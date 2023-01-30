Read full article on original website
Info needed to find missing man in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating a missing man. The sheriff’s office says that 45-year-old Brendon Michael Timby was last seen on January 28 in Jackson, and was reported missing by family. The sheriff’s office says he is 5-feet, 10-inches...
2022 Hub City Heroes honored together
JACKSON, Tenn. — Heroes of the Hub City were celebrated on Friday. The 2022 Hub City Heroes were recognized at the City Hall. The heroes selflessly and steadily give their time and talent to improve the lives of others in the community. Recognition as a hero is one small...
Man speaks about bad experience with local hospital
HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. — A local man shared his challenging experience trying to make sure his friend got treated in a local ER. David, a Paris resident, brought his friend to the Henry County Medical Center on Monday around 11:30 p.m. According to David, his friend was extremely sick,...
Mr. Isaiah Thomas Mitchell
The visitation for Mr. Isaiah Thomas Mitchell, age 20 of Jackson, Tennessee will be held on Saturday, February 4, 2023, from 2:00-4:00 P.M., at the Stephenson-Shaw Chapel. For more information contact Stephenson-Shaw Funeral Home at (731) 427-7411.
Precautionary boil water notice issued in Hardin County
HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — A precautionary boil water notice has been issued in Hardin County. Hardin County Emergency Communications District says the notice is for the area south of Geans Lane on the south side of Savannah. They say this includes:. Walkertown. Nixon. Walnut Grove. Communities connected to Highway...
Tennessee native creates chemo kits
JACKSON, Tenn. — One Tennessee native is giving back to cancer patients after being personally affected by the disease. Sidney Church is a grad student at the University of Tennessee at Martin. In her last semester as an undergraduate, she moved back with her parents to help her family...
Founders Day celebrated at Jackson university
JACKSON, Tenn. — Union University celebrated its annual Founders’ Day on Friday. Union was founded February 3, 1823 as Jackson Male Academy. This makes it the college’s 200th birthday. There was a come-and-go birthday celebration in the Carl Grant Events Center from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
GALLERY: Vacant home catches fire in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — Authorities are investigating another house fire in the Hub City. Firefighters were called to a home on Pleasant Street just before 9 p.m., where a house was on fire. Officials say they were able to put out the fire and no one was inside at the...
First Friday Art Walks to begin in March
JACKSON, Tenn. — You now will have the chance to buy local art directly from local artists. From March through November, the Jackson Arts Council will organize First Friday Art Walk events in downtown Jackson’s newly designated Arts District. On the first Friday of each month, community members...
Blood clot removed during groundbreaking procedure
JACKSON, Tenn. — A first of its kind procedure was performed in Tennessee. According to West Tennessee Healthcare, an arterial thrombectomy, the removal of a blood clot, was performed at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital on January 26. They say this was the first time it was performed in Tennessee...
John Borden Bates, Jr.
John Borden Bates, Jr., a resident of Williston, Tennessee in Fayette County, passed away January 30, 2023 at the age of 71. Visitation for family and friends will be held at Peebles West Funeral Chapel on Sunday, February 5, 2023 from 2 to 4 P.M. The chapel is located at 10670 US-64, Somerville, TN 38068.
Found • Trenton, TN
Intersection or Closest Road where pet was Lost/Found. Wilkerson Ln., Trenton, TN. 3 miles from Trenton, towards Milan. Type of Pet (Dog, Cet, etc.) Pet was (check all that apply) Wearing collar or harness. Color/Markings. Dark Chocolate color wearing a blue or green collar. Any additional information you’d like to...
Jackson, TN Pride says application for scholarship open
JACKSON, Tenn. — A local group raised money for a scholarship. Jackson, Tennessee Pride has been raising money to be able to give back to the community. One of the ways they want to give back is by starting a scholarship program. This is the first year for the scholarship program.
City of Jackson marks Black History Month
JACKSON, Tenn. — A special news conference was held in honor of Black History Month. The City of Jackson will celebrate Black History Month during the month of February this year at City Hall by showcasing visual and performing art from members of the city’s Black community. The...
Local hospital offering HEART screenings for February
HUNTINGDON, Tenn. — A local hospital is offering HEART score screenings for American Heart Month. Baptist Memorial Hospital-Carroll County says they will be offering the screenings every Friday during the month of February from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The HEART screening is a painless, 10 minute CT scan...
Margetart Jean McAlister
Funeral service for Margetart Jean McAlister, age 71, will be Friday, February 3, 2023 at 1:30 PM in The Chapel of Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Big Springs Cemetery in Pinson, TN. Mrs. McAlister died, Monday, January 23, 2023 at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital. Visitation will be...
Officials talk about recent vacant house fires
JACKSON, Tenn. — Two vacant houses in the City of Jackson both caught fire recently. A fire marshal talked about if there was any relation between the two fires. “The two house fires we had had been the same vicinity in midtown on Dancy Street and Pleasant Street. The one on Dancy, it was boarded up to the best of the owner’s ability, but they still gained entry to it. There was evidence of separate fires being started for warmth on the first floor,” said Jackson Fire Marshal Lamar Childress.
JMCSS open enrollment extended due to weather
JACKSON, Tenn. — Due to recent weather, you may still have a chance to enroll your child in a school outside of your zone. Open enrollment is a program offered by the Jackson-Madison County School System for families to send students to school outside their zone area. If a...
Proposals being accepted for annual grant
JACKSON, Tenn. — Have an initiative that can help the community?. The West Tennessee Healthcare Foundation is now accepting proposals for the next round of Community Impact Grants, according to a news release. The Foundation says that non-profits could that apply could receive up to $20,000. “Our Community Impact...
No one injured after pursuit of stolen ambulance
DRESDEN, Tenn. — Multiple law enforcement agencies joined together in hot pursuit of a unique stolen vehicle. Around 1:30 a.m. on Friday, the Dresden Police Department received a call on Lamb Road concerning a man who was having psychiatric issues. Emergency Medical Services arrived at the house to treat...
