Temporary National Geographic Store Closes at Disney Springs
The temporary National Geographic store in Marketplace Co-Op at Disney Springs has closed. Black curtains are around the shop. When it opened in October, the National Geographic store replaced WonderGround Gallery. Every purchase helped support the global nonprofit National Geographic Society in its work to protect and illuminate our world...
Gift Card Wristbands Available for Lunar New Year 2023 at Disney California Adventure
Guests celebrating Lunar New Year 2023 at Disney California Adventure, especially those who have their hands full from treats they got using the Sip and Savor Pass, will appreciate this gift card wristband we found!. Lunar New Year 2023 Disney Gift Card Wristband — Any Amount $15-$1000. This handy...
PHOTOS, VIDEO: Touring the Temporary Earl of Sandwich Location in the Downtown Disney District at Disneyland Resort
After a year of absence, the beloved Earl of Sandwich reopened today in the Downtown Disney District of Disneyland! Join us as we take a tour of this temporary location of the returning sandwich shop. You can watch a full tour of the returning outlet on our YouTube channel above.
Repainting Continues as Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel Transforms into Disney’s Pixar Place Hotel
Earlier this month, colorful stripes were added to the side of the the new Disney’s Pixar Place Hotel that matched the colors of Pixar’s Luxo ball. Today we stopped by to see that the repainting efforts have been even further extended around the hotel. The vertical columns between...
The Hollywood Brown Derby Restaurant Neon Signs Temporarily Missing at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
On a recent visit to Disney’s Hollywood Studios, we noticed that the Hollywood Brown Derby Restaurant sign is missing from the roof. We can only assume Disney removed the iconic sign to give it a bit of love. The sign, which is in the shape of a derby hat,...
Construction Walls Extended for Construction of Summer House on the Lake at Disney Springs
Construction walls around the Summer House on the Lake site at Disney Springs have been extended as construction expands on the new restaurant. Some corrugated roof paneling has been added to the steel structure. Wall paneling has yet to be installed. A section of the structure is a steel frame,...
PHOTOS: Scaffolds Installed in Flume, More Queue Disassembly Spotted at Splash Mountain for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Conversion in Magic Kingdom
It looks like workers are digging a little deeper as work continues to transform Splash Mountain into Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. No sooner did guests take their last ride on this beloved attraction last month, construction workers descended upon it to begin preparations for its transformation. Scaffolding bridges have been...
New Disney100: The Eras All Over Print Button-Ups & Lounge Shorts Showcase Disneyland Memorabilia
A new collection of Disney100: The Eras clothing showcases Disneyland memorabilia in an all-over print that exudes nostalgia. We spotted an Adult Button-Up Collared shirt, a youth version, and a pair of lounge pants as part of the latest 100 Years of Wonder merchandise to hit the shelves of The Emporium at Disneyland Park.
D23 Gold Members Invited to Exclusive Shopping Event at Disney Grand Central Creative Campus in California
Keeping in step with the many D23 shopping events we’ve seen the past few months, D23 has announced a new shopping spree event for Gold Members at the Disney Grand Central Creative Campus in Glendale, California!. D23 Gold Members are invited to get a rare peek at Disney’s Grand...
PHOTO & VIDEO TOUR: Mardi Gras Tribute Store 2023 Opens at New Location in Universal Studios Florida
The Mardi Gras Tribute Store is now open in its new location in Universal Studios Florida. Rather than entering via the Macy’s façade in New York, guests can find the store in Hollywood. The entrance is at Studio Styles, which used to be the UOAP Lounge. The Tribute Store also occupies the spaces at The Dark Room and Williams of Hollywood.
PHOTOS: Walt Disney World PhotoPass Photographers Debut New Green Costumes
Walt Disney World PhotoPass photographers are now wearing their new green, environmentally-friendly costumes that Disney announced yesterday. PhotoPass photographers on Main Street, U.S.A. were still wearing the old uniform, but we saw photographers in the new green shirts in the Magic Kingdom hub. The shirts are green, while the pants...
Class of 2023 Graduate Mickey Ear Hat Now Available in Walt Disney World
Graduation season is right around the corner, and students who are walking across the stage this year can celebrate with this Class of 2023 Graduate Mickey Ear Hat. Yesterday we spotted the 2023 graduate Mickey ear headband, and today we found the hat. The navy hat mimics a graduation cap, with “Class of 2023” stitched into the front in gold.
New Blue Signs and Traffic Patterns on Floridian Way Outside Magic Kingdom
New signs have been installed and a new traffic pattern has debuted on Floridian Way at Walt Disney World right outside the Transportation and Ticket Center and Magic Kingdom. The blue signs are slowly replacing the old purple and red road signs throughout Walt Disney World Resort. The roads outside...
Schedule for Goofy, Max, and Incredibles Meet-and-Greets at Disney’s Hollywood Studios Added to My Disney Experience
Some of the new character meet-and-greets at Disney’s Hollywood Studios have been added to the My Disney Experience app with appearance times. Goofy will be appearing on Grand Avenue starting at 9:15 a.m. each day. He’ll continue to appear at 30-minute intervals, with a break between 12:45 and 2:15 p.m., and his last appearance will be at 4:45 p.m.
PHOTOS, VIDEO: Max Goof Greets Guests in Powerline Costume at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
Max Goof made a surprise appearance in his Powerline costume at Disney’s Hollywood Studios this morning. We ran into Max on Grand Avenue, near the main entrance to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. Max debuted his “A Goofy Movie” Powerline costume at Walt Disney World during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween...
PHOTO REPORT: Universal Orlando Resort 1/31/23 (Mardi Gras Merchandise, KidZone Demolition, Honeydukes Scratch and Sniff, Thunder Falls Terrace Reopens, and More)
Welcome to another beautiful day here at the Universal Orlando Resort. Feet don’t fail us now, because we have a lot of updates. Let’s see what’s happening today!. Inside the Universal Studios Store in CtiyWalk, Mardi Gras merchandise has arrived. We found most of the same items we found yesterday, but there were a few new items. Stay tuned for our post with the new merchandise that dropped today.
Refurbishment Planned for Disney’s Vero Beach Resort Pool in Early 2024
Guests planning a trip to Disney’s Vero Beach Resort in early 2024 will want to be aware that a refurbishment has been announced for several of the resort’s recreational areas. From January 8, 2024 thru “late March” 2024 the Vero Beach Feature Pool and Pirate’s Plunge Pool Slide...
PHOTOS: Lanterns Added to Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Construction Walls, Birdhouses Removed From Former Splash Mountain Queue
Elements continue to be added to the construction walls around Splash Mountain as it becomes Tiana’s Bayou Adventure in Magic Kingdom. Two lanterns now illuminate the underpass beneath the Walt Disney World Railroad train station. One of the lanterns is right above a new Tiana’s Foods sign. The walls...
‘Tiana’s Foods’ Signs Added to Splash Mountain Construction Walls at Magic Kingdom
More Tiana’s Bayou Adventure theming has been added to the construction walls around the attraction formerly known as Splash Mountain in Magic Kingdom. The brown construction walls resemble crates. The large “stamps” that were on the walls when they went up are for the Southern Dome Salt Company, referencing the backstory for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. “Please Keep Dry” and “Louisiana” stamps were added later.
Sneak Peek of Disneyland Hotel ‘Royal Transformation’ at Disneyland Paris
DLP Report has shared photos from the “royal transformation” of the Disneyland Hotel rooms at Disneyland Paris. The photos, by a contractor, show the interior of a room with blue accents and intricate wall paneling. Candles (presumably electric) are mounted on the walls next to where the beds...
