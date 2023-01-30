ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SF police arrest 2 San Lorenzo men in connection to fatal assault last November

By CBS San Francisco
 4 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) –  San Francisco police arrested two East Bay residents over the weekend,  in connection with a fatal assault of a 56-year-old man last fall near San Francisco's Civic Center Plaza.

San Lorenzo residents Lonnie Alonzo Johnson, 55, Laurie Goode-Inman, 38, were taken into custody in the area of Seventh and Market Streets, after beat officers recognized them, police said.

The area where the suspects were located is about three blocks from where Antrell Larry Stanifer, a 56-year-old San Francisco resident, was found on Nov. 11.

When officers arrived, Stanifer was lying unconscious on the ground. Despite lifesaving efforts, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide investigators identified two suspects and put out a crime bulletin. They were spotted on Saturday and detained without incident, police said. Officers searched the suspects and found a loaded, concealed firearm in Johnson's possession, which was seized by police.

Investigators interviewed the pair and developed probable cause to arrest them.

The suspects were booked into San Francisco County Jail on suspicion of crimes that include homicide, and assault with a deadly weapon.

The investigation is still active, and anyone with information about it is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tips may remain anonymous.

