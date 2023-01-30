ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
MSNBC

Wednesday’s Mini-Report, 2.1.23

Today’s edition of quick hits. * The latest interest rate hike: “The Federal Reserve announced Wednesday that it had raised its key federal funds rate by 0.25% as it seeks to keep putting downward pressure on economic growth in its bid to slow inflation. It was the smallest rate hike since the central bank began an aggressive campaign that has produced nearly monthly rate hikes since last March.”
INDIANA STATE
SheKnows

There's a Bombshell New Audio Clip That Shows the Trump Team Strategizing Exactly How They're Going to Push Election Fraud Lies

Donald Trump’s campaign team in Wisconsin knew they lost the state in the 2020 presidential election, but that didn’t stop them from trying to spin a fraud narrative. There’s new audio that is confirming that Republican officials behind the scenes were trying to cook up a story that the election was stolen.  This is the latest chaotic issue to come down the pike as Donald Trump tries to run for president for the third time. According to the Associated Press, who posted the leaked audio, the voice is of Andrew Iverson, who led the former president’s campaign in Wisconsin, and shockingly...
WISCONSIN STATE
MSNBC

‘Peaceful transition’: Pompeo has a flawed memory of Jan. 6

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has a habit of making unfortunate comments, but if he sees Jan. 6 as an example of a “peaceful transition,” I have some bad news for the Kansas Republican as he eyes national office. NBC News reported:. “We delivered a peaceful transition...
MSNBC

Dems sound alarm over Capitol security under GOP

New York Times Congressional reporter Luke Broadwater and former CIA Director John Brennan discuss with Nicolle Wallace how House Democrats have expressed concern about the safety and security of the State of the Union after Republicans failed to pass a provision that banned firearms in hearing and committee rooms. Feb. 2, 2023.
MSNBC

How the internet supercharged white supremacist homeschooling

Earlier this week, news outlets Vice and HuffPost wrote of an Ohio couple who had created a neo-Nazi-themed homeschooling channel, “Dissident Homeschool,” to distribute elementary school lesson plans to a group of 2,400 subscribers. Interested parents can download antisemitic and racist lesson plans to teach Nazi ideology, along with anti-LGBTQ+ videos and other hateful content.
OHIO STATE
MSNBC

Republicans like DeSantis and Boebert are pushing guns — and banning books

When given a choice between saving their voters’ lives or promoting the guns that lead to deaths, Republicans consistently tag-team with the Grim Reaper. Take America’s favorite firearms enthusiast, Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., who promised to wear a Glock to Congress. In a speech on the House floor Wednesday, she said: “A recent report states that Americans own 46% of the world’s guns. I think we need to get our numbers up.”
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy