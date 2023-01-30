Read full article on original website
hippocraticpost.com
Reducing inflammation in rheumatoid arthritis
Reducing inflammation in rheumatoid arthritis research from the Bionics Institute in Melbourne, Australia: Our researchers are developing a drug-free treatment to treat rheumatoid arthritis using vagus nerve stimulation. Researchers at the Bionics Institute are developing an innovative drug-free treatment for rheumatoid arthritis. The treatment uses an electrical medical device to...
Is Stomach Bloating A Symptom Of A Vitamin D Deficiency?
A bloated stomach can be a symptom of food intolerance, constipation, or PMS. But can stomach bloat also be caused by a vitamin D deficiency? Let's find out.
Is There A Link Between GERD And Gallbladder Disease?
As GERD and gallbladder disease are conditions located in the digestive system, some may wonder whether there's a connection between the two.
verywellhealth.com
How Diverticulitis Affects the Sigmoid Colon
The digestive system relies on the colon to pull water, nutrients, and electrolytes from partially digested food, leaving the rest as waste. Diverticulitis occurs when sacs form throughout the colon and push through weak spots of the colon wall, leading to inflammation and infection. Diverticulitis is most commonly found in the S-shaped part of the intestines, known as the sigmoid colon.
Healthline
Causes of Pain in Renal (Kidney) Failure and Management Tips
Most people with kidney failure experience pain, most often in their bones and muscles. But the pain is usually due to a complication of kidney failure. It may also be due to the type of treatment. Kidney failure occurs when your kidneys no longer function well enough to meet your...
verywellhealth.com
Staph Infection Stages: Start of Symptoms to Recovery
Recovery time varies based on the infection location and severity. Staph (staphylococcal) infections range from mild to extremely serious and even life-threatening. However, if you catch and treat it early, you can keep it from becoming more serious. Caused by the Staphylococcus family of bacteria, staph infections can take on...
verywellhealth.com
Artificial Sweeteners and Type 2 Diabetes
People with type 2 diabetes need to watch their sugar intake. Several artificial sweeteners and sugar alternatives are available, but research on their use by people with diabetes is conflicted as to how beneficial it is and whether there are unintended effects such as potentially contributing to insulin resistance. Consuming...
Medical News Today
How does liver cancer affect the skin?
Liver cancer can destroy liver cells and block connections between the liver and other organs. As a result, liver cancer may prevent the liver from processing a substance called bilirubin. This causes a buildup of bilirubin within the blood, leading to jaundice. This article looks at how liver cancer affects...
pharmacytimes.com
FDA Approves Spinal Cord Stimulation System as Alternative Treatment for Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy
Spinal cord stimulation has been used for 50 years to effectively manage chronic pain without opioids. The FDA approved a spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system (Proclaim XR; Abbot) for diabetic peripheral neuropathy (DPN), a condition that currently has no disease modifying treatments. SCS, which is a form of neurostimulation therapy that doses tissue with a certain quantity of energy to relieve pain, can now be added to the available chronic pain management strategies that avoid the use of opioids for patients with DPN.
verywellhealth.com
Why Do My Fingers Itch?
Itchy fingers can feel like a slight irritation that goes away, but it can also be severe and accompanied by a rash or other symptoms. Multiple causes are associated with an excessive itch on the fingers and hands. This article discusses the causes and possible treatment options for itchy fingers.
Medical News Today
How do you get liver cancer?
Certain factors may increase the risk of liver cancer, such as obesity, excessive alcohol consumption, and chronic hepatitis. In some cases, people may be able to reduce the risk of liver cancer through dietary and lifestyle changes. Liver cancer is cancer that begins in the liver. Certain factors, such as...
verywellhealth.com
Types of Diverticulitis Medications
Diverticulitis is either uncomplicated or complicated. In cases of uncomplicated diverticulitis, it may go away within a week without treatment. If it progresses or worsens, medication becomes necessary to address the symptoms and treat the condition. The class of medication that treats more severe cases of diverticulitis is antibiotics. In...
targetedonc.com
Adjuvant Osimertinib Shows Long-Term DFS Benefit in Resected EGFR-Mutated NSCLC
Results from the final disease-free survival analysis of the phase 3 ADAURA trial confirm the benefit of osimertinib vs placebo for the treatment of EGFR-positive non–small cell lung cancer. The use of adjuvant osimertinib (Tagrisso) has demonstrated prolonged disease-free survival (DFS) in comparison with placebo, reduced the risk of...
verywellhealth.com
What Are Liver Spots?
Liver spots are small, dark spots on the skin that develop from excessive exposure to ultraviolet (UV) light, usually from the sun. They are not skin cancer. They are cosmetic in nature and are generally not cause for concern. This article discusses what liver spots look like, what causes them,...
Medical News Today
Side effects of rosuvastatin oral tablets
Rosuvastatin calcium (Crestor) is a generic prescription medication used along with diet to:. help prevent cardiovascular problems, such as heart attack or stroke, or the need for heart surgery. help slow down the progression of atherosclerosis. Rosuvastatin comes as an oral tablet. As with other drugs, rosuvastatin can cause side...
verywellhealth.com
Fragmin (Dalteparin) - Subcutaneous
Warning: Spinal or epidural anesthesia should be monitored if you are taking this medication or any other common surgical medications, such as low molecular weight heparin (LMWH) or heparinoids. Any spinal anesthesia or puncture could rarely cause a pool of blood or a spinal epidural hematoma to occur, but the administration of Fragmin along with this procedure could increase the risk. Other factors that could increase the risk of a spinal hematoma include the use of a spinal epidural catheter, combined use of other drugs that could affect bleeding (e.g., non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs [NSAIDs], platelet inhibitors, and other blood thinners), a history of trauma or repeated epidural or spinal punctures, and a history of a spinal deformity or surgery.
drugstorenews.com
FDA clears AstraZeneca’s Airsupra
Airsupra is the first and only rescue medication approved for as-needed use to reduce the risk of asthma exacerbations. Airsupra (albuterol/budesonide) has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration for the as-needed treatment or prevention of bronchoconstriction and to reduce the risk of exacerbations in individuals with asthma aged 18 years old and older.
psychreg.org
New Study Identifies Interplay Between Sleep, Chronic Pain and Spinal Cord Stimulation
Often debilitating, chronic pain is one of the most common reasons individuals seek medical help. About 65 million adults in the United States are affected by chronic pain. Between 67%–88% of them also suffer from sleep disturbances, including longer and more frequent nocturnal awakenings and poorer sleep quality. Moreover, sleep disorders also may exacerbate pain by contributing to the development of obesity, diabetes mellitus, and depression.
ophthalmologytimes.com
Shifting the Paradigm of Thyroid Eye Disease (TED) Treatment
It is never easy to tell patients that their condition has an uncertain trajectory and treatment options are limited. Until about two years ago, this is what physicians had to tell those living with Thyroid Eye Disease (TED) – a chronic, progressive autoimmune disorder that can cause painful, debilitating, and disfiguring symptoms that may prompt many patients to stop doing the things that they love and withdraw from society.1.
verywellhealth.com
Latent vs. Active TB: What Are the Differences?
The typical symptoms of active tuberculosis (TB) affect the lungs and throat and include chronic cough, sputum (thick, colored phlegm), and blood while coughing, among others. However, most people exposed—approximately nine in 10—have latent TB, meaning they aren’t symptomatic or contagious. Though closely related, there are key...
