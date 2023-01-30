Read full article on original website
tapinto.net
Pan-African Flag Raising in Rahway Inaugurates Black History Month Commemoration
RAHWAY, NJ — A small but dedicated group of local officials, community leaders, and residents braved the speedily dropping temperatures on Tuesday to attend the City of Rahway's Pan-African Flag Raising event at Rahway Train Station Plaza. The 5 p.m. flag raising signaled the start of the city's celebration and formal recognition of Black History Month, set to officially begin with the start of February the following day.
tapinto.net
East Orange YMCA Launching Annual Support Campaign with Community Impact Celebration on Feb. 9
EAST ORANGE, NJ – The East Orange YMCA is launching its fundraising campaign and inviting the community to get involved by attending a kick-off event on Thursday, Feb. 9, 7-8 p.m., at the Y, 159 N. Munn Ave., East Orange in the Turrell Gym Community Room. The Y’s Annual Support Campaign makes it possible for all children and adults in the community to access vital programs and resources that support youth development, healthy living and social responsibility.
tapinto.net
Performing Arts Spotlight - Andrew Tatela
SOMERS, N.Y. - To say that Andrew Tatela is busy at Somers High School would be an understatement. In addition to being named a Commended Student in the National Merit Scholarship, he also earned the distinction of Salutatorian for the Class of 2023. When he’s not excelling in the classroom, Andrew is also active in the school’s music programs as a member of the jazz band, choir, and drama club, also playing gigs as a part of the band Puppets for Hire.
tapinto.net
VIDEO: Kenilworth Town Council Feb 1 Meeting
KENILWORTH, NJ - The bi-monthly Meeting of the Borough of Kenilworth was recently held on Wednesday, Feb 1, at Borough Hall. For those who were not able to attend and would like to see the meeting a video has now been posted to the borough's YouTube channel. To view the...
tapinto.net
Nursing Home Resident Celebrates 100th Birthday with Police Parade and Senate Honors
Plainfield, NJ — On January 17, 2023, a resident of AristaCare at Norwood Terrace celebrated her 100th birthday in a memorable way, surrounded by friends, family, and community members. The day was filled with a police parade, formal congratulations from the Senate and General Assembly, and a birthday celebration that was nothing short of extraordinary.
Merriam Avenue School Holds Valentine's Day 'Smencil Gram' Fundraiser
NEWTON, NJ – The Merriam Avenue School PTO is helping the students celebrate a “SHARP Valentine’s Day with a Smencil Gram” to be delivered on Valentines Day. The Smencil Valentine Gram is $1 and must be ordered by February 8. They will be handed out on Valentine’s Day.
tapinto.net
Kenilworth’s Twin Kicks Karate Holds Graduation
KENILWORTH, NJ - Twin Kicks Karate recently held a graduation this past Friday, Jan 27, to celebrate the students that were ready to advance to the next belt level. At the Twin Kicks studio students are tested towards the end of month on forms, self-defense, and sparring. The attendance of each graduation is based on the number of students that are ready to advance. This past graduation there were approximately 28 students.
tapinto.net
bergenPAC has the Perfect Valentine’s Day Gift for Music Lovers
(Englewood, New Jersey-Feb. 3, 2023) Still looking for the perfect Valentine’s Day gift? bergenPAC has a variety of romantic performances for you to treat yourself or your loved ones to a special night out. It doesn’t have to be your anniversary, but if so, Tony! Toni! Toné! will take...
tapinto.net
Five Kenilworth Residents Graduate Union County Fire Academy
KENILWORTH, NJ – On Tuesday evening, Jan 31, a graduation ceremony was held for the Fall Class of 2022 Union County Fire Academy at Union County College in Cranford. Five Kenilworth residents were among the graduating class who include:. Antonio Famiglietti. Sign Up for FREE Kenilworth Newsletter. Get local...
tapinto.net
Scotch Plains Police Bid Farewell to Retiring Chief and Two Veteran Officers
SCOTCH PLAINS-FANWOOD, NJ -- The Scotch Plains police department said goodbye to three of its longest tenured officers: Chief Ted Conley, Sgt. Shawn Johnson, and Sgt. Jerry Brown in a "clap out ceremony" outside police headquarters. Chief Conley has provided steady leadership during the past 6 1/2 years, a period...
