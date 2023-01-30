Apex Legends Mobile is shutting down, less than a year after it was released. In a tweet, developer Respawn Entertainment confirmed its decision to sunset the futuristic battle royale game on Android and iOS, across all regions on May 2 — merely a few weeks before its one-year anniversary. The game will be rendered unplayable at 4:30am IST on that day, with the developer disabling all in-app purchases and removing the title from the store today. All existing purchases will be available to use in the 90-day window leading up to Apex Legends Mobile’s closure. Additionally, publisher EA also ceased development on its Battlefield mobile title, closing down its studio Industrial Toys altogether.

2 DAYS AGO