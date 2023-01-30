ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Local Restaurateur Known for Collaborating Has Gone Solo

For years, Hao Tran has played an integral role in Fort Worth’s food and restaurant scene but usually as part of a team. Under the banner of Hao & Dixya, she and business partner Dixya Bhattarai made a name for themselves for creating ridiculously inventive — and delicious — Asian dumplings. When she delved into the world of restaurant ownership, she did so as one of four partners in The Table, a market and culinary studio on the Near Southside. And, most recently, she and another business partner, Natasha Bruton, opened The Pantry, a quaint café on Magnolia Avenue that serves a mix of Asian and New Orleans cuisine.
