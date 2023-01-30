Read full article on original website
Related
Alec Baldwin Will Not Face Charges for Shooting of ‘Rust’ Director
Following the news that Alec Baldwin is being charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the Rust film set in 2021, it’s been reported that the actor will not be charged for the shooting of the film’s director, Joel Souza.
Halyna Hutchins’ Family Responds to Alec Baldwin’s Involuntary Manslaughter Charges
As the world continues to react to the news of Alec Baldwin receiving involuntary manslaughter charges for fatally shooting Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust, the cinematographer’s family has issued a statement about the announcement. Attorney Brian J. Parish, on behalf of the Hutchins family, released the statement...
mansionglobal.com
Amid Mounting Legal Woes, Alec Baldwin Cuts Price on His Longtime Hamptons Home
Actor Alec Baldwin dropped the price of his Hamptons estate by more than $4 million last week, just days before it was announced that he will be charged with involuntary manslaughter for the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the movie “Rust.”. On Thursday, prosecutors...
Alec Baldwin’s Wife Makes Statement With Sweatshirt After He Was Charged for 2021 ‘Rust’ Shooting: PHOTO
Hilaria Baldwin, the wife of Alec Baldwin, has come out with a single-word statement on a large sweatshirt. Baldwin does this after her husband was charged in connection with the 2021 Rust shooting. On the front of a green sweatshirt, Hilaria Baldwin has the word “empathy” in big capital letters. The photo comes from Friday morning. Alec Baldwin faces involuntary manslaughter charges in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.
Donald Trump Jr under fire for ‘hateful’ reaction to Alec Baldwin Rust charges
Donald Trump Jr has come under fire for his “hateful” reaction to Alec Baldwin’s Rust charges. Mr Baldwin is set to be charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter in connection to the on-set death of Halyna Hutchins, the Santa Fe District Attorney has said.New Mexico First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said on Thursday that Rust armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed will also face two charges of involuntary manslaughter.“Maybe Alec Baldwin will be lucky enough to share a cell with Michael Avenatti,” Mr Trump Jr tweeted on Thursday in response to the announcement. Mr Avenatti, a disgraced lawyer, was sentenced...
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
Joy Behar suggests charging Alec Baldwin in 'Rust' shooting was political: He's 'a target for Republicans'
"The View" co-host Joy Behar suggested that actor Alec Baldwin received involuntary manslaughter charges for the "Rust" shooting because he's a "target for Republicans."
Halyna Hutchins’ final words after being shot on Alec Baldwin’s Rust set
Witnesses have revealed Halyna Hutchins’s last words in the moments after she was shot by Alec Baldwin on the set of his movie Rust.Ms Hutchins, director of photography for the Western film, died on 21 October 2021 after Mr Baldwin discharged a firearm while practising a gun-drawing technique on the set in New Mexico.Seconds after she was struck, Ms Hutchins cried out to a boom operator: “That was no good. That was no good at all,” according to a Los Angeles Times report based on interviews with 14 crew members.The crew members told how Mr Baldwin’s fatal shot came...
Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves’ Daughter Is Photobombed by Woody Harrelson at Her Birthday Party: Photo
Happy birthday, dude! Matthew McConaughey and wife Camila Alves threw a party to celebrate daughter Vida turning 13 — and got photobombed by a surprise guest. “Uncle @woodyharrelson is questioning if the cake is vegan or not!!! 🫣😂,” Alves, 40, wrote via Instagram on Monday, January 23, alongside a photo of Vida blowing out candles while Woody […]
Alec Baldwin’s Net Worth Reveals What He Could Lose if He’s Found Guilty of Involuntary Manslaughter
He’s one of the most recognizable and beloved faces in Hollywood with a career spanning more than four decades, but since being charged with involuntary manslaughter for the accidental fatal shooting of a cinematographer, Alec Baldwin’s net worth could be in jeopardy. On January 19, 2023, the veteran actor was charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter. Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed shortly after a prop gun loaded with a live round misfired during rehearsals for Rust, a film Baldwin was working on as the lead actor and producer. “During the initial investigation, it was determined that actor/producer Alec Baldwin was the...
