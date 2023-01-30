ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WDW News Today

Temporary National Geographic Store Closes at Disney Springs

The temporary National Geographic store in Marketplace Co-Op at Disney Springs has closed. Black curtains are around the shop. When it opened in October, the National Geographic store replaced WonderGround Gallery. Every purchase helped support the global nonprofit National Geographic Society in its work to protect and illuminate our world...
WDW News Today

Gift Card Wristbands Available for Lunar New Year 2023 at Disney California Adventure

Guests celebrating Lunar New Year 2023 at Disney California Adventure, especially those who have their hands full from treats they got using the Sip and Savor Pass, will appreciate this gift card wristband we found!. Lunar New Year 2023 Disney Gift Card Wristband — Any Amount $15-$1000. This handy...
WDW News Today

PHOTOS: Scaffolds Installed in Flume, More Queue Disassembly Spotted at Splash Mountain for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Conversion in Magic Kingdom

It looks like workers are digging a little deeper as work continues to transform Splash Mountain into Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. No sooner did guests take their last ride on this beloved attraction last month, construction workers descended upon it to begin preparations for its transformation. Scaffolding bridges have been...
WDW News Today

PHOTO & VIDEO TOUR: Mardi Gras Tribute Store 2023 Opens at New Location in Universal Studios Florida

The Mardi Gras Tribute Store is now open in its new location in Universal Studios Florida. Rather than entering via the Macy’s façade in New York, guests can find the store in Hollywood. The entrance is at Studio Styles, which used to be the UOAP Lounge. The Tribute Store also occupies the spaces at The Dark Room and Williams of Hollywood.
FLORIDA STATE
WDW News Today

PHOTOS: Walt Disney World PhotoPass Photographers Debut New Green Costumes

Walt Disney World PhotoPass photographers are now wearing their new green, environmentally-friendly costumes that Disney announced yesterday. PhotoPass photographers on Main Street, U.S.A. were still wearing the old uniform, but we saw photographers in the new green shirts in the Magic Kingdom hub. The shirts are green, while the pants...
WDW News Today

Class of 2023 Graduate Mickey Ear Hat Now Available in Walt Disney World

Graduation season is right around the corner, and students who are walking across the stage this year can celebrate with this Class of 2023 Graduate Mickey Ear Hat. Yesterday we spotted the 2023 graduate Mickey ear headband, and today we found the hat. The navy hat mimics a graduation cap, with “Class of 2023” stitched into the front in gold.
WDW News Today

New Blue Signs and Traffic Patterns on Floridian Way Outside Magic Kingdom

New signs have been installed and a new traffic pattern has debuted on Floridian Way at Walt Disney World right outside the Transportation and Ticket Center and Magic Kingdom. The blue signs are slowly replacing the old purple and red road signs throughout Walt Disney World Resort. The roads outside...
WDW News Today

Schedule for Goofy, Max, and Incredibles Meet-and-Greets at Disney’s Hollywood Studios Added to My Disney Experience

Some of the new character meet-and-greets at Disney’s Hollywood Studios have been added to the My Disney Experience app with appearance times. Goofy will be appearing on Grand Avenue starting at 9:15 a.m. each day. He’ll continue to appear at 30-minute intervals, with a break between 12:45 and 2:15 p.m., and his last appearance will be at 4:45 p.m.
WDW News Today

PHOTO REPORT: Universal Orlando Resort 1/31/23 (Mardi Gras Merchandise, KidZone Demolition, Honeydukes Scratch and Sniff, Thunder Falls Terrace Reopens, and More)

Welcome to another beautiful day here at the Universal Orlando Resort. Feet don’t fail us now, because we have a lot of updates. Let’s see what’s happening today!. Inside the Universal Studios Store in CtiyWalk, Mardi Gras merchandise has arrived. We found most of the same items we found yesterday, but there were a few new items. Stay tuned for our post with the new merchandise that dropped today.
ORLANDO, FL
WDW News Today

‘Tiana’s Foods’ Signs Added to Splash Mountain Construction Walls at Magic Kingdom

More Tiana’s Bayou Adventure theming has been added to the construction walls around the attraction formerly known as Splash Mountain in Magic Kingdom. The brown construction walls resemble crates. The large “stamps” that were on the walls when they went up are for the Southern Dome Salt Company, referencing the backstory for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. “Please Keep Dry” and “Louisiana” stamps were added later.
LOUISIANA STATE
WDW News Today

Sneak Peek of Disneyland Hotel ‘Royal Transformation’ at Disneyland Paris

DLP Report has shared photos from the “royal transformation” of the Disneyland Hotel rooms at Disneyland Paris. The photos, by a contractor, show the interior of a room with blue accents and intricate wall paneling. Candles (presumably electric) are mounted on the walls next to where the beds...

Comments / 0

Community Policy