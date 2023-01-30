Read full article on original website
cbs19news
Seeking schools to participate in annual food drive
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Schools around the area are invited to join an annual food drive that will help to support people experiencing food insecurity in this area. The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank is gearing up for its annual School Food Drive, which will take place between March...
cbs19news
MarieBette's celebrates Hot Chocolate Month
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Charlottesville’s MarieBette Cafe and Bakery typically has people walking in and out for its treats and European-inspired dishes. But February draws in a new crowd for its Hot Chocolate Month, which features a new flavor of the tasty drink every day. “And it’s just...
cbs19news
Stay Local, Play Local - Charlottesville Restaurant Week
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- In this Stay Local, Play Local segment, Stephanie Vogtman with the C-Ville Weekly talks about Charlottesville Restaurant Week. For more information, click here.
cbs19news
Special flight takes some Fluvanna County animals north
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A nonprofit aviation organization called Pilots to the Rescue landed at the Charlottesville Albemarle Airport on Friday morning to pick up some cats and dogs. The animals are coming from the Fluvanna SPCA and going to a shelter in New Hampshire. Pilots to the...
WSLS
New, gently used blanket donations needed for blanket drive for foster kids in Virginia
A foster care agency in Virginia is looking to wrap foster kids in love with its winter blanket drive. From now until Feb. 17, Braley & Thompson of Virginia will be collecting new and gently used blanket donations at locations across the Commonwealth. “At Braley & Thompson, we’re committed to...
cbs19news
Five local hotels nominated for national award
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Travel and Leisure has recognized five Charlottesville-area hotels in the "Best Hotel Category" in its 2023 World’s Best Awards. They are Keswick Hall, Graduate Charlottesville, Boar’s Head Resort, Quirk Hotel, and Trump Winery. Travel and Leisure recognizes the top hotels in each state,...
cbs19news
Will the Regal at the Shops at Stonefield stay open or close?
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- After a big announcement recently that the Regal at Stonefield would be closing, new information indicates that might not be a done deal. There’s been a lot of talk over the past two weeks on whether Regal will be closing the theater located at the Shops at Stonefield in Albemarle County. With no definite yes or no on if it will remain open, it’s a very fluid situation.
cbs19news
ACPS responds to city's CATEC acquisition announcement
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Albemarle County Public Schools responded Friday to Charlottesville City Schools' announcement it would be buying out the county's share of the Charlottesville Albemarle Technical Education Center, or CATEC. ACPS spokesperson Phil Giaramita says Albemarle was blindsided by the news from the Charlottesville School Board...
cbs19news
Seeking sponsors for Charlottesville 10 Miler
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville 10 Miler is looking for sponsors to support the race and help give back to the community. The race is a fundraiser for nonprofits, and this year's beneficiaries are the Arc of the Piedmont and the Brooks Family YMCA. New this year, the...
cbs19news
Three JMU students killed in West Virginia crash
HARDY COUNTY, W.V. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The James Madison University community is mourning the loss of three of its members following a fatal crash Thursday night. According to the Hardy County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred around 10:30 p.m. near the West Virginia/Virginia border on West Virginia Route 259.
cbs19news
Montpelier's archaeological team earns international recognition
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- An international organization has recognized one of Virginia’s presidential sites for its work in public archaeology. The Society for Historical Archaeology presented James Madison’s Montpelier with its 2023 Daniel G. Roberts Award for Excellence in Public Historical Archaeology. This award was created...
cbs19news
UVA Health implementing first-ever 10-year strategic plan
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The University of Virginia Health System is looking to improve access to care by implementing its first-ever 10-year strategic plan. On Friday, UVA Health laid out that plan. In addition to improving access to care, it aims to grow UVA Health's network and make the health system the "best place to work." UVA Health CEO Dr. K. Craig Kent says the hospital wants the community to be involved.
cbs19news
Memorial service held for Mark Mincer
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- People gathered Friday afternoon to bid farewell to the former owner of a famous Charlottesville business. Hundreds of people attended a memorial service for Mark Mincer at the Paramount Theater. Mincer ran the long-time shop on the University of Virginia Corner that bears his family’s...
cbs19news
Sewage leak damages fire station
FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A contractor hired by Fluvanna County was sent to the Kents Store Volunteer Fire Company to clean grease traps. Fire Chief Andrew Pullen says after the contractor was done cleaning the grease traps, he got a call that there was a minor water leak. Pullen immediately logged onto the firehouse security cameras and saw black water flooding the kitchen.
cbs19news
Feel Good Friday: Local company giving away free knee and ankle braces in study
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Knee and ankle braces can cost thousands of dollars, but a local company is hoping to ease the pain and cost of those for people who participate in a new study. “In our core product, basically when you bend down, it assists you back up,”...
cbs19news
UVA student reacts to pedestrians seemingly not paying attention when crossing at the Corner
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The problem of pedestrian and cyclist safety continues in Charlottesville. Some say it's a culture issue, and some say it's an infrastructure problem. But the latest issue is that pedestrians don't seem to pay attention when they're trying to cross the street, especially around the University of Virginia Corner.
cbs19news
Albemarle's deputy executive announces retirement
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- After a decade of working for Albemarle County, Doug Walker is retiring. Walker, the deputy county executive, says his retirement will begin on Aug. 1. According to a release, he has spent more than three decades in local government management in different parts of...
cbs19news
Report shows expected increase in retail vacancies
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Office of Economic Development recently released a vacancy report for the six main shopping centers. The charts compared vacancy numbers from July 2022 to January 2023. There was an increase in vacancies but the OED says that was to be expected after Seminole...
cbs19news
Livable CVille responds to increase in real estate assessments
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 NEWS) -- One affordable housing group says the increase in real estate assessments could mean trouble for some people who live in Charlottesville. Real estate experts say an increase in property assessments has some benefits but one local group says the issue of affordable housing in the area outweighs that.
cbs19news
Third-party investigator to look into allegations at the CASPCA
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA is hiring a third party to investigate allegations of mismanagement and mistreatment of animals. This comes after several resignations from the shelter's staff after a group of current and former employees, called CASPCA Concerns, began to demand that CEO Angie Gunter be fired.
