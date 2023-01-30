Read full article on original website
Jenna Ortega Is Saddened by the Death of the Original Wednesday Addams
For most of us, Christina Ricci and Jenna Ortega are our Wednesday Addams, but the original goth girl was played by actor Lisa Lorings, who tragically died on January 28 from a stroke. Ortega paid tribute to the late star on January 31, posting two black and white images of...
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
Today’s Al Roker switches to another major show after tense spat with co-hosts Craig Melvin & Savannah Guthrie
AL Roker appeared on NBC Nightly News hours after his spat with Today co-hosts Craig Melvin and Savannah Guthrie. The beloved weatherman revealed he was at Studio 1a to film the news program on Tuesday. Al, 68, shared a video from the set of the show on Instagram. Dressed in...
Divorced woman takes her teenager's Christmas present back to the store since she wasn't happy with it
Single parents have to do the best they can, especially when the other parent is out of the picture. Teenagers can be hard to deal with in a situation like a divorce, especially when it comes to getting them gifts.
Dad on daughter: "We danced at her wedding, then I said I don't like her husband; she hasn't spoken to me in 2 months"
*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. When your child gets married, memories, hard times, and fun moments come to mind, and as a parent, you can get worried about whether the choice they made is the right one.
Meghan Markle: Harry and I Can't Afford Our $15 Million House!
At the time of her death, Queen Elizabeth II owned four official royal residences and about a dozen other properties scattered throughout the UK. So when the time came for her grandchildren to pick a place to live, they weren’t exactly fighting over a couch in the basement of Buckingham Palace.
Gisele Bündchen Is Back to Her Supermodel Ways in New Swimsuit Photos
Gisele Bündchen is getting back to business. This week, the supermodel was seen hitting the beach in Florida for a new photo shoot — and she’s been posing in a slew of sizzling looks. In new photos, the model wore a cotton-candy pink Chanel backless one-piece swimsuit with a scoop neckline and an interlocking-double C... The post Gisele Bündchen Is Back to Her Supermodel Ways in New Swimsuit Photos appeared first on Grazia USA.
Lisa Rinna Makes Her Runway Debut at ROTATE FW23
Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Lisa Rinna proves why she has always been that woman as she made her runway debut during Copenhagen Fashion Week, walking ROTATE‘s Fall/Winter 2023 show. The stunning 59-year-old looked every bit high fashion and rock ‘n’ roll as her typically short hair was...
INTERVIEW: Jenna Ortega on Her Individual Style and Working With adidas
Jenna Ortega has become one of the most talked about people in the last year — and it’s for good reason. From starring in major films like Scream to Netflix series like You and Wednesday, Ortega and her impressive career have gone from strength to strength — and she’s only getting bigger and better.
GCDS Taps Nicola Peltz Beckham for SS23
GCDS just released its Spring/Summer 2023 campaign, and it’s just as vibrant and whimsical as you’d expect it to be. The star of the show this season is Nicola Peltz Beckham, exuding Hollywood-esque glamor in all the right ways. Shot in Los Angeles and lensed by Zhong Lin, the campaign sees Peltz Beckham showcase some of the brand’s most enticing styles against a Gothic-inspired backdrop.
Kylie Jenner Shares Sweet Tribute to Son Aire on His First Birthday
Kylie Jenner took to social media to give fans more glimpses of hers and Travis Scott‘s son, Aire Webster, on his first birthday. The Kylie Cosmetics founder paid tribute to her baby with a sweet video montage featuring some highlights from the past 12 months. “AIRE. My son, my...
Millie Bobby Brown Is Unrecognizable With Dark Brunette "French Girl Bob"
As far as we’re concerned, bobs are in for 2023 for A-listers. From Hailey Bieber, Megan Fox and Paris Hilton — we’ve got many styles and trends to choose from. Entering the bob hairstyle chat now for the girlies is Millie Bobby Brown. Brown is holding it...
This Viral TikTok Has the Girlies Gel Curing Press-On Nails
Gone are the days when press-on nails were considered cheap and “déclassé. In fact, over the last few years of the pandemic, press-ons have become quite the manicure trend. From our favorite A-listers sporting them on the red carpet to becoming the go-to for the girlies on the go, the look has rebranded. Even TikTok has picked up on the moment, with #pressonnails amassing over 5.4 billion views. And for those looking to try them but want them to last longer, we’ve found the perfect solution: Gel curing.
Doja Cat's New Honey-Blonde Install Came With a Flaming Message to the Masses
After a week of experimental makeup looks during Paris Couture Week, Doja Cat returned to the “pretty gang” with a fresh honey-blonde wig install. The rapper took to Instagram to show off her new inches but with a pretty flaming message in the caption. Ever since the star shaved her head in 2022, she has been under fire for constantly reinventing herself and spinning the wheels on conventional beauty looks. In the post, she claps back saying, “Felt like doing a pretty beat for you boring a** lemon water b*tches out there so you can shut the f*ck up now and leave me the f*ck alone ciao.” The “Say So” looks good in any form she chooses to serve. Celebrity hairstylist @JStayReady styled her tresses in a honey-blonde, loose wave install for the moment of chic societal refusal. For the glam, her look was impeccably beat with a smokey eye and pencil-thin eyebrows.
Pete Davidson Is Now Bald
Hollywood’s perennial boyfriend Pete Davidson may no longer be a funny heartthrob as the 28-year-old comedian has shaved his head. The former Saturday Night Live star made his bald headed debut at a Knicks game, joining Jon Stewart and Hasan Minaj, wearing a sturdy gray shacket and shielding his eyes with black aviator sunglasses.
Arcángel and Bad Bunny Pay Tribute to Their Friendship in New Music Video for "La Jumpa"
Arcángel and Bad Bunny have dropped the music video for their latest collab, “La Jumpa.”. The beginning of the music video features Arcángel and Bad Bunny roaming the streets of Puerto Rico as well as the duo performing on the roof of a Gulf gas station with fans watching and singing along from below.
Doja Cat to Release New Album in 2023
It’s been confirmed that Doja Cat will be releasing a new album sometime this year. The singer got candid in her latest interview with Variety, revealing an album is on the way; however, a tour is unlikely for the time being. “I don’t know,” she told the outlet. “But I do want to make sure that everything I’m doing right now in terms of recording is solidified before I make any decisions. The baby hasn’t been born yet.”
Florence Pugh "Puts Her Foot Down" on Hollywood’s Harmful Body Image Standards
The expectations for women in the entertainment industry are constantly under scrutiny. How females choose to do their skincare, makeup, body and haircare routines are always under the male gaze creating harmful false values and damaging beauty standards. We’re grateful to strong voices like Selena Gomez and Florence Pugh, who aren’t afraid to speak their minds regarding women and body image.
