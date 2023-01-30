Warning: Spinal or epidural anesthesia should be monitored if you are taking this medication or any other common surgical medications, such as low molecular weight heparin (LMWH) or heparinoids. Any spinal anesthesia or puncture could rarely cause a pool of blood or a spinal epidural hematoma to occur, but the administration of Fragmin along with this procedure could increase the risk. Other factors that could increase the risk of a spinal hematoma include the use of a spinal epidural catheter, combined use of other drugs that could affect bleeding (e.g., non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs [NSAIDs], platelet inhibitors, and other blood thinners), a history of trauma or repeated epidural or spinal punctures, and a history of a spinal deformity or surgery.

1 DAY AGO