Stanley B&D reports higher sales
Stanley Black & Decker (SWK), based in New Britain, Conn., reported revenue increases in 2022 driven by outdoor power equipment acquisitions and industrial segment growth. “Our transformation strategy has positioned us as a more focused company, centered around our core market leadership positions in Tools and Outdoor, as well as Industrial,” said Donald Allan, Jr., president and CEO of Stanley Black & Decker.
GreatStar Tools USA hires design leader
GreatStar Tools USA, a leading manufacturer of hand tools serving DIY, professional, and industrial markets worldwide, announced today that Christopher Woolley has joined the firm as its new VP industrial design & new product development. In his new position, Woolley will collaborate with the business leaders across the organization in order to expand product lines. He will also focus on bringing continued innovation to GreatStar brands, the company said.
