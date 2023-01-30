For years, Hao Tran has played an integral role in Fort Worth’s food and restaurant scene but usually as part of a team. Under the banner of Hao & Dixya, she and business partner Dixya Bhattarai made a name for themselves for creating ridiculously inventive — and delicious — Asian dumplings. When she delved into the world of restaurant ownership, she did so as one of four partners in The Table, a market and culinary studio on the Near Southside. And, most recently, she and another business partner, Natasha Bruton, opened The Pantry, a quaint café on Magnolia Avenue that serves a mix of Asian and New Orleans cuisine.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 13 HOURS AGO