Four Georgia Bulldogs to play in upcoming Senior Bowl

By J.C. Shelton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Four Georgia Bulldogs are set to participate in the Reeses’ Senior Bowl this week in Mobile, Ala.

Practices will be held beginning on Monday leading up to the game on Saturday with kickoff set for 2:30 p.m., airing on the NFL Network.

Running back Kenny McIntosh, offensive lineman Warren McClendon, safety Christopher Smith and kicker Jack Podlesny will represent the Bulldogs.

While McIntosh and McClendon are ranked just outside of ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr.’s top prospect position rankings, Smith is rated by Kiper as the No. 6 safety and Podlesny is rated as the No. 7 kicker in this year’s draft.

The Senior Bowl is one of the most notable events for NFL bound prospects to show their worth to teams. General managers, head coaches and staff members from multiple NFL teams will be in attendance during the week.

Here’s a look at the American and National team’s coaching staffs.

American:

  • Offensive Coordinator – Atlanta Falcons Quarterbacks Coach Charles London
  • Defensive Coordinator – New England Patriots Defensive Line Coach DeMarcus Covington

National:

  • Offensive Coordinator – New Orleans Saints QB Coach/Pass Game Coordinator Ronald Curry
  • Defensive Coordinator – Pittsburgh Steelers Defensive Backs Coach Grady Brown