tapinto.net
Holmdel Schools Engage in Strategic Planning Process: Introduce Planner to Public
HOLMDEL, NJ - During a recent regular meeting of the district on January 25th, the board introduced the company representative hired to prepare a strategic plan for Holmdel Schools. The goal is to design a five year strategic plan that would be developed over a series of months. Plans include engagement with all stakeholders such as students, staff, parents, the community in general and the board of ed.
tapinto.net
Somerset County: Monthly First Saturday and E-Waste Drop-Off Events on Feb. 4
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ -- Get ready! Somerset County is hosting the monthly First Saturday and E-Waste Drop-off events on Saturday, Feb. 4, in Bridgewater and Hillsborough. Residents can bring recyclables such as newspapers, junk mail and other acceptable items to the First Saturday of the Month Drop-off on Saturday, Feb. 4, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Somerset County Recycling Center, located at 40 Polhemus Lane, Bridgewater, NJ 08807.
tapinto.net
Preston Smith is Spotswood High School's January Student of the Month
SPOTSWOOD, NJ - Spotswood High School senior Preston Smith was named Spotswood High School's January Student of the Month. Smith joins classmates Denys Pidkaminnyy and Diya Patel who were named SHS's September and October Students of the Month as well as Caden Dowgin who was the Chargers November Student of the Month and Kayla Kester who was the December Student of the Month. All the 2022-23 Spotswood High School students of the month will be honored for their achievements during Senior Awards Night in June.
tapinto.net
Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Named to the 2023 Newsweek America’s Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers List
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ – The Ambulatory Surgical Pavilion at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital (RWJUH) has been named to Newsweek’s list of America’s Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers 2023. This prestigious award is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. This is the second consecutive year the center has earned a place on the Newsweek list.
tapinto.net
Morris County to Hold 2023 Household Hazardous Waste Collection Events
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ- The Morris County Municipal Utilities Authority (MCMUA) will conduct four Household Hazardous Waste Disposal events in 2023. The dates are:. Saturday May 20 from 9am - 2pm at the Morris County Public Safety Training Academy, 500 West Hanover Avenue in Parsippany. Saturday June 17 from 9am -...
tapinto.net
Red Bank Planning Board Meets for 2nd Master Plan Review
RED BANK, NJ: The Red Bank Planning Board will hold their regular meeting on Monday, February 6, 7:00pm, at Borough Hall, 90 Monmouth Street. The single agenda item is the continuation of the review of the Borough’s Master Plan. The first Master Plan public meeting for review of the...
tapinto.net
Do you know how Jim Weichert chose the company's signature color?
Did you know that the Weichert Chatham building at 64 Main Street is the original office where it all began? The eye-catching golden yellow that has become synonymous with the Weichert brand has proudly adorned everything from the company’s “for sale” signs to eventually even the building itself since 1969.
tapinto.net
Residents Debate During West Orange Town Council’s Cannabis Ordinance Meeting
WEST ORANGE, NJ – During Tuesday night’s Town Council cannabis ordinance review, council members discussed how many cannabis establishments the town should permit. Originally, they had agreed on four businesses and an unlimited number of micro businesses. West Orange has sent letters of recommendation to the state for seven businesses. Council members spoke of rescinding some of the recommendations.
tapinto.net
Fire in Holmdel, Holland Road
HOLMDEL, NJ: TAPinto received a report at approximately 4:40 p.m., today that there is a working fire at a dwelling on Holland Road in Holmdel. First responders are on the scene. This is breaking news and this article will be updated as details come in. Thank you for reading TAPinto...
tapinto.net
Public Hearing on Upgrades to North Street Park Set for February 15
BAYONNE, NJ - Bayonne officials will hold a public hearing on Feb. 15 to review proposed improvements to a small pocket park on North Street. “It’s a true neighborhood park that has been around for years,” said Councilman Neil Carroll. The City of Bayonne is seeking funding through...
