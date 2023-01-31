ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, VA

Trib HSSN Boys Basketball Team of the Week for Jan. 30, 2023

By Don Rebel
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fRHiM_0kWgd9US00
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Hampton’s Peter Kramer scores over Highlands’ Jordyn Tavarez on Friday.

The Hampton boys basketball team has found a groove. The Talbots are a well-oiled machine that after two more wins last week, sits atop their section thanks to a nine-game winning streak.

However, that machine will not be running at full strength come playoff time.

The Talbots’ leading scorer, junior Peter Kramer, is averaging over 20 points per game after transferring to Hampton from Shady Side Academy, where he helped the Bulldogs win the 2022 WPIAL Class 3A championship.

PIAA rules state that any student-athlete who transfers as a sophomore, junior or senior will be ineligible for postseason play for one year in all sports they had competed in prior to the transfer.

“It’s something that is starting to become more in our mindset,” Hampton coach Joe Lafko said. “Thirty-three years as a varsity head basketball coach, this is the first time I’ve experienced this kind of situation. So I’m learning through it as well.

“Certainly the reality is we’re going to play another game on Tuesday against Indiana, but then we also have to prepare for the postseason that is going to change some of our chemistry. We’re working through that as a group. The present is a gift and we are going to keep playing in the present.”

Recently, the present has produced a lot of victories for the Talbots.

Last week started Tuesday with a nonsection challenge against one of the top Class 6A teams in a trip to Butler.

“This was a very competitive schedule for us. I think it’s going to prepare us for the playoffs. Class 4A is loaded with talent and excellent teams,” Lafko said. “It was a good win up at Butler. They are an excellent team with good guard play. It was a good road win for us in another competitive game.”

Hampton jumped out to a 41-29 lead at halftime and held on for the win, 83-70.

Kramer had 30 points for the Talbots while juniors Robert Coll scored 16, Liam Mignongna had 11 and senior Brennan Murray added 10 points.

The second half of Section 1-4A play began Friday as Hampton hosted second-place Highlands.

After an even first quarter, the Talbots managed only five points in the second quarter and trailed at the half, 23-17.

Reportedly, Lasko was not happy with his team’s first-half efforts and let the players know in the locker room.

“It’s interesting how the kids interpreted the halftime talk,” Lafko said with a chuckle. “I’ve had others that were a little more forceful. I just reminded the team of some of the uncharacteristic things we were doing in the first half.”

Message received as Hampton went on a 17-1 run in the third quarter to take control on its way to another win, 51-46.

Kramer once again led the Talbots with 13 points while senior Eric Weeks scored 12 and Coll had 10 points.

Hampton is now in great position to win a section title outright. It has four games left over the next two weeks and a two-game lead over Highlands.

Then, the great unknown for the Talbots in what will be a loaded Class 4A playoff field.

“Night in and night out, you know you are going to get a really competitive game, and I think that’s what’s going to happen in the postseason,” Lafko said. “You have to be playing well and you have to have good fortune.”

Trib HSSN Boys Basketball Team of the Week

Week 3 – Mohawk Warriors

Week 2 – Central Catholic Vikings

Week 1 – Thomas Jefferson Jaguars

Tags: Hampton

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTKR

2023 National Signing Day: Where will some 757 stars play in college?

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- National Signing Day is a day where dreams become reality for numerous high school student-athletes and their families. Wednesday saw area stars from throughout the 757 put pen to paper on their National Letters of Intent. This marks the first day of the spring signing period and football fans in Hampton Roads will get to see another crop of young talent take the college stage.
NORFOLK, VA
Highschool Basketball Pro

Chesapeake, February 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Booker T. Washington High School basketball team will have a game with Hickory High School on February 01, 2023, 16:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
CHESAPEAKE, VA
Tribune-Review

Hampton freshman named to 18 Under Eighteen

Chess may not be the easiest game to learn. But it doesn’t seem to have been a challenge for Luke Martin, who started playing as a third-grader and likes to share his knowledge with others. “I’ve been teaching since I was 11,” the Hampton High School freshman said, “and...
HAMPTON, VA
13newsnow.com

National Signing Day a busy one for area high schools in the 757

Several area high school football players decided on where they will play their college years on Wednesday. The last day of the National Signing period came to a close. Over at the American Theatre in Hampton, the curtain officially closing on the careers of six Phoebus Phantoms. They were apart of back to back Class 3 state titles in the school's history. Among them wide receiver/cornerback Jordan Bass who is now a Pittsburgh Panther.
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Military Circle Mall closure marks end of an era

The doors to Military Circle Mall are being locked for last time on Tuesday after more than 52 years. The doors to Military Circle Mall are being locked for last time on Tuesday after more than 52 years. New medical marijuana facility opens in Hampton; …. Virginia House panel tables...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

1 year anniversary since Codi Bigsby reported missing

Tuesday marked the one year anniversary since Codi Bigsby was reported missing. 1 year anniversary since Codi Bigsby reported missing. Tuesday marked the one year anniversary since Codi Bigsby was reported missing. Naval Station Norfolk welcomes first Black woman …. The world's largest naval base will soon have its first...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Norfolk-based USS Leyte Gulf arrives in Greece for scheduled port visit

Norfolk-based USS Leyte Gulf arrives in Greece for …. A murder re-trial is moving forward in Norfolk without a key confession. Phoebus Phantoms send five to next level on 2023 …. The back to back class 3 champions were loaded with talent and friends and family watched them sign their...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

No injuries following apartment fire in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — No injuries were reported following a residential fire in Hampton Thursday morning. According to dispatch, a fire was reported around 3:30am in the 2000 block of Cunningham Drive, near North Armistead Avenue and Mercury Boulevard. Upon arriving on scene of the Peninsula Grove Apartment building,...
HAMPTON, VA
seattlemedium.com

MSNBC President Rashida Jones Scheduled To Headline Hampton University Journalism School’s 20th Anniversary Celebration

The Scripps Howard School of Journalism & Communications at Hampton University (SHSJU) will host its 20th anniversary celebration on February 10. MSNBC President Rashida Jones plans to travel to Washington, D.C. in March to receive the First Amendment Award from the Radio Television Digital News Association. Although the award is...
HAMPTON, VA
allamericanatlas.com

17 Best Restaurants in Chesapeake, Virginia to Try Today

Here in the city, you’ll find some awesome eats from many different cuisines. We’ve tried to stick to either small chains or independent restaurants where possible, and all of them serve up a hearty portion of good feelings with their food!. Here is our selection of the best...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
Virginia Mercury

Norfolk mall’s precarious status shared by other malls around Virginia

The announcement that Norfolk’s downtown mall is up for sale isn’t quite a death knell for the complex, but it’s surely a worrisome clanging. It’s naïve to think otherwise, given the track record of malls across Virginia and nationwide in recent years.    The news about MacArthur Center in Norfolk, though, is especially dispiriting. The three-story […] The post Norfolk mall’s precarious status shared by other malls around Virginia appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

Schools in Hampton Roads are losing millions because of VDOE error

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A massive math error is hurting Virginia public schools across the state and here in Hampton Roads. According to the Virginia Department of Education, school divisions will receive approximately $200 million less in school aid because of a calculating error made by an online tool. The tool determines school aid by a variety of factors, including funding from the state, how many students a division has, and how much property taxes an area takes in.
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

Man arrested in connection to string of 7-Eleven robberies in Portsmouth

Man arrested in connection to string of 7-Eleven …. ‘Beach IT’ country music festival coming to Virginia …. Chesapeake Chuck and Punxsutawney Phil have opposing …. Virginia Senate committee votes down Petersburg casino …. WAVY News 10. North Carolina struggles to fill core class vacancies. Police seeking community’s help...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
20K+
Followers
1K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy