Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cenlanow.com
Kaplan oilfield worker, Desert Storm vet running for governor
KAPLAN, La. (KLFY) — An oilfield worker and Army veteran with Acadiana roots is running for governor as an independent. Jeffery Istre, 56, grew up in Lafayette and graduated in Kaplan in 1984, according to a press release announcing his candidacy. Istre, who described himself as “a hard working,...
Son of Former Opelousas Police Chief Found Guilty in Double Homicide
OPELOUSAS, La. (KPEL News) - Nearly six and a half years after two people were found killed ambush-style at a home in Plaisance, the son of former Opelousas Police Chief Martin McClendon has been found guilty in their deaths. 19-year-old Shawn Parish and 21-year-old Nakia Ramar Jr. - both of...
Parker, Colorado Daughter Allegedly Stole Thousands of Dollars From Elderly Mother in Opelousas, Louisiana
OPELOUSAS, La. (KPEL News) - A woman who lives in Colorado is accused of doing one of the most despicable things you can do to an elderly parent: using the Power of Attorney to take advantage and defraud her mother. In November 2020, 58-year-old Cypriane Kim Williams of Parker, Colorado,...
Abbeville police department has a new starting pay to combat police shortage
Police chief Mike Hardy nearly doubled the starting salary pay for his department.
theadvocate.com
Lafayette librarian who survived attempted firing appeals 7-day suspension
An outspoken Lafayette Parish librarian who the library board president tried to fire in July is appealing her seven-day suspension in an unrelated alleged incident. Cara Chance, who has worked in the Lafayette Parish public library system since 2015 and has been branch manager of the North Regional Library in Carencro since 2018, was notified of her suspension Jan. 4, according to the notice of appeal provided Thursday by her attorney, J. Arthur Smith III of Baton Rouge.
Another Franklin, Louisiana Man Arrested for a Shooting
Franklin Police nab another shooting suspect.
Lafayette, Louisiana Man Suspected in Daytime Residential Burglaries in Vermilion Parish Arrested at His Home
VERMILION PARISH, La. (KPEL News) - A Lafayette man has been arrested following two separate daytime kick-in residential burglaries that happened in Vermilion Parish. But he wasn't captured easily. On January 19th, the Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office was called to investigate the burglaries that happened in two areas of the...
New Program Helps First Responders and Teachers in Louisiana With Down Payment/Closing Costs
The program is called "Keys for Service" and is designed to "help bridge the gap and make it easier and more affordable for our community heroes to purchase their dream homes."
Carencro, Scott Issue Public Announcements on Changes, New Policies Ahead of Mardi Gras Parades
As Carnival season ramps up, city officials in Carencro and Scott are reminding paradegoers of policies and a few new changes for their upcoming Mardi Gras celebrations. Both Carencro and Scott will roll their annual Mardi Gras parades the weekend of February 11 and 12, 2023. On Saturday, The Carencro Mardi Gras Association will host the city's annual Mardi Gras parade on Saturday, February 11 with a few changes that were announced in late December.
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating 43-Year-Old Wanted Woman
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating 43-Year-Old Wanted Woman. Louisiana – The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office (UPSO) reported that it is seeking the whereabouts of Lakeisha Shantel Parker, 43 in connection with an outstanding felony warrant. Parker is described as 5’3” tall, and 170 lbs.
theadvocate.com
'His last ride': A Youngsville family, a tragic death, and the brotherhood of truckers
Escorted by Lafayette Parish sheriff's deputies, the procession of 18-wheelers slowly made its way down Pinhook Road on Saturday afternoon. There were more than 25 of them, and as they turned onto University Avenue, all traffic stopped, cars pulled over and bystanders watched in silence. When the procession passed TA...
calcasieu.info
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Theft of a UTV and Other Property
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Theft of a UTV and Other Property. Jeff Davis Parish, Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been arrested in connection with the burglary and theft of a UTV, generators, and other property. The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on January 31, 2023,...
Franklin, Louisiana Police Officials Arrest a Juvenile for a Shooting
Officials with the Franklin Police Department got an emergency call about shots being fired in the area of Canal Drive. As officers got to the scene they found that shooting of some kind had to have happened because there was a car with a bullet hole. Deputies continued to investigate,...
Fatal Crash in Vermilion Parish Claims the Life of an Abbeville, Louisiana Man
VERMILION PARISH, La. (KPEL News) - An Abbeville man is dead after a fatal crash on a highway in Vermilion Parish Wednesday afternoon. 61-year-old Brian D. Broussard of Abbeville was involved in an accident after his Ford F150 exited the road and crashed into a utility pole on Louisiana Highway 3267 (Jacqulyn Street) near Louisiana Highway 82 in Vermilion Parish.
gueydantoday.com
Arrest made in daytime, kick-in burglaries
Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office books Lafayette man in connection. According to Vermilion Parish Sheriff Michael Couvillon, on Jan. 19, the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office was called to investigate two separate daytime kick-in residential burglaries that had occurred in two areas of Vermilion Parish. The Vermilion Parish Criminal Investigations...
Crash Wednesday afternoon kills Abbeville man
Louisiana State Police were notified of a vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 3267 near Louisiana Highway 82. The crash claimed the life of 61-year-old Brian D. Broussard of Abbeville.
kadn.com
Woman jailed for allegedly scamming elderly Opelousas victim out of $61k
News release from St. Landry Parish Sheriff... According to Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz: On June 22, 2022 the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of financial exploitation of an 87 year old elderly female located in Opelousas. The suspect in this case was identified as the victim’s daughter, Cypriane Kim Williams. ”
Louisiana Man Dies After Truck Crashes into Utility Pole, Overturns, and Hits Two Parked Vehicles
Louisiana Man Dies After Truck Crashes into Utility Pole, Overturns, and Hits Two Parked Vehicles. Vermilion Parish, Louisiana – A Louisiana man died after his truck crashed into a utility pole, overturned, and hit two parked vehicles. According to Louisiana State Police, Troopers from LSP Troop I were notified...
Police investigating 2 vehicle shooting at each other in Lafayette
Two vehicles were shooting at each other in the 300 block of Willow St., according to a spokesperson for the Lafayette Police Department.
More Arrests Made in Connection with Theft of a UTV and Other Property, Additional Arrests Expected
More Arrests Made in Connection with Theft of a UTV and Other Property, Additional Arrests Expected. Jeff Davis Parish, Louisiana – The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on January 31, 2023, that detectives continued the investigation into the stolen property from the residence on Hwy 3056 in Lake Arthur, Louisiana.
KPEL 96.5
Lafayette, LA
21K+
Followers
19K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
96.5 KPEL has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0