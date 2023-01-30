Read full article on original website
Google Fi hit by data breach following T-Mobile hack
Customers of Google Fi have been notified via email of “suspicious activity” that may have seen some lower-risk data exposed. Somewhat ironically, Google Fi promises to be a “private and secure” phone plan that gives its subscribers access to unlimited data, end-to-end call encryption, VPN access, and more, for $50 per month (for one user).
Twitter API no longer free as platform will begin charging, angering developers
It’s a sad day for our favorite gimmick Twitter accounts, as we might have to soon say goodbye to them. Late Wednesday night, the official Twitter Developer account announced the platform will stop offering free access to the platform’s API (Application Programming Interface) on February 9. Access to...
China is Missing Fintech Opportunities Banning Crypto, Warns Economist
China, while accelerating its efforts to test and launch its CBDC, is still maintaining a blanket ban on all crypto-related activities. Huang Yiping, the former advisor to the People’s Bank of China (PBOC), has voiced concerns that China is losing next-gen fintech opportunities that other parts of the world are already experimenting with. Yiping’s warning to the Chinese authorities comes in the backdrop of its neighbour India, taking a comparatively friendlier approach towards crypto.
#EntertainmentTech 5 Things to Know About the PlayStation VR
Are you ready to enter the world of virtual reality? Then, you should definitely check out the PlayStation VR, also known as PSVR. Developed by the masterminds at Sony Interactive Entertainment, the PSVR headset was released back in 2016 and has since taken the gaming and entertainment world by storm.
Cisco fixes security flaw that could have allowed sneaky hacking
Cisco has confirmed it patched a high-severity flaw that was impacting its IOx application hosting environment. Cisco IOx is an application environment that allows consistent deployment of applications that are independent of the network infrastructure and docker tooling for development. It is used by a wide range of businesses, from manufacturing, to energy, to the public sector.
Macronix Has Been Committed to Developing Proprietary Non-Volatile Memory Technologies for More Than 30 Years
/php echo do_shortcode(‘[responsivevoice_button voice=”US English Male” buttontext=”Listen to Post”]’) ?>. “I have always stressed that starting a business in the integrated circuit industry from scratch would be something quite challenging, but I made it happen,” said Macronix International Founder and CEO Miin Chyou Wu. “Almost all the well-known Taiwanese companies that have well-trained employees and top-notch manufacturing facilities were funded by the local government. Building up a company from nothing as I did, I think it is truly a miracle.” He added that it takes dedicated people, heavy investment, considerable time, and essential resources to start a business in the semiconductor sector.
Meta Wins Bid to Acquire VR Fitness Studio Behind ‘Supernatural’, Awaiting FTC Appeal – Road to VR
In 2021 Meta announced it was set to acquire Within, the studio behind popular VR fitness app Supernatural, however the reportedly $400 million deal became subject to investigations by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) in respect to Meta’s supposed monopolization of the VR fitness space. Now, according to a Bloomberg report, it appears the FTC has lost an important suit to block Meta’s acquisition of Within.
Respawn Entertainment To Shut Down Apex Legends Mobile on May 1
Respawn Entertainment and EA are shutting down Apex Legends Mobile. The popular game developer and publisher recently announced it is taking the mobile counterpart of the hit first-person hero shooter offline soon due to content development issues. EA and Respawn Entertainment previously released the game in May 2022 after a...
Hornetsecurity Combats QR Code Phishing With Launch of New Technology
LONDON, UK – 1 February 2023 – Leading cybersecurity provider Hornetsecurity has today launched two new tools – the QR Code Analyzer and Secure Links – to combat growing cyber threats. These launches come in response to a rise in fake QR codes and the ongoing threat of phishing, which represents 40% of all cyber threats.
