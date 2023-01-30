ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Mexico State

Outsider.com

Alec Baldwin’s Wife Makes Statement With Sweatshirt After He Was Charged for 2021 ‘Rust’ Shooting: PHOTO

Hilaria Baldwin, the wife of Alec Baldwin, has come out with a single-word statement on a large sweatshirt. Baldwin does this after her husband was charged in connection with the 2021 Rust shooting. On the front of a green sweatshirt, Hilaria Baldwin has the word “empathy” in big capital letters. The photo comes from Friday morning. Alec Baldwin faces involuntary manslaughter charges in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.
The Independent

Donald Trump Jr under fire for ‘hateful’ reaction to Alec Baldwin Rust charges

Donald Trump Jr has come under fire for his “hateful” reaction to Alec Baldwin’s Rust charges. Mr Baldwin is set to be charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter in connection to the on-set death of Halyna Hutchins, the Santa Fe District Attorney has said.New Mexico First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said on Thursday that Rust armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed will also face two charges of involuntary manslaughter.“Maybe Alec Baldwin will be lucky enough to share a cell with Michael Avenatti,” Mr Trump Jr tweeted on Thursday in response to the announcement. Mr Avenatti, a disgraced lawyer, was sentenced...
Distractify

Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket

“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
The Independent

Halyna Hutchins’ final words after being shot on Alec Baldwin’s Rust set

Witnesses have revealed Halyna Hutchins’s last words in the moments after she was shot by Alec Baldwin on the set of his movie Rust.Ms Hutchins, director of photography for the Western film, died on 21 October 2021 after Mr Baldwin discharged a firearm while practising a gun-drawing technique on the set in New Mexico.Seconds after she was struck, Ms Hutchins cried out to a boom operator: “That was no good. That was no good at all,” according to a Los Angeles Times report based on interviews with 14 crew members.The crew members told how Mr Baldwin’s fatal shot came...
Us Weekly

Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves’ Daughter Is Photobombed by Woody Harrelson at Her Birthday Party: Photo

Happy birthday, dude! Matthew McConaughey and wife Camila Alves threw a party to celebrate daughter Vida turning 13 — and got photobombed by a surprise guest. “Uncle @woodyharrelson is questioning if the cake is vegan or not!!! 🫣😂,” Alves, 40, wrote via Instagram on Monday, January 23, alongside a photo of Vida blowing out candles while Woody […]
StyleCaster

Alec Baldwin’s Net Worth Reveals What He Could Lose if He’s Found Guilty of Involuntary Manslaughter

He’s one of the most recognizable and beloved faces in Hollywood with a career spanning more than four decades, but since being charged with involuntary manslaughter for the accidental fatal shooting of a cinematographer, Alec Baldwin’s net worth could be in jeopardy. On January 19, 2023, the veteran actor was charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter. Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed shortly after a prop gun loaded with a live round misfired during rehearsals for Rust, a film Baldwin was working on as the lead actor and producer. “During the initial investigation, it was determined that actor/producer Alec Baldwin was the...
OK! Magazine

Alec & Hilaria Baldwin Are 'Sick To Their Stomachs' Over Actor's Possible Prison Time After Involuntary Manslaughter Charges: Source

Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin are struggling to come to terms with the fact that the embattled actor may have to serve jail time after being charged with involuntary manslaughter for the fatal shooting of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. "Alec is stunned and absolutely devastated," a source spilled to a news outlet days after the New Mexico prosecutors came to their decision. "He’s trying to stay strong, but it’s a real challenge for him as the scale of this decision sinks in."Following a one-year investigation into the shooting that took place in October 2021, the 30 Rock alum, 64, and...
The Independent

Mickey Rourke says there’s ‘no way in hell’ Alec Baldwin should be charged over Rust shooting death

Mickey Rourke has spoken out in defence of Alec Baldwin, saying there is “no way in hell” he should face charges over the death of Halyna Hutchins.On Thursday (19 January), Baldwin was charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter over the fatal shooting of Hutchins, a cinematographer, on the set of the Western movie Rust in October 2021. The 64-year-old actor is one of three people facing charges over the accidental shooting, alongide first assistant director David Halls and armourer Hannah Gutierrez Reed. Halls has agreed to plead guilty to the charge of negligent use of a deadly weapon.Each...
The Independent

Brooke Shields says she was raped by unnamed man in her twenties in new documentary

Brooke Shields has spoken publicly for the first time about being raped by an unnamed man when she was in her twenties.In her new documentary Pretty Baby, which debuted at the Sundance Film Festival on Friday (22 January), the former child star shared an account of the assault.*Warning – details of sexual assault below*As reported by Entertainment Weekly, Shields says the attack took place just after she had graduated from prestigious university Princeton. Shields was struggling to find work at the time and had met with a man for dinner to talk about her career.“He said, ‘Come back to...
Popculture

Jennifer Aniston's Ex-Husband Justin Theroux Suffers Big Career Setback

Justin Theroux is out of a gig. Deadline reports Apple TV's The Mosquito Coast has not been renewed for a third season. The decision comes just two weeks after the explosive season 2 finale aired. The series is loosely based on Paul Theroux's bestselling 1981 novel of the same title. The show stars Justin Theroux, Melissa George, Logan Polish, and Gabriel Bateman, and focuses on Allie Fox (Theroux), a genius inventor and stubborn idealist who forces his family on a dangerous journey to find refuge from the U.S. government, cartels, and hitmen. The first two seasons remain available on the streaming platform.
The Independent

Piers Morgan accuses Alec Baldwin of ‘Hollywood arrogance’ amid Rust shooting charges

Piers Morgan has commented on the news that Alec Baldwin will be charged with involuntary manslaughter in the 2021 shooting of Halyna Hutchins.It was announced on Thursday (19 January) that Baldwin is one of three cast and crew members facing charges over the accidental killing of Hutchins on the set of the film Rust in 2021.Baldwin’s attorney has issued a statement to The Independent in response to the news, calling it “a terrible miscarriage of justice” that “distorts Halyna Hutchins’s death”.Follow along for live updates about the Rust charges and Alec Baldwin here.Morgan was among the first public figures...
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

