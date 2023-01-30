Read full article on original website
Wednesday’s Mini-Report, 2.1.23
Today’s edition of quick hits. * The latest interest rate hike: “The Federal Reserve announced Wednesday that it had raised its key federal funds rate by 0.25% as it seeks to keep putting downward pressure on economic growth in its bid to slow inflation. It was the smallest rate hike since the central bank began an aggressive campaign that has produced nearly monthly rate hikes since last March.”
Retired colonel has a theory about why suspected Chinese spy balloon is over Montana
Col. Cedric Leighton, CNN military analyst and retired US Air Force colonel, tells CNN's Erin Burnett why he believes a suspected Chinese spy balloon was spotted flying over Billings, Montana.
Joe Biden Offered Vladimir Putin 20 Percent of Ukraine to End War: Report
A peace proposal reportedly submitted on behalf of Biden in mid-January offered Russia territory the size of Ukraine's eastern Donbas region.
There's a Bombshell New Audio Clip That Shows the Trump Team Strategizing Exactly How They're Going to Push Election Fraud Lies
Donald Trump’s campaign team in Wisconsin knew they lost the state in the 2020 presidential election, but that didn’t stop them from trying to spin a fraud narrative. There’s new audio that is confirming that Republican officials behind the scenes were trying to cook up a story that the election was stolen. This is the latest chaotic issue to come down the pike as Donald Trump tries to run for president for the third time. According to the Associated Press, who posted the leaked audio, the voice is of Andrew Iverson, who led the former president’s campaign in Wisconsin, and shockingly...
Shooting Down Chinese Spy Balloon a Lot Harder Than it Seems
High-altitude balloons are "inherently survivable" according to U.S. military research, and controlling a crash may be proving a key sticking point.
Chinese Spy Balloon Forecast to Fly Over These States in the Next Few Hours
NOAA modeling predicts that the balloon will be somewhere over southeast Missouri by 7 a.m. ET on Saturday, traveling across several central U.S. states.
Video of Ukraine Using 'Death Ray' on Russian Troops Viewed 1M Times
The video sparked discussions on social media about what kind of weapon could be responsible for the attack.
FBI searches President Biden's Rehoboth home
The FBI is currently searching President Biden's Rehoboth Beach home for classified documents, Kristen Welker reports.Feb. 1, 2023.
‘Peaceful transition’: Pompeo has a flawed memory of Jan. 6
Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has a habit of making unfortunate comments, but if he sees Jan. 6 as an example of a “peaceful transition,” I have some bad news for the Kansas Republican as he eyes national office. NBC News reported:. “We delivered a peaceful transition...
Silence speaks volumes as Myanmar protests military coup anniversary
Dems sound alarm over Capitol security under GOP
New York Times Congressional reporter Luke Broadwater and former CIA Director John Brennan discuss with Nicolle Wallace how House Democrats have expressed concern about the safety and security of the State of the Union after Republicans failed to pass a provision that banned firearms in hearing and committee rooms. Feb. 2, 2023.
Hunter Biden requests investigation into Trump allies over alleged theft of laptop data
After years of attacks from the GOP, lawyers for Hunter Biden are requesting an investigation into former President Trump’s allies, saying they trafficked in stolen information from the president’s son’s laptop. NBC News’ Kristen Welker and Yamiche Alcindor have the details. Feb. 2, 2023.
Why the military hasn't shot down the suspected Chinese balloon flying over the U.S.
The Biden administration has cancelled Secretary of State Blinken's trip to China after the Pentagon revealed it had detected a Chinese surveillance balloon over Montana. NBC's Courtney Kube reports on why the military hasn't shot the balloon down yet and where it could potentially be headed. Feb. 3, 2023.
How the internet supercharged white supremacist homeschooling
Earlier this week, news outlets Vice and HuffPost wrote of an Ohio couple who had created a neo-Nazi-themed homeschooling channel, “Dissident Homeschool,” to distribute elementary school lesson plans to a group of 2,400 subscribers. Interested parents can download antisemitic and racist lesson plans to teach Nazi ideology, along with anti-LGBTQ+ videos and other hateful content.
Republicans like DeSantis and Boebert are pushing guns — and banning books
When given a choice between saving their voters’ lives or promoting the guns that lead to deaths, Republicans consistently tag-team with the Grim Reaper. Take America’s favorite firearms enthusiast, Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., who promised to wear a Glock to Congress. In a speech on the House floor Wednesday, she said: “A recent report states that Americans own 46% of the world’s guns. I think we need to get our numbers up.”
