SOMERS, N.Y. - To say that Andrew Tatela is busy at Somers High School would be an understatement. In addition to being named a Commended Student in the National Merit Scholarship, he also earned the distinction of Salutatorian for the Class of 2023. When he’s not excelling in the classroom, Andrew is also active in the school’s music programs as a member of the jazz band, choir, and drama club, also playing gigs as a part of the band Puppets for Hire.

SOMERS, NY ・ 16 HOURS AGO