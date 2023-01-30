Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 of Our Favorite Brunch Spots in MarylandEast Coast TravelerMaryland State
Ross Dress for Less is Opening a New Discounts Store in MarylandBryan DijkhuizenLaurel, MD
Visiting Baltimore With DogsEast Coast TravelerBaltimore, MD
Bojangles Restaurant Opening Multiple New Locations in BaltimoreJoel EisenbergBaltimore, MD
The richest person in MarylandLuay RahilBaltimore, MD
Related
wypr.org
Baltimore's guaranteed income pilot program launched six months ago. How is the money being spent?
Baltimore is six months into its test of offering a guaranteed income. Two hundred young parents who live in the city receive $1,000 a month, no strings. How are they spending this money?. We speak with Tonaeya Moore, the senior policy manager for the CASH Campaign of Maryland, a non-profit...
Construction begins on B&P Tunnel project in Baltimore
Construction recently began on phase one of the B&P Tunnel Replacement Program in Baltimore. Work includes the construction of the new Frederick Douglass Tunnel. Once completed, track speed will increase from 30 miles per hour to up to 110. “Replacing this Civil War-era B&P tunnel will nearly triple train capacity on this critical section of […] The post Construction begins on B&P Tunnel project in Baltimore appeared first on Transportation Today.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Ditching plastic bags debated in Baltimore County
People who want Baltimore County businesses to be barred from using plastic bags told the County Council Tuesday that the bags are a scourge on the environment by fouling waterways and overloading landfills. Opponents of the proposed bag ban bill countered that it would put an undue burden on businesses...
baltimorebrew.com
Conduit report says BGE agreement pushed by Mayor Scott is not in city’s best interests
“The current deal has not won the support of DOT Conduit professionals,” says an internal report that calls the pending pact a “windfall” for BGE. Calling the proposed agreement with BGE “completely lopsided in all aspects,” the Baltimore conduit division has quietly written a scathing response to Mayor Brandon Scott’s plan to end the franchise fees paid by the utility in favor of promised investments in the underground system.
foxbaltimore.com
Councilman calls Baltimore's Upton one of the largest open-air drug markets in Maryland
WBFF (BALTIMORE, MD) — Throughout Baltimore's Upton community are a plethora of memorials. Lives lost to violence. One of the most recent crimes, a triple shooting turned double homicide claimed the lives of a 23-year-old mother of two Maya Morton , and Gerald Fowlkes, 43. BPD has not yet released the believed initial motive in the shooting.
tourcounsel.com
Beltway Plaza Mall | Shopping mall in Greenbelt, Maryland
The Beltway Plaza mall is located in Greenbelt, Maryland. It was developed by Sidney J. Brown and First National Realty, opening on October 17, 1963. It was originally composed of a massive S. Klein department store separated by a large parking lot from an A&P Supermarket located in a strip shopping center along with a barbershop, single screen movie theater, and Drug Fair store.
Tiny Brick Oven pays it forward to help vulnerable groups
With one pizza at a time, a small owned businesses in fed hill, called Tiny Brick Oven, is helping vulnerable groups in Baltimore.
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore City leadership deflects questions on school police overtime investigation
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Project Baltimore attempts to get answers from City officials after a Fox45 investigation raises serious questions about how school police overtime is approved. Investigative reporter Chris Papst recently attended a groundbreaking at Furley Elementary School, hoping to speak with Mayor Brandon Scott and Baltimore City Schools...
foxbaltimore.com
Waste Watch: overtime abuses by BPD and school police officers
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — On this Groundhog Day edition of Waste Watch, we are talking about something that we discuss every year, overtime abuse within the Baltimore Police Department. We're also looking at school police officers receiving excessive overtime pay and what needs to happen to correct the problem. David...
Bed Bath & Beyond Closures Include Nine MD, VA Locations
Nine Bed Bath & Beyond stores across Maryland and Virginia are among 87 locations scheduled to close in 2023, the struggling retailer announced.That brings the total number of Bed Bath & Beyond locations scheduled to close to at least 162 announced since September 2022.A spokesperson told A…
Code Blue in Baltimore City Friday evening through Saturday morning
A Code Blue Extreme Cold Alert has been declared in Baltimore City from Friday evening through Saturday morning.
All-outdoor restaurant to open off of The Avenue in Hampden
Plans for an all-outdoor restaurant are moving forward in the heart of Hampden. Baltimore's zoning appeals board recently approved a plan for a yet-unnamed restaurant at 3601 Hickory Avenue
WMDT.com
MD tourism leaders seek to link Chesapeake Bay destinations with passenger ferry
MARYLAND – Have you ever wanted to eat breakfast in Annapolis, grab lunch in Saint Michaels, and round out the day with dinner in Crisfield? How about taking in all that those communities have to offer, while enjoying scenic views on the Chesapeake Bay as you move between them?
foxbaltimore.com
Open air drug markets believed to fuel gun violence in Baltimore city
Baltimore (WBFF-TV) — A Baltimore city council member says this weekend's deadly shooting happened in one of the largest open-air drug markets in the state. Now, the frustration over this ongoing problem and what's being done to stop it. The shooting, which left a young mother and man dead,...
A Volunteer Group Is Using Fried Chicken to Rescue Dogs
A volunteer-run rescue group is saving dogs in Baltimore using unorthodox—but effective—methods. Recently, LARG, or the Lost Animal Resource Group, was profiled by Julie Scharper for the Baltimore Sun. For the profile, Scharper spoke to Denise Harris, one of the Ellicott City-based nonprofit’s owners. “The things that seem intuitive to you are the exact opposite […] The post A Volunteer Group Is Using Fried Chicken to Rescue Dogs appeared first on DogTime.
O's to decline Camden Yards extension, join governor in pushing to revamp stadium district
The Orioles are not planning to exercise their five-year extension at Camden Yards, according to multiple reports, but say a new partnership with Maryland Gov. Wes Moore would revitalize the Camden Yards sports complex.
Baltimore DPW is hiring, career fair hosted Saturday
BALTIMORE — Staffing shortages are still a problem nationwide, including Baltimore City.But the city's Department of Public Works hopes to fill some vacancies after hosting a job fair Saturday in West Baltimore.Dozens of people lined up at the CC Jackson Recreation Center with the hopes to start a new future.Chief Administrative Officer Deepti Modha with the Department of Public Works said it was vital to hold a career fair in West Baltimore to make it accessible for the community."We want to make sure we were somewhere close where public transportation was available," she said. "There is plenty of parking so people...
Dog Couple's Upcoming Baltimore Wedding Aims to Help Other Animals in Need
There's going to be a cake and everything.
baltimoremagazine.com
The Peppermill Celebrates 40 Years of Stiff Drinks and Camaraderie
When 86-year-old Martin McGinn moved to Towson last summer to be closer to his family, he left behind longtime friendships, bridge partners, and golf buddies in Princeton, New Jersey. But the widower soon settled into a 55-and-older apartment complex in his new community and started looking for a place to “get some fresh food and companionship.”
Baltimore Eatery Named Among 100 Best Restaurants In America
Yelp has released its 10th annual Top 100 US Restaurants list, with one Baltimore restaurant making the cut. Baltimore's famous Ekiben made the cut, ranking at number 17 on the list of 100 best restaurants after their popular fried chicken left customers craving more. The unique Asian fusion restaurant draws...
Comments / 0