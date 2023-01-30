ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Highlights: Georgia target, 5-star 2023 TE Duce Robinson

By J.C. Shelton
 3 days ago
Georgia football is in the running for one of the top remaining recruits in the 2023 recruiting class ahead of National Signing Day on Feb. 1.

Five-star Duce Robinson is the No. 1 ranked tight end in the class and is currently projected to sign with the Bulldogs on Wednesday, per 247Sports Crystal Ball.

Robinson (6-foot-6, 225 pounds) is rated as the No. 19 recruit overall and is reportedly deciding between Georgia and USC.

The dual-sport prospect wants to play football and baseball at the next level. Georgia baseball has a scholarship offer on the table to boot.

Here’s a look at Robinson’s highlight tape:

Robinson’s combination of size, speed and catching ability makes him one of the best pass-catchers in the class and a priority target for the Bulldogs late in the 2023 cycle.

dawgpost.com

Georgia Bulldogs Offer 5-Star Wide Receiver

ATHENS - Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs offered one of the nation’s top 2024 prospects this week. That would be 5-star wide receiver, Ryan Wingo‍. It took a lot longer than Ringo wanted, but now the 6-foot-2 205-pounder out St. Louis University (MO) holds the big offer he’s wanted for a while.
ATHENS, GA
dawgnation.com

Georgia football winners and losers from quiet 2023 National Signing Day

Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. Georgia football winners and losers from quiet 2023 National Signing Day. Winner: Fran Brown. Anytime you land...
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Georgia football: Jamal Meriweather highlights of UGA's newest signee

Georgia officially added its 26th member for the 2023 cycle on Thursday, the day after the traditional National Signing Day, as the program announced the signing of Brunswick (Ga.) offensive tackle Jamal Meriweather. The 6-foot-6.5, 287-pound senior flipped his verbal commitment from Central Florida to Georgia on Dec. 5, having initially chosen the Knights on April 17. Meriweather was in Athens to see the Dawgs win over Tennessee and ultimately chose to stay in-state to play his college football. Watch his senior highlights above.
ATHENS, GA
AL.com

Scarbinsky: Recruiting reveals next rival to Bama and Georgia football dominance

This is an opinion column. Signing Day Part Deux has come and gone, and as usual, the sequel delivered none of the drama of the original. Perhaps the people who run college football, the Power 5 commissioners, will come to their senses and deep-six the December signing period, not for our amusement on the first Wednesday in February but for the sanity of coaches from coast to coast.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
dawgnation.com

Georgia tight end target Walker Lyons commits to USC

One of Georgia’s top targets entering National Signing Day has made a decision. But instead of joining Georgia’s tight end room, Walker Lyons will instead be heading to USC. Lyons is the No. 5 tight end recruit in the country. He announced his decision on Twitter.
ATHENS, GA
tigernet.com

In-state offensive lineman Blake Franks set to choose between Tigers and Gamecocks

One in-state lineman has taken the visits he wants to take, and now he faces a big decision. Blake Franks of Greenville (SC) is a 2024 offensive line prospect who has taken the past few months to take visits to schools he's interested in. Now, he faces the toughest decision of his young life. Clemson or South Carolina? Who will it be? Months ago, the common thought was Franks was a Tiger lock. Not anymore. The Gamecocks have given Franks plenty to think about in comparison to the Tigers.
CLEMSON, SC
OnlyHomers

College Football Star Dies at 20

Just six days ago the University of Georgia Bulldogs were celebrating a second straight National Championship and were feeling on top of the world. That celebration has come to a hault Sunday morning with word that tragedy has struck the Bulldogs family.
ATHENS, GA
WJCL

Georgia groundhog General Beauregard Lee makes his weather prediction

JACKSON, Ga. — Above video: Georgia groundhog makes his prediction. Georgia's famous groundhog General Beauregard Lee has made his weather prediction. Officials at the Dauset Trails Nature Center in Jackson announced the groundhog did not see his shadow Thursday morning - meaning we're headed towards an early spring. General...
GEORGIA STATE
WDEF

Johnny Chastain wins Special Election runoff in North Georgia

ELLIJAY, Georgia (WDEF) – There was an upset in the Special Election to replace David Ralson in the Georgia House on Tuesday. North Georgia banker Johnny Chastain defeated Sheree Ralston for the seat but just a few hundred votes. Ralson led the field of five candidates in the general...
DAWSON COUNTY, GA
Red and Black

ACCPD blotter: Man with multiple warrants found with gun and drugs and more

Man with multiple warrants found with gun and drugs. On Jan. 30 at around 7 p.m., Athens-Clarke County Police Department officers responded to a report from another officer about a sighting of a man with multiple felony and misdemeanor warrants, according to an ACCPD report. The man was found asleep...
ATHENS, GA
accesswdun.com

Residential fire in Lavonia ruled an arson

State authorities are seeking information after a home in Lavonia was destroyed in an arson. The Office of Commissioner of Insurance and Safety Fire said in a press release the home on Pinehurst Road was destroyed by fire on January 24. “Under direction of the Franklin County Magistrate Judge’s Office,...
LAVONIA, GA
Red and Black

Athens commission discusses Community Benefits Agreement of mall redevelopment project

On Tuesday evening, Athens-Clarke County Commission hosted a work session to discuss the Community Benefits Agreement regarding the Tax Allocation District funded mall redevelopment project. Caitlin Dye, the business development and incentives coordinator of the economic development department of Athens, presented an overview of the staff report. Although there will...
ATHENS, GA
