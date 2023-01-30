ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Second victim dies in North Austin hookah lounge shooting

AUSTIN, Texas - A second person has died from the shooting at a North Austin hookah lounge in late January. Austin police said on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 18-year-old Jaitron Tatum died from his gunshot wounds. Police said this is the second murder victim in this case making this a capital murder.
Suspect arrested in connection with 2017 road rage shooting

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — Editor's note: The video above, from Alfred Lockett's memorial, was published in 2017. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) has confirmed the arrest of a suspect in connection with the road rage shooting death of a University of Texas employee in 2017. In 2017, Alfred...
North Austin murder victim was targeted: TCSO

AUSTIN, Texas - The Travis County Sheriff's Office has identified a man killed in a shooting in North Austin this week. TCSO says 26-year-old Rashaad Anthony "Lil Shaad" Walker of Austin was shot and killed in the early morning hours of Feb. 2. Just before 1 a.m., deputies responded to...
Shooting in North Austin leaves 1 person dead

AUSTIN, Texas - The Travis County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting in North Austin that has left one person dead. Just before 1 a.m. Feb. 2, deputies responded to a call about shots fired at 3101 Wells Branch Parkway. When law enforcement arrived, they found a man in his...
Man killed in early morning shooting on Wells Branch Parkway

AUSTIN, Texas — One man is dead after a shooting on Wells Branch Parkway early Thursday morning. The Travis County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) said at 12:56 a.m., deputies responded to a disturbance call of shots fired in the 3100 block of Wells Branch Parkway. Deputies discovered a man in his 20s had sustained multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead outside an apartment unit.
RV Stolen in Broad Daylight and on Camera in Austin

Having something stolen from you can leave you feeling dirty and somewhat violated. However, one RV owner recently posted on Reddit that his RV was taken. Imagine the owner’s surprise when he came looking for his camper and noticed it was missing. If we were the owner, we would likely have a few choice words for the thieves.
Round Rock woman found not guilty in shooting death of her husband

A Williamson County jury has found a Round Rock woman not guilty in the 2019 shooting death of her husband. Ty'Esha Tanner was found not guilty of murder in the death of her husband, 43-year-old Justin Silas, on Jan. 26, according to court records. One of her attorneys said the jury found she acted in self-defense.
Three charged in connection with deadly fentanyl-laced overdose

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A federal grand jury in Austin recently returned an indictment charging a local man and two women with five counts related to fentanyl distribution resulting in death and serious bodily injury. Court documents allege that David Lee Jr., 45, and Virginia Zepeda, 43, of...
Texas sheriff’s deputy hit by 18-wheeler on icy road

AUSTIN, TX (KXAN) - A sheriff’s deputy in central Texas was taken to the hospital following an icy wreck near Austin. The Travis County Sheriff’s Deputy was assisting the driver of an 18-wheeler, which had gone off the road when another 18-wheeler slid on the icy road, hitting and pinning the deputy under a tire, according to officials.
