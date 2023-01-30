ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meghan Trainor, Daryl Sabara announces they are expecting second baby

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 4 days ago

Singer Meghan Trainor and her husband, “Spy Kids” star Daryl Sabara, announced Monday that they are expecting a second baby.

Trainor, 29, made the announcement during an appearance on the Today Show . She and Sabara, 30, share a son, Riley, who was born in February 2021, according to People Magazine.

Trainor is reportedly four months into her second pregnancy, according to People . She told the magazine that so far, her pregnancy is different from her first one.

“It’s like a real pregnancy. The first one was like make-believe, Trainor said . “I had no symptoms with Riley, to the point where I was like, ‘We need to go to the doctor. There’s nothing in me.’ I got my symptoms late in my pregnancy with Riley.”

Trainor also announced on the Today Show that she has written a book called, “Dear Future Mama,” which is due for release on April 25.

According to People, the book details Trainor’s experience with pregnancy. Others on her journey, such as her OB-GYN and personal trainer, weigh in, as well.

Trainor’s new baby is expected this summer, she wrote on Instagram.