Alec & Hilaria Baldwin Are 'Sick To Their Stomachs' Over Actor's Possible Prison Time After Involuntary Manslaughter Charges: Source
Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin are struggling to come to terms with the fact that the embattled actor may have to serve jail time after being charged with involuntary manslaughter for the fatal shooting of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. "Alec is stunned and absolutely devastated," a source spilled to a news outlet days after the New Mexico prosecutors came to their decision. "He’s trying to stay strong, but it’s a real challenge for him as the scale of this decision sinks in."Following a one-year investigation into the shooting that took place in October 2021, the 30 Rock alum, 64, and...
musictimes.com
Naomi Judd Scandal: Country Star Tricked Ex Into Marriage After Making Shocking Claim
The first husband of Naomi Judd accused her of tricking him into getting married. Michael Ciminella said that the late country queen claimed she was pregnant with his kid, Wynonna, who came into this world shortly after he and Naomi married in 1964. He wasn't Wynonna's biological father, it was...
Richard Gere Makes Rare Red Carpet Appearance With Wife Alejandra Silva
Richard Gere‘s filmography is quite prolific but when it comes to attending public events with family members, his schedule has been less so. But with the impending debut of his new film, Maybe I Do, Gere broke tradition and stepped out onto the red carpet, joined this time by his wife, Alejandra Silva.
Mickey Rourke says there’s ‘no way in hell’ Alec Baldwin should be charged over Rust shooting death
Mickey Rourke has spoken out in defence of Alec Baldwin, saying there is “no way in hell” he should face charges over the death of Halyna Hutchins.On Thursday (19 January), Baldwin was charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter over the fatal shooting of Hutchins, a cinematographer, on the set of the Western movie Rust in October 2021. The 64-year-old actor is one of three people facing charges over the accidental shooting, alongide first assistant director David Halls and armourer Hannah Gutierrez Reed. Halls has agreed to plead guilty to the charge of negligent use of a deadly weapon.Each...
Tom Cruise Lobbied Hard for a Role That Went to an Actor Almost 20 Years Younger Than Him
Tom Cruise can't get every action role he wants. The star sought out one particular film for many years, but a younger actor got the part.
Brooke Shields says she was raped by unnamed man in her twenties in new documentary
Brooke Shields has spoken publicly for the first time about being raped by an unnamed man when she was in her twenties.In her new documentary Pretty Baby, which debuted at the Sundance Film Festival on Friday (22 January), the former child star shared an account of the assault.*Warning – details of sexual assault below*As reported by Entertainment Weekly, Shields says the attack took place just after she had graduated from prestigious university Princeton. Shields was struggling to find work at the time and had met with a man for dinner to talk about her career.“He said, ‘Come back to...
Popculture
Jennifer Aniston's Ex-Husband Justin Theroux Suffers Big Career Setback
Justin Theroux is out of a gig. Deadline reports Apple TV's The Mosquito Coast has not been renewed for a third season. The decision comes just two weeks after the explosive season 2 finale aired. The series is loosely based on Paul Theroux's bestselling 1981 novel of the same title. The show stars Justin Theroux, Melissa George, Logan Polish, and Gabriel Bateman, and focuses on Allie Fox (Theroux), a genius inventor and stubborn idealist who forces his family on a dangerous journey to find refuge from the U.S. government, cartels, and hitmen. The first two seasons remain available on the streaming platform.
How Long Could Alec Baldwin Spend in Prison for Involuntary Manslaughter?
Alec Baldwin could potentially face years in prison due to the on-set shooting during the filming of 'Rust.' Here's how long he could spend behind bars.
Piers Morgan accuses Alec Baldwin of ‘Hollywood arrogance’ amid Rust shooting charges
Piers Morgan has commented on the news that Alec Baldwin will be charged with involuntary manslaughter in the 2021 shooting of Halyna Hutchins.It was announced on Thursday (19 January) that Baldwin is one of three cast and crew members facing charges over the accidental killing of Hutchins on the set of the film Rust in 2021.Baldwin’s attorney has issued a statement to The Independent in response to the news, calling it “a terrible miscarriage of justice” that “distorts Halyna Hutchins’s death”.Follow along for live updates about the Rust charges and Alec Baldwin here.Morgan was among the first public figures...
Andy Cohen Was Left Completely Speechless While Being Called Out For Supporting Jen Shah After She Pleaded Guilty To Fraud And The Whole Thing Is So Awkward
On Jan. 6, former Real Housewives star Jen Shah was sentenced to six and a half years in prison for running a nationwide fraud scheme.
Outsider.com
641K+
Followers
72K+
Post
268M+
Views
ABOUT
Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.https://outsider.com/
Comments / 0