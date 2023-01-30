Police in Michigan discovered three dead bodies that are believed to be the three missing rappers who went missing last month. According to a report CNN published on Friday, February 3, a spokesperson for the city of Highland Park issued a statement regarding three unidentified corpses that were found in an abandoned apartment building nearly six miles outside of Detroit. So far, Michigan State Police have not confirmed the identities of the bodies. In a statement they made on Thursday night, authorities said they had state troopers, homicide task force and people from their forensic lab working together during their investigation inside the apartment complex.

DETROIT, MI ・ 15 HOURS AGO