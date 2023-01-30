GreatStar Tools USA, a leading manufacturer of hand tools serving DIY, professional, and industrial markets worldwide, announced today that Christopher Woolley has joined the firm as its new VP industrial design & new product development. In his new position, Woolley will collaborate with the business leaders across the organization in order to expand product lines. He will also focus on bringing continued innovation to GreatStar brands, the company said.

