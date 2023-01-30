ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

FOX2Now

Woman charged after ‘bye bye’ threat to St. Louis church

ST. LOUIS – A woman is behind bars after threatening harm at a St. Louis church in a text message that indicated she would make the church go “bye bye.”. Prosecutors have charged Ann Marie Schmidt, 46, of Pevely, with one count of harassment over the threat. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department says an undersheriff received a suspicious text from Schmidt, a former member of Victory Church.
kttn.com

Rapper in Missouri indicted on multiple fentanyl and gun charges

A Missouri rapper was arrested Wednesday on fentanyl and gun charges. Antonio Harris, 25, of St. Louis, was indicted on June 22, 2022, on three charges: possession of fentanyl with the intent to distribute, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and possession of a firearm as a convicted felon. Harris, who performs as “LA 4SS,” appeared in court Wednesday and pleaded not guilty to the charges.
KCTV 5

Suspected Chinese surveillance balloon spotted over St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A suspected Chinese surveillance balloon has been spotted moving across Missouri, and has been spotted by the Gateway Arch. Sightings of the balloon have been reported over Kansas City and Columbia earlier in the day. Gov. Parson referenced the balloon in a Tweet stating he...
FOX2Now

Man killed in hit-and-run in Overland

OVERLAND, Mo. – One man died Thursday evening from a hit-and-run collision in Overland, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. MSHP has identified William Woolford, 47, of St. Louis, as the victim. The collision happened around 9 p.m. Thursday on Midland Boulevard near Goodale Avenue. Investigators say Woolford...