Apex Legends Mobile Is Shutting Down in May, EA Won’t Offer Refunds for In-Game Purchases
Apex Legends Mobile is shutting down, less than a year after it was released. In a tweet, developer Respawn Entertainment confirmed its decision to sunset the futuristic battle royale game on Android and iOS, across all regions on May 2 — merely a few weeks before its one-year anniversary. The game will be rendered unplayable at 4:30am IST on that day, with the developer disabling all in-app purchases and removing the title from the store today. All existing purchases will be available to use in the 90-day window leading up to Apex Legends Mobile’s closure. Additionally, publisher EA also ceased development on its Battlefield mobile title, closing down its studio Industrial Toys altogether.
Gmail Package Tracking Feature Is Now Live on App for Android and iOS Users: Report
Google has rolled out the package tracking feature for Gmail users on Android and iOS apps. The tech giant had announced its plan to bring the feature to track shipments last year in November. And the feature is now reportedly live for the Gmail app. Users can now track the shipment by just opening the notification email. The feature is yet to arrive on Gmail for Web. Till now, users were required to copy the shipment tracking number from the mail and paste it on the relevant delivery portal webpage to see their package status.
Microsoft, Amazon, Other Tech Firms Cut Jobs at Second-Highest Pace on Record in US
Layoffs in the United States hit a more than two-year high in January as technology firms cut jobs at the second-highest pace on record to brace for a possible recession, a report showed on Thursday. The layoffs impacted 1,02,943 workers, a more than two-fold jump from December and an over...
Twitter’s next big move could be to introduce an ID verified badge
Twitter is set to introduce a feature whereby it’ll show a badge to indicate that an account has been ID-verified, at least going by a new leak. Jane Manchun Wong, a software dev and reliable source of spillage on the social media platform in the past, just shared this info in a tweet which we should naturally regard with the usual skeptical stance that all rumors deserve.
Samsung unveils Galaxy S23 lineup with exclusive chipset and bigger batteries, S23 Ultra debuts new 200-megapixel sensor
Highly anticipated: At its Unpacked 2023 event, Samsung unveiled its new lineup of non-foldable flagship phones. The Galaxy S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra look almost identical to their predecessors but come with new chipsets and incremental improvements to the cameras and battery life. Samsung finally decided to stop shipping their...
IceBreaker malware used to breach gaming companies
Hackers have been targeting online gaming and gambling companies with a new backdoor named IceBreaker since at least September 2022. In the new attack campaign, the customer service agents were tricked into opening malicious screenshots which the hackers send under the guise of a user facing a problem. The group...
Twitter Brings Blue Subscription, Spaces Curation to Six New Countries
Twitter Blue is now available in more countries. The microblogging platform recently updated its Twitter Blue page to announce that its Twitter Blue subscription service is now available in six more countries following its official release on Dec. 12. Forbes mentioned that Twitter re-released its Blue subscription service to allow...
Intel cuts employee, executive salaries as it faces weak PC, chip demand
After posting a double-digit revenue decline for its fourth quarter of 2022, Intel is looking to weather a potentially problematic 2023 by making companywide cuts to employee pay. Responding to media reports about possible pay cuts, Intel said on Wednesday that in order to navigate “macro-economic headwinds and work to...
Former Oculus CTO Has Doubts About PSVR 2’s Chance for Success – Road to VR
John Carmack, former CTO of Oculus and key player in the VR startup’s genesis story, says Sony’s upcoming PSVR 2 headset may be see a bumpy road to adoption based on its high price and potential for scattershot geographic distribution. Carmack seems to really like PSVR 2’s hardware...
PlayStation Plus Collection Is Shutting Down, Players Can Redeem the 19-Game Collection by May 9
Sony is shutting down its PlayStation Plus Collection soon. For the uninitiated, the catalogue includes a set of PS4 games that any PS5 owner can readily download and play free of charge, provided they are subscribed to the PS Plus service. Players have until May 9 to redeem the 19-game collection on their accounts, after which the perk will cease to exist. A PS Plus membership will still be required to access those games, long after the closure — players can’t “keep” these games. The collection originally included 20 games, but went down a notch when the popular JRPG Persona 5 was removed last year.
