Highlights: Georgia target, 5-star 2023 TE Duce Robinson
Georgia football is in the running for one of the top remaining recruits in the 2023 recruiting class ahead of National Signing Day on Feb. 1.
Five-star Duce Robinson is the No. 1 ranked tight end in the class and is currently projected to sign with the Bulldogs on Wednesday, per 247Sports Crystal Ball.
Robinson (6-foot-6, 225 pounds) is rated as the No. 19 recruit overall and is reportedly deciding between Georgia and USC.
The dual-sport prospect wants to play football and baseball at the next level. Georgia baseball has a scholarship offer on the table to boot.
Here’s a look at Robinson’s highlight tape:
Robinson’s combination of size, speed and catching ability makes him one of the best pass-catchers in the class and a priority target for the Bulldogs late in the 2023 cycle.
Comments / 0