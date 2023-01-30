Read full article on original website
Related
westkentuckystar.com
I-24 cleared in Lyon County after several wrecks at Cumberland River bridge
I-24 in Lyon County was cleared overnight after multiple crashes blocked the Cumberland River bridge. Several passenger vehicles and at least two semis were involved in the pileup near the Livingston/Lyon County line around 9 pm on Tuesday. Kentucky State Police Troopers reported no serious injuries, but all of the...
westkentuckystar.com
Semi loses trailer, blocking KY 95 in Calvert City
A semi has lost its trailer this morning while driving on KY 95 at the Calvert City industrial park. The road blockage is near the intersection with C Avenue where the tanker truck is blocking travel in both directions. Icy roads are also complicating the situation on KY 95 for...
westkentuckystar.com
Tractor-trailer fire on I-24 in Lyon County still slowing traffic
A tractor-trailer fire that occurred along I-24 in Lyon County is still slowing traffic. The fire was on the westbound side near the 41-mile marker and traffic is down to one lane at the scene. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, it is believed that the brakes overheated causing the fire and damaging the trailer.
westkentuckystar.com
McCracken emergency siren testing Saturday
McCracken County Emergency Management Director Rob Estes reminds residents his office will test its outdoor warning sirens Saturday afternoon. The test will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7.
KFVS12
I-69 exit at Benton, Ky. reopened after 18-vehicle crash
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Crews worked quickly to clear more than a dozen crashed vehicles at an exit off of Interstate 69 in Marshall County Tuesday morning, January 31. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), 18 vehicles were involved in a crash at the exit 41 ramp to the U.S. 641 spur at Benton.
thunderboltradio.com
Ice Storm Warning, Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Local Area
The National Weather Service says frozen precipitation could effect the Ken-Tenn area starting this afternoon. Memphis National Weather Service Meteorologist Caitlin Birkes told Thunderbolt News about an approaching winter weather system.(AUDIO) Ms. Birkes said the current forecast indicates the local area will receive more than one round of frozen precipitation.(AUDIO)
kbsi23.com
Multi-vehicle crash just west of Cape Girardeau on Route K
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Authorities responded to a muilti-vehicle crash on Highway K just west of Cape Girardeau Monday morning. It happened just east of the Highway 25 between Gordonville and Cape Girardeau. The crash was west of the intersection of Route K and County Road 201. No...
wpsdlocal6.com
Multiple school districts cancel or limit after-school activities due to icy weather in forecast
Multiple school districts in west Kentucky have canceled or limited after-school activities Monday night due to icy weather in the forecast. In the Paducah area, McCracken County Schools and Community Christian Academy have canceled after school activities for Monday, and Paducah Public Schools has canceled everything after 4:30 p.m. Each of these school districts made the announcement on their respective Facebook pages Monday.
westkentuckystar.com
Calloway, Carlisle counties get grants to clean up illegal dumps
Approximately $534,000 in state grants for the cleanup of 62 illegal dumps will be coming to Calloway, Carlisle and 12 other counties. The grant funding is used to clean up sites where household solid waste like couches, tires, coolers and bedding has been illegally dumped. Not only are these dumps an eyesore in municipalities, but they can be a health hazard due to exposed debris and vermin. Once cleaned, the sites offer locations for revenue-producing businesses.
westkentuckystar.com
Southern Illinois airport considers bid for Chicago flights
Southern Illinois' regional airport in Marion is considering three proposals for a new passenger service contract, and they're seeking input on where customers want the flights to go. The proposals have been shared with Veterans Airport from Contour Airlines, Southern Airways Express and Cape Air. Contour's bid offers flights to...
whvoradio.com
Two Injured In Interstate 24 Crash
A wreck on Interstate 24 in Christian County sent two people to the hospital Tuesday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a westbound SUV driven by Stevie Tidwell of Paducah lost control on the icy roadway at the 70-mile marker causing the SUV to run off the road and into the median hitting the cable barrier and coming to a stop in the eastbound lanes.
westkentuckystar.com
Missing Paducah girl found safe
UPDATE: Police said Averitt has been located and is safe. Paducah Police are asking for the public's help locating a girl reported missing. Police are looking for 12-year-old Whitney Averitt who was last seen in the Walter Jetton Boulevard area of Paducah. Averitt is described as 5'5" tall, weighing approximately 95 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.
westkentuckystar.com
Paducah man arrested after being found unconscious in a running vehicle
A Paducah man was arrested Thursday morning after being found unconscious in a running vehicle off US 45. Graves County Sheriff's deputies were called to the parking lot of a convenience store off North US 45 where they found 36-year-old Jeremy O'Neal of Paducah passed out in his vehicle. O'Neal's vehicle was running, the transmission was in park, and his foot was reportedly on the throttle.
westkentuckystar.com
Search for one fugitive nets another in Graves County
A search for a fugitive in Graves County netted another fugitive instead. Deputies with the Graves County Sheriff's Office and Kentucky State Police were searching for an individual at a home in Farmington on Tuesday morning. They did not find the person they were looking for, but did find 41-year-old James M. Majors.
westkentuckystar.com
Southside fire claims the life of a teenager
A Wednesday morning house fire on Paducah's Southside claimed the life of a teenager. Just before 10 a.m. McCracken County Sheriff's deputies, along with firefighters from the Reidland-Farley Fire Department, the Hendron Fire Department, and the Ledbetter Fire Department, responded to a house fire on Pugh Road. Deputies said when...
KFVS12
Paducah teenager dies in house fire
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A teenager is dead after a house fire on Wednesday morning. According to a release from the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to the 400 block of Pugh Road, on the south side of Paducah, around 9:51 a.m. on February 1 for a house fire.
Comments / 0