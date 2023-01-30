After a week of experimental makeup looks during Paris Couture Week, Doja Cat returned to the “pretty gang” with a fresh honey-blonde wig install. The rapper took to Instagram to show off her new inches but with a pretty flaming message in the caption. Ever since the star shaved her head in 2022, she has been under fire for constantly reinventing herself and spinning the wheels on conventional beauty looks. In the post, she claps back saying, “Felt like doing a pretty beat for you boring a** lemon water b*tches out there so you can shut the f*ck up now and leave me the f*ck alone ciao.” The “Say So” looks good in any form she chooses to serve. Celebrity hairstylist @JStayReady styled her tresses in a honey-blonde, loose wave install for the moment of chic societal refusal. For the glam, her look was impeccably beat with a smokey eye and pencil-thin eyebrows.

10 HOURS AGO