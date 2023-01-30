ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Falls, ID

idahofreedom.org

Media lies about Wayne in effort to silence conservatives

One of the greatest gifts of this country is the ability to own property. No one has the right to question what property you bought or why, and everyone’s decisions are unique to his or her own circumstances. In 2021, I sold my home in Boise and bought an...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

CARIBOU JACK'S: Hardware, outdoor and kitchen ware store set to open in Downtown Pocatello this spring

POCATELLO — The legacy of a man “bathed in a gold pan, suckled by a caribou, wrapped in a buffalo rug,” and able to whip any grizzly bear before he was thirteen will soon become the namesake of a Downtown Pocatello hardware and cooking ware store. The description above comes from the book “The Mountain Carriboo and Other Gold Camps in Idaho” written by Ellen Carney and Elaine S. Johnson of Soda Springs and describes Jesse “Carriboo Jack” Fairchilds, the source of the name for...
POCATELLO, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Single People Beware! The Dating Pool in Idaho is Light

Being single and dating can be tough. With so many apps, and dating sites, and today's generation not knowing how to communicate or talk in person, dating might be harder than ever before. Yes, it is easier than ever to find a date, but finding a relationship when you can block or ghost someone, or have it done to you makes it tough. Living in a small town can make it even tougher, with fewer options, and fewer fun things to do on a date. When it comes to being single and dating, which state is the best to live in, which is the worst, and how does Idaho compare to the rest of the country?
IDAHO STATE
95.7 KEZJ

Fundraiser for Boy With Cancer in Idaho Hospital

Tyce Nielsen is only six years old. He has cancer. He’s being treated at a Boise hospital. Tyce’s family lives in Elko, Nevada. The drive is four hours between the cities. His mother has left her job in an effort to join in caring for the little boy. The fundraising appeal appeared in my Friday email. In a matter of a few hours, I noticed several hundred dollars had been raised. The family is being challenged to meet travel expenses.
BOISE, ID
KOOL 96.5

8 Reasons Why the Mountains in Idaho are the Worst

Idaho is known for its natural beauty and has some of the most beautiful landscapes in the country. The canyon, the craters, the gems, and the mountains, all make the state beautiful, and when many think of Idaho they think of the mountains in the state. The northern part of the state is mostly mountainous and is one of the prettiest parts of the country, and while many people travel here to spend time hiking, skiing, snowboarding, and camping in these beautiful mountains, they can be overrated and the worst as well. Here are some reasons why the mountains of Idaho are the worst and the problems with them that nobody wants to admit.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Boise River system reservoirs above average

BOISE, Idaho — We still have about two months of the winter season left. But, once temperatures start to get warmer, outdoor activities become top of mind, including being on the water. Right now, reservoir levels in the Boise River system are sitting above average at 108%, according to...
BOISE, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Why Retiring in Idaho is Better Than Other States in the Country

Most of us work hard every day with the goal of one day being able to retire and enjoy life a little easier without having to get up early every day. You can spend time how you choose, travel, garden, or take up some fun hobby. For some, this is soon, while for others this seems like a dream or way too far away. When it comes to retiring, where do you want to spend it? Many people think of retirement and dream of the beaches in Florida, the year-round warm weather in Arizona, living at a slot machine in Las Vegas, or maybe in a cabin in the Rocky Mountains in Colorado. Where is the best state to enjoy retirement and how does Idaho compare?
IDAHO STATE
95.7 KEZJ

Open House Meetings Scheduled for Idaho’s Lava Ridge Wind Project

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Five open house meetings are set to happen through the month of February into early March on the proposed Lava Ridge Wind Project in Southern Idaho. The Bureau of Land Management has scheduled four in-person open house meetings, two of which are out of state, and one virtual open-house for the project. The BLM recently released the draft environmental impact statement which it is seeking public comment on through March 21. The Lava Ridge Wind Project proposed by Magic Valley Energy, part of LS Power, would build 400 electricity generating windmills on mostly federal land in Jerome, Lincoln, and Minidoka counties in and around the Wilson Butte area. The two meetings out of state will be held in Oregon and Washington. Bellow are the scheduled meeting times and how to comment on the draft environmental statement:
IDAHO STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

'He's out there': Where is Michael Vaughan?

FRUITLAND, Idaho — Brandi Neal, the mother of missing Fruitand boy Michael Vaughan, sat in her living room on a cold January day wiping tears from her face. Neal moves to make another attempt, like she has done so many times before, pleading for the return of her 6-year-old blonde, blue-eyed son she calls "Monkey."
FRUITLAND, ID
Field & Stream

Idaho Unveils Plan to Reduce Wolf Populations by 60 Percent

At a regular meeting of the Idaho Fish & Game Commission last week, state game officials introduced a plan designed to keep wolf numbers in check by reducing the current population by as many as 837 animals. According to the Idaho Department of Fish & Game (IDFG), the reduction would be achieved through a combination of hunting and trapping methods. If approved and implemented, the new wolf plan will go into effect this coming Spring.
IDAHO STATE
95.7 KEZJ

The One Idaho-Related Question That Would Stump Most Gem Staters

Jeopardy is still the most-watched trivia game show in the world, even though iconic host Alex Trebek passed away in 2020. Judging by a YouTube channel devoted to all things Idaho, it appears most residents of the country's forty-third state would get one question wrong about their home if asked by Mr. Trebek.
IDAHO STATE
