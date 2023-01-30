ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Reflecting On The Tragic Death Of Tyre Nichols & Police Brutality In America

By @Djxo313
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZnsbY_0kWgSV2Y00
Source: Boston Globe / Getty

The tragic death of Tyre Nichols by the Memphis Police has sparked outrage across the country. Officers tased, pepper sprayed and brutally beat 29-year-old Tyre Nichols during a Jan. 7 traffic stop, according to video footage released by the city of Memphis Friday.

Nichols was a 29 year old black man, father of 1 and was described by friends and family as an all around good guy. On Friday, January 7th, he was pulled over in Memphis for what police claim as reckless driving. After attempting to flee on foot due to fear, he was quickly captured, handcuffed, and then brutally beaten by 5 officers while many more officials stood by and did nothing. Nichols was given over 70 commands in 13 minutes making it nearly impossible for him to comply, especially while handcuffed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1epqUU_0kWgSV2Y00
Source: Boston Globe / Getty

The body-cam footage that was released over the weekend has sparked sorrow and anger across the country reigniting the fight for police reform and protests around the United States. Headkrack and Lore’l unpack the tragic loss and pay tribute to yet another black man lost to unethical police violence. Watch the video below

