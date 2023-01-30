ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bodies Of 3 Missing Rappers May Have Been Found In The Detroit Area

Police in Michigan discovered three dead bodies that are believed to be the three missing rappers who went missing last month. According to a report CNN published on Friday, February 3, a spokesperson for the city of Highland Park issued a statement regarding three unidentified corpses that were found in an abandoned apartment building nearly six miles outside of Detroit. So far, Michigan State Police have not confirmed the identities of the bodies. In a statement they made on Thursday night, authorities said they had state troopers, homicide task force and people from their forensic lab working together during their investigation inside the apartment complex.
WATCH: Florida Woman Gets Close To Rare Crocodile In National Park

A Florida woman is going viral after she came across a rare American crocodile while biking in Everglades National Park. Leti T, who goes by @saltynaplesmama on TikTok, thought the huge reptile was actually an alligator at first. “POV: You think you’re riding up on a gator because you live...
