ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Eagles hire Andrew Berry's twin brother away from Goldman Sachs

By Cory Kinnan
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JJPVD_0kWgkuur00

This one will make you do a double-take. The Philadelphia Eagles have hired the twin brother of Andrew Berry, who is the general manager of the Cleveland Browns. Adam Berry, a former managing director at Goldman Sachs, is set to join the Eagles this offseason. Andrew previously worked under general manager Howie Roseman in Philadelphia before he was hired as the general manager of the Browns.

The Eagles and Roseman are known for hiring the brightest and most talented faces, and now he hires a familiar face. Even if that face just so happens to be identical to a previous employee of his.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Whiskey Riff

Eagles Offensive Lineman Josh Sills Indicted On Rape & Kidnapping Charges Ahead Of Super Bowl

Some terrible news leading up to the Super Bowl. According to ABC News, Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Josh Sills has been indicted on rape and kidnapping charges, with the Super Bowl only 10 days away against the Kansas City Chiefs. Ohio prosecutors say the indictment stems from an incident that occurred on December 5th, 2019, back in Guernsey County, Ohio. Officials say that the rookie reserve lineman: “Engaged in sexual activity that was not consensual and held a victim against her will.” […] The post Eagles Offensive Lineman Josh Sills Indicted On Rape & Kidnapping Charges Ahead Of Super Bowl first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
OnlyHomers

NFL Coaches Refusing To Work With Star Quarterback

The Arizona Cardinals have been looking to fill their vacant head coach role, and there are loud rumblings of a key reason why it is taking so long to fill. The name that everyone brings up when discussing the issues with the team filling the coaching spot is quarterback Kyler Murray.
SheKnows

Tom Brady's Reportedly ‘Traumatizing’ Divorce From Gisele Bündchen May Have Influenced His Decision to Retire

The 2022-2023 football season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has seemingly been the most stressful, exhausting season of Tom Brady‘s life, not necessarily because of the demands of the NFL lifestyle or his age, but reportedly more so due to the “traumatizing” nature of his very public divorce from supermodel Gisele Bündchen in the midst of it all. According to ESPN reporter Jeff Darlington, who spoke about Brady’s second retirement announcement on the network’s “First Take” segment Wednesday morning, “He’s tired. I think it’s not just about the 23-year career … He’s 45 years old. It’s time to rest up.” Darlington...
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: Parsons ejected, Romo under heavy fire, Jerry likes local QB

Tony Romo’s performance in the CBS booth seems to have dropped off in the past season or two, and his employers have apparently noticed. One report says the network has stepped in to coach up the ex-QB, but CBS brass is pushing back on how the interaction has been characterized. Romo, meanwhile, is still smarting over never making it to a Super Bowl and had some surprising thoughts on his former boss in Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
atozsports.com

Longtime Eagles star makes statement regarding his future with team

Philadelphia Eagles pass rusher Brandon Graham is like a fine wine, he just gets better with age. Graham, who will turn 35 this offseason, has helped turn the Eagles’ defensive front into one of the most feared units in football. Graham’s 11 sacks and 11 tackles for loss each ranked tied for second on the team in the regular season. He’s since added one sack in the postseason as well.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Eagles' former quarterback Nick Foles in Philadelphia for Chris Maragos trial

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Former Eagles quarterback Nick Foles is back in Philadelphia to testify in a former teammate's medical trial.We saw the former Super Bowl MVP walking into the courtroom with former safety Chris Maragos.Maragos claims his former medical team mistreated a knee injury in 2017 and that ended his NFL career.We've reached out to a lawyer for the doctor and we're waiting to hear back.Former Eagles Trey Burton and Jordan Hicks are also expected to testify.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
iheart.com

Wife Of 49ers Captain Says She 'Didn't Feel Safe' Among Eagles Fans

Sydney Warner, the wife of San Francisco 49ers captain and linebacker Fred Warner, said she "didn't feel safe" among Philadelphia Eagles fans at Lincoln Financial Field during the NFC Championship Game last Sunday (January 29). Warner, a former contestant on The Bachelor prior to her relationship with the NFL star,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Comeback

Eagles Super Bowl hero has clear message for Jalen Hurts

Super Bowl hero Nick Foles was back in Philadelphia this week. But not for the reason you might think. Foles returned to the city that turned him into a folk hero to testify on the behalf of his former teammate and friend, Chris Maragos. Maragos is suing his former doctor for medical negligence that officially Read more... The post Eagles Super Bowl hero has clear message for Jalen Hurts appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Comeback

Giants star weighs in on Eagles head coach, makes ridiculous statement

No love is lost between the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants. That was especially true when the Eagles took down the Giants 38-7 in the Divisional Round of this year’s playoffs. It’s even more true after the comments that New York’s star safety Julian Love made on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football on Thursday Read more... The post Giants star weighs in on Eagles head coach, makes ridiculous statement appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Athlon Sports

Three Eagles Starters Missed Practice Thursday

The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs both took the practice field on Thursday for the first time in preparation for Super Bowl LVII. Both were shorthanded.  While the Chiefs were without three of their top wide receivers, all of whom suffered injuries during the AFC Championship ...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Jalen Hurts went to FoodChasers' Kitchen. Now, the owners' lives are a "dream"

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Twin sisters in a Philadelphia neighborhood are calling it "The Jalen Effect." Jalen Hurts, the Eagles' starting quarterback, is giving a small, Black-owned business a boost ever since he tried his hand at making a Philadelphia staple.FoodChasers' Kitchen in Elkins Park started off small. Twin sisters, Maya and Kala Johnstone, built it from the bottom up.When Hurts walked into their lives, the sisters say their lives became like a "movie.""Can someone call Tyler Perry?" Kala said. "Our life is a dream. I'm telling you, it's a movie."The Johnstone twins are selling out of the "Jalen Special," the restaurant's...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ex-Giants assistant Mike Solari joins Cowboys' coaching staff

Former New York Giants offensive line coach, Mike Solari, will join the Dallas Cowboys and assume the same role for Big Blue’s NFC East rival. The 68-year-old Solari has a long history with current Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy, dating back to their time in both Kansas City and Green Bay. It will also be Solari’s second stint with Dallas — the first coming under the late Tom Landry.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

212K+
Followers
263K+
Post
95M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy