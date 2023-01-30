ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

5 Syracuse players earn Inside Lacrosse preseason All-American honors

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Five Syracuse women’s lacrosse players were named to Inside Lacrosse’s Preseason All-America Team announced on Friday. Meaghan Tyrrell, who was named the USA Lacrosse Magazine Division I Women’s Preseason Player of the...
Lopsided scoring numbers for SU play large part in 2nd-straight loss

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Dyaisha Fair brought the ball up the court with Virginia Tech’s Georgia Amoore ahead of her. She crossed the ball over from left to right, catching Amoore off-balance. Rising off of her left foot, Fair let go a high-arcing floater, over her defender’s arm, that nestled in the back of the net.
Emma Ward returns from torn ACL ready to win a national championship

E — mma Ward heard her toe pop during the team’s first practice in January, 2022. She called her parents to break the news and her mother, Jacqui, was relieved. After watching her daughter suffer ACL tears in consecutive years starting when she was just 15 years old, at least this time it wasn’t her knee. “It’ll be fine,” Jacqui told her.
No. 13 Virginia Tech defeats Syracuse behind 14-0 4th-quarter run

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Syracuse was right there once more with another ranked team, this time No. 13 Virginia Tech. It was neck-and-neck for three quarters but it ultimately resulted in the same story, just like against Notre Dame and NC State, the latter of which SU had a nine-point lead.
Beat writers undecided on if Syracuse can win its 1st game of the season

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Syracuse returns to the field for its first game since last May, when it lost by seven to No. 7 Notre Dame on Senior Day to conclude a disappointing 4-10 campaign — the Orange’s first double-digit loss season in program history. SU lost several key players from that team, including leading goal scorer Tucker Dordevic. But second-year head coach Gary Gait brought in a highly-touted recruiting class, and Owen Hiltz is back at attack.
Local Chittenango basketball player excels on court through 3-sport background

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Alex Moesch, a three-sport athlete at Chittenango High School, was doing defensive pick-and-roll drills with his basketball coach when he realized the drills were very similar to a drill he runs consistently on the lacrosse field.
Opponent preview: What to know about 11-12 Boston College.

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Syracuse is desperate for a bounce-back game. After a complete defensive collapse against Virginia Tech and a close loss to Virginia, the Orange have struggled through their hardest stretch of conference play. Now, SU...
Beat writers split on whether Syracuse will defeat Boston College

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Syracuse rebounded from a dreadful defensive showing against Virginia Tech by almost defeating its stronger in-state rival, Virginia. The Orange didn’t back down from Virginia, but they couldn’t escape empty trips to the free-throw line and inopportune turnovers late in the 67-62 loss.
Joey Spallina has waited to be the next No. 22. Now he can restore Syracuse lacrosse

J — oey Spallina has always wanted to play lacrosse at Syracuse, and he’s always wanted to wear No. 22. The jersey — the most famous one in the sport — hangs in his bedroom in Mount Sinai, and the No. 22 was always on his back as he became the nation’s best recruit. And like past SU No. 22’s, Spallina still remembers how he found out the jersey would be his.
After Syracuse’s 1st title, Ian McIntyre receives long-term contract extension

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Syracuse men’s soccer head coach Ian McIntyre has signed a long-term contract extension with the Orange, per a press release from SU Athletics. The 13th-year head coach brought Syracuse to its first-ever national championship title when it defeated Indiana 2-2 (7-6 PK) in December. The details of the contract were not shared.
Syracuse English Equestrian Team offers opportunities for student riders

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Liz Rolon was nervous about joining the Syracuse English Equestrian Team when she arrived at SUNY ESF. She had only been riding for two years, but joined a team that featured a blend of life-long and intermediate riders with just a few beginners.
Opponent preview: What to know about 17-4 Virginia Tech

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. In the opening quarter of Syracuse’s game against Louisville, three of its starters suffered injuries. First, Dyaisha Fair walked off the court after diving for a loose ball, unable to put weight on...
Syracuse in pictures: 50 years of Light Work on display at the Everson

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Snapshots of 20th century Syracuse, vintage darkrooms and exhibition posters greet visitors to the Everson Museum of Art this week to chronicle the 50-year history of Light Work, a photography organization housed on the Syracuse University campus.
Syracuse native captures 50-year-old love story in new documentary

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. On Friday, Bill Muench will be returning to his hometown of Syracuse, eager to reunite with his friends from Jamesville-Dewitt High School. This homecoming isn’t part of a high school reunion, but the premiere of Muench’s passion project.
InclusiveU’s OnCampus program welcomes SCSD students to college experience

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Matthew Falanga, a former Syracuse City School District student with an Individualized Education Plan, didn’t have a clear-cut plan for his education after graduating from a high school in the SCSD. Through the OnCampus program, Falanga ended up spending the next year living a college experience on Syracuse University’s campus.
Non-profit organization AdaptCNY is holding a Syracuse city flag redesign contest

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. In 2015, 100 years after the Syracuse city flag’s conception, architecture podcaster Roman Mars pointed to it as an example of a bad flag design in a TedTalk. After an ensuing debate in the Syracuse community, volunteer initiative Adapt CNY is now holding a contest to fix those design issues and create a new flag.
