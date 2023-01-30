Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Alleged Walmart Scam Affecting Texas ShoppersC. HeslopTexas State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Florida Gov. To Headline Two Key Republican Gatherings in Texas. What Does This Mean For Gov. Abbott?Ash JurbergTexas State
A review of the British Depot: The go-to place for authentic British foodsB.R. ShenoyKaty, TX
Beyoncé Again Snubs San Antonio on Upcoming World TourAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 1 Mid Goes Pink For Valentine’s Day
The Jordan 1 Mid continues to get some shine. If you are a big fan of the Air Jordan 1 Mid, then these last few years have been fantastic for you. The Jordan 1 Mid is one of those shoes that is known for being accessible and inexpensive. Additionally, this is an offering that is constantly getting some dope new colorways.
sneakernews.com
The Jordan Two Trey Prepares Its Own “Lucky Green” Colorway
Jordan Brand is clearly fixated on “Lucky Green,” applying it to classics the likes of the Air Jordan 1 and Air Jordan 3. Even silhouettes beyond the core line-up are receiving a Celtics-friendly makeover, as further evidenced by this newly-revealed Jordan Two Trey. Adding to a healthy supply...
sneakernews.com
A Greyscale Nike Air Max Plus Joins The Fold
The Nike Air Max Plus serves as one of a handful of silhouettes for The Swoosh where its popularity overseas stretches farther than it does in the States. And while an overwhelming amount of saturation served as the silhouette’s main embellishment, a tonal switch has been employed across the retooled retro cushioning solution.
sneakernews.com
The Air Jordan 1 Mid Crafts Its Own Homage To The Chicago Skyline
Back in 2022, it was confirmed that both the Air Jordan 1 High and Air Jordan 2 Low would be taking us back to MJ’s rookie days, recalling the Chicago Skyline that originally backlit one of the legend’s most iconic photos. Little did we know that the Air Jordan 1 Mid would also be joining in on the fun — but unlike its aforementioned counterparts, this pair turns the clock to a point much later in the day.
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Force 1 Low Reappears With Air Command Force Detailing And “Gorge Green” Accents
As the Nike Air Force 1 Low continues to form an important part of the Swoosh’s history and product lineup, the silhouette keeps appearing in new, compelling styles. Case in point?: Another Air Command Force-inspired style clad in “Gorge Green,” “Obsidian” and “Gold Suede” colors.
sneakernews.com
A Wave Of “Cobalt Bliss” Lands On The Nike Air Max 90 Futura
Since its recent debut in early 2022, the Nike Air Max 90 Futura has gone on to explore a seldom yet effective slate of offerings. While tonal cures and casts have been readily employed as of late, a colorful wash of “Cobalt Bliss” now livens the futuristic Air Max tooling.
sneakernews.com
Tones Of “Sequoia” Coat The Nike Air Max 90
Suedes have been harkened overwhelmingly when it comes to the Nike Air Max 90 as of late. Now continuing to establish military-inspired aesthetics of years past, the latest upscaled Air Max effort indulges in a “Sequoia” coated proposition. Establishing just as many shades of green as the silhouette’s...
sneakernews.com
Detailed Look At The Alternate Air Jordan 11 “Gamma Blue” Looksee Sample
The Air Jordan 11 is beloved not only by MJ but also sneaker culture as a whole. And with the onset of a new year, speculation is at an all-time high, with sneakerheads making their best guesses for what colorway will land during the Holiday Season. Unfortunately — despite much outcry — rumors of the “Gamma Blue” returning later this year have been completely squashed. We can, however, find some bittersweet solace in the appearance of this unreleased alternate.
sneakernews.com
A Cool Olive And Green Outfit Appears On This Modified Nike Air Max Plus
The Nike Air Max Plus is currently celebrating its 25th birthday. As such, the design is expected to release in dozens of old and new styles – including an olive and black option. Built with speed lacing toggles, the unreleased pair features a mesh and fuse mix of materials...
sneakernews.com
“Wheat” And “Tan” Dominate This Tonal Nike Air Trainer 1
Following its 35th anniversary, the Nike Air Trainer 1 has proffered a selective yet efficient revitalization with a slate of all-new casts and compositions. Continuing the late-80s aesthetic with refreshed outlooks, a tonal ensemble fit with vibrant “Wheat” accents lays claim to the Bo Jackson-endorsed silhouette. From the...
sneakernews.com
This Murky GS Nike Air Max 95 Receives An Infusion Of “Royal Blue”
The Nike Air Max 95’s clad compositions have coordinated a seldom number of releases since the Summer but as the hallowed Air Max Day approaches, the silhouette is beginning to diversify its increased slate of offerings with a return to its pitch-dark efforts, such as this grade-school exclusive option featuring hits of “Royal Blue”.
sneakernews.com
“Pure Platinum” And Red Accents Coat The Nike Air Max Terrascape Plus
Toward the tail end of its first year in rotation, the Nike Air Max Terrascape Plus fell into a consistent rhythm of indulging in more propositions than its predecessor. And while the last few months of 2022 saw the silhouette fall back into obscurity with an extremely reserved number of offerings, the retooled Air Max Plus is returning in 2023 with overwhelming authority.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey” Hit With Another Release Date Change
The Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey” is dropping next month. If you love the Air Jordan 6, then you have seen some amazing colorways hit the market over the past few years. The Jordan 6 is one of those shoes that has proven itself to be an all-time classic that cannot be stopped. Overall, it is easy to see why considering MJ won his first title in these.
sneakernews.com
The Air Jordan 11 CMFT Low “Cherry” Is Available Now
This past holiday season saw the debut of an all-new Air Jordan 11 construction, pairing crisp white leathers with a vibrant patent red finish. As is customary with Jumpman’s hybrid silhouettes, the Air Jordan 11 CMFT Low is taking on the same two-toned ensemble through a cushioned lens. Remaining...
Sporting News
LeBron James spotted wearing unreleased Tiffany & Co Nike Air Force 1
The wait is finally over! Tiffany & Co has been putting out teasers of a crossover with Nike over the past week, with visuals of a Tiffany Blue sneaker box that hints at a potential shoe collaboration. The American jeweller just dropped the first images of the Nike Air Force...
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Max Goadome Is Now Available In “Deep Burgundy”
The Nike Air Max Goadome has been delivering outdoors-ready function and street-appropriate style for twenty years. And while the Nike Boot (shoutout Wale!) in an all-“Black” look remains a staple in closets across Washington D.C., New York, and other cities, the silhouette continues to experiment with color combinations. Case in point?: A newly-surfaced pair in “Deep Burgundy” and “Gum Medium Brown.”
sneakernews.com
Golden Metallic Accents Coat The GS Air Jordan 1 Mid “UNC To Chicago”
Michael Jordan’s journey from Chapel Hill to Chicago has been well-documented across Jordan Brand’s retro-tooled offerings. While the Air Jordan 2 Low is set to retell the famed “UNC to Chicago” expedition, the Beaverton brand’s youth-exclusive efforts have taken a strategic approach towards rekindling the connection between His Airness and the next generation. From expressing the roots of the “Bred” colorway to partaking in the Air Jordan 1’s sunset photo shoot, the Air Jordan 1 Mid is now harkening the AJ 2’s upcoming sequence with a golden twist.
sneakernews.com
Multiple Swooshes Now Adorn The Nike Air Max Plus
Stretched across the near entirety of The Swooshes lifestyle offerings, a collection of disparately colored Swooshes have assembled the latest inline collection for the Beaverton-based brand, now rendering its amalgamation of logos along a clad-black Nike Air Max Plus. Similar to the pitch-dark aesthetic employed across its Air Max 90...
sneakernews.com
Nike Air Force 1 Low “Four Horsemen” Set For April 2023 Release
When LeBron James signed to Nike almost two decades ago, the brand celebrated in one of the few ways they know how: through sneakers. And as we come up on the 20th Anniversary of the two’s long-running partnership, that very same, commemorative release — the Air Force 1 “Four Horsemen” — is set to return to the shelves.
sneakernews.com
Air Jordan 5 Low “Indigo Haze” Releasing Summer 2023
From CLOT to PSG to a trio of DJ Khaled-inspired propositions, the Air Jordan 5 has continued to ride the coattails of its 30th anniversary with an even mix of collaborative efforts and brand-new inline compositions. Airing on the side of the latter, Jordan Brand’s women’s-exclusive silhouettes are being expanded by curing its low-top construction in a pristine “Indigo Haze”.
Comments / 0