WDEL 1150AM
An international formula for healthy infants in Delaware
The State of Delaware and Donate Delaware have partnered to purchase tens of thousands of cans of infant formula to be dispersed in communities of need across the state. Lieutenant Governor Bethany Hall-Long led the announcement of the program on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at the Food Bank of Delaware in Glasgow.
DelDOT removes 59,000 bags of trash from Delaware's roadways in 2022
DelDOT said they removed over 59,000 bags of trash alongside Delaware's roadways in 2022. DelDOT credited the work done by DelDOT maintenence employees, Adopt-A-Highway participants, Work A Day Earn A Pay, and inmate work from the Department of Correction. Among the 2022 removals were 6,000 tires, 3,500 signs, and 250...
Delaware Memorial Bridge deck rehab Phase Two set to start
Phase Two of a deck overlay project on the New Jersey bound span of the Delaware Memorial Bridge is set to get started on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, as crews begin to put barrels and barriers in place ahead of lane restrictions that will last until Memorial Day. "This initial...
Death of DOC dog in car results in indictment of ex-correctional officer
A former Delaware Correctional Officer who was also a K-9 handler has been indicted on felony charges for the heat-related death of a canine named Lux. The Delaware Attorney General's Office Division of Civil Rights and Public Trust charged 45-year-old Darrel Wiley with assault against a law enforcement animal, cruelty to animals and official misconduct.
Smyrna's Yamir Knight named 2022 Delaware Gatorade Football Player of the Year
The final chapter of the decade-long run of Knights at Smyrna proved to be one of the best. Wide receiver Yamir Knight followed in the footsteps of his brothers Wade, Will, and Wayne, accounting for 29 touchdowns and 34 two-point conversions in leading the Eagles to the 2022 Class 3A State Title.
3 injured in rollover crash near Glasgow
Three people were hospitalized following a rollover crash near Glasgow Tuesday afternoon. The crash occurred at about 3:20 p.m. along Route 40 westbound in front of Glasgow Park just before Route 896. New Castle County Paramedics found on SUV on its side in the roadway, with a second SUV in...
