tunnel project in Baltimore

Construction recently began on phase one of the B&P Tunnel Replacement Program in Baltimore. Work includes the construction of the new Frederick Douglass Tunnel. Once completed, track speed will increase from 30 miles per hour to up to 110. “Replacing this Civil War-era B&P tunnel will nearly triple train capacity on this critical section of […] The post Construction begins on B&P Tunnel project in Baltimore appeared first on Transportation Today.
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Ditching plastic bags debated in Baltimore County

People who want Baltimore County businesses to be barred from using plastic bags told the County Council Tuesday that the bags are a scourge on the environment by fouling waterways and overloading landfills. Opponents of the proposed bag ban bill countered that it would put an undue burden on businesses...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
baltimorebrew.com

Conduit report says BGE agreement pushed by Mayor Scott is not in city’s best interests

“The current deal has not won the support of DOT Conduit professionals,” says an internal report that calls the pending pact a “windfall” for BGE. Calling the proposed agreement with BGE “completely lopsided in all aspects,” the Baltimore conduit division has quietly written a scathing response to Mayor Brandon Scott’s plan to end the franchise fees paid by the utility in favor of promised investments in the underground system.
BALTIMORE, MD
tourcounsel.com

Beltway Plaza Mall | Shopping mall in Greenbelt, Maryland

The Beltway Plaza mall is located in Greenbelt, Maryland. It was developed by Sidney J. Brown and First National Realty, opening on October 17, 1963. It was originally composed of a massive S. Klein department store separated by a large parking lot from an A&P Supermarket located in a strip shopping center along with a barbershop, single screen movie theater, and Drug Fair store.
GREENBELT, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore City leadership deflects questions on school police overtime investigation

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Project Baltimore attempts to get answers from City officials after a Fox45 investigation raises serious questions about how school police overtime is approved. Investigative reporter Chris Papst recently attended a groundbreaking at Furley Elementary School, hoping to speak with Mayor Brandon Scott and Baltimore City Schools...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Waste Watch: overtime abuses by BPD and school police officers

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — On this Groundhog Day edition of Waste Watch, we are talking about something that we discuss every year, overtime abuse within the Baltimore Police Department. We're also looking at school police officers receiving excessive overtime pay and what needs to happen to correct the problem. David...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Open air drug markets believed to fuel gun violence in Baltimore city

Baltimore (WBFF-TV) — A Baltimore city council member says this weekend's deadly shooting happened in one of the largest open-air drug markets in the state. Now, the frustration over this ongoing problem and what's being done to stop it. The shooting, which left a young mother and man dead,...
BALTIMORE, MD
DogTime

A Volunteer Group Is Using Fried Chicken to Rescue Dogs

A volunteer-run rescue group is saving dogs in Baltimore using unorthodox—but effective—methods. Recently, LARG, or the Lost Animal Resource Group, was profiled by Julie Scharper for the Baltimore Sun. For the profile, Scharper spoke to Denise Harris, one of the Ellicott City-based nonprofit’s owners. “The things that seem intuitive to you are the exact opposite […] The post A Volunteer Group Is Using Fried Chicken to Rescue Dogs appeared first on DogTime.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore DPW is hiring, career fair hosted Saturday

BALTIMORE — Staffing shortages are still a problem nationwide, including Baltimore City.But the city's Department of Public Works hopes to fill some vacancies after hosting a job fair Saturday in West Baltimore.Dozens of people lined up at the CC Jackson Recreation Center with the hopes to start a new future.Chief Administrative Officer Deepti Modha with the Department of Public Works said it was vital to hold a career fair in West Baltimore to make it accessible for the community."We want to make sure we were somewhere close where public transportation was available," she said. "There is plenty of parking so people...
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimoremagazine.com

The Peppermill Celebrates 40 Years of Stiff Drinks and Camaraderie

When 86-year-old Martin McGinn moved to Towson last summer to be closer to his family, he left behind longtime friendships, bridge partners, and golf buddies in Princeton, New Jersey. But the widower soon settled into a 55-and-older apartment complex in his new community and started looking for a place to “get some fresh food and companionship.”
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD

