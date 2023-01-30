Approximately $534,000 in state grants for the cleanup of 62 illegal dumps will be coming to Calloway, Carlisle and 12 other counties. The grant funding is used to clean up sites where household solid waste like couches, tires, coolers and bedding has been illegally dumped. Not only are these dumps an eyesore in municipalities, but they can be a health hazard due to exposed debris and vermin. Once cleaned, the sites offer locations for revenue-producing businesses.

CARLISLE COUNTY, KY ・ 19 HOURS AGO