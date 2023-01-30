Read full article on original website
Texas Winter Storm OutagemaltaTexas State
More than 300,000 Texans are without power in the icy cold due to the south catastrophic ice storm.Sherif SaadTexas State
Deep frost blankets New England while power problems in Texas persist.Sherif SaadAustin, TX
7 of Our Favorite Antique Stores in TexasEast Coast TravelerAustin, TX
Here's What Governor Abbott Said Supporting Anti-Abortionists This WeekendTom HandyTexas State
Related
2nd victim dies as a result of northwest Austin hookah lounge shooting, APD says
Another person has died in connection to a hookah lounge shooting that occurred Jan. 28 in northwest Austin, according to the Austin Police Department.
fox7austin.com
Second victim dies in North Austin hookah lounge shooting
AUSTIN, Texas - A second person has died from the shooting at a North Austin hookah lounge in late January. Austin police said on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 18-year-old Jaitron Tatum died from his gunshot wounds. Police said this is the second murder victim in this case making this a capital murder.
2 Jarrell High football players die from Austin hookah lounge shooting
JARRELL, Texas — Two Jarrell ISD students are now dead following a shooting at a hookah lounge in North Austin over the weekend. According to the Austin Police Department, the shooting happened Saturday around 10:19 p.m. at the Moon Palace Hookah Lounge in the 12600 block of Research Boulevard. There were at least five victims with gunshot wounds, police said.
YAHOO!
Austin police investigating fatal shooting of two Jarrell High football players
Austin police are investigating the death of a second Jarrell High School football player from a shooting that wounded three other people at a hookah lounge on Saturday night, officials said on Thursday. Jaitron Tatum, 18, died from his gunshot wounds on Wednesday, according to a police news release on...
2 Horseshoe Bay police officers injured after shooting
The Horseshoe Bay Police Department said two on-duty officers were shot at approximately 2:30 a.m. Friday in Horseshoe Bay.
KLTV
Second teen dies after shooting at Texas hookah lounge
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Officials say a second high school student has died following a shooting over the weekend at a hookah lounge in Austin, Texas, that also left three other people injured. Austin Police say 18-year-old Jaitron Tatum died Wednesday from his gunshot wounds. Tatum was one of five...
Suspect arrested in connection with 2017 road rage shooting
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — Editor's note: The video above, from Alfred Lockett's memorial, was published in 2017. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) has confirmed the arrest of a suspect in connection with the road rage shooting death of a University of Texas employee in 2017. In 2017, Alfred...
fox7austin.com
North Austin murder victim was targeted: TCSO
AUSTIN, Texas - The Travis County Sheriff's Office has identified a man killed in a shooting in North Austin this week. TCSO says 26-year-old Rashaad Anthony "Lil Shaad" Walker of Austin was shot and killed in the early morning hours of Feb. 2. Just before 1 a.m., deputies responded to...
CBS Austin
APD identifies pedestrian hit by vehicle in SE Austin who died 10 days later
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department says the pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle in Southeast Austin over two weeks ago has died. APD identified the victim as 63-year-old Kenneth Edward Wilson. On Friday, January 13, police responded at 10:17 a.m. to a crash involving Wilson and...
fox7austin.com
Shooting in North Austin leaves 1 person dead
AUSTIN, Texas - The Travis County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting in North Austin that has left one person dead. Just before 1 a.m. Feb. 2, deputies responded to a call about shots fired at 3101 Wells Branch Parkway. When law enforcement arrived, they found a man in his...
Crash involving 10 cars reported on US 183 in north Austin
The wreck happened near Oak Knoll Drive on northbound U.S. 183, according to reports. Officers from the Austin Police Department are diverting traffic off the highway there due to ice still causing hazardous driving conditions.
Man killed in early morning shooting on Wells Branch Parkway
AUSTIN, Texas — One man is dead after a shooting on Wells Branch Parkway early Thursday morning. The Travis County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) said at 12:56 a.m., deputies responded to a disturbance call of shots fired in the 3100 block of Wells Branch Parkway. Deputies discovered a man in his 20s had sustained multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead outside an apartment unit.
fox7austin.com
Chaos at H-E-B: People seen fighting over discarded food in South Austin
Someone posted on social media claiming there was free food at H-E-B. Officials say more than 250 people showed up and fought over thrown out groceries.
CBS Austin
APD searching for group of men who allegedly robbed several 7-Eleven stores
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is looking for a group of men who were allegedly involved in five separate robberies at four 7-Eleven convenience stores in Austin. The robberies occurred between Dec. 30, 2022, and Jan. 31, 2023. The suspects entered the stores with firearms, demanded cash...
Shots fired reported at Pflugerville shopping center
Pflugerville Police said officers responded to a shots fired report Thursday night in Pflugerville's Stone Hill Town Center.
getawaycouple.com
RV Stolen in Broad Daylight and on Camera in Austin
Having something stolen from you can leave you feeling dirty and somewhat violated. However, one RV owner recently posted on Reddit that his RV was taken. Imagine the owner’s surprise when he came looking for his camper and noticed it was missing. If we were the owner, we would likely have a few choice words for the thieves.
YAHOO!
Round Rock woman found not guilty in shooting death of her husband
A Williamson County jury has found a Round Rock woman not guilty in the 2019 shooting death of her husband. Ty'Esha Tanner was found not guilty of murder in the death of her husband, 43-year-old Justin Silas, on Jan. 26, according to court records. One of her attorneys said the jury found she acted in self-defense.
KTSA
Three charged in connection with deadly fentanyl-laced overdose
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A federal grand jury in Austin recently returned an indictment charging a local man and two women with five counts related to fentanyl distribution resulting in death and serious bodily injury. Court documents allege that David Lee Jr., 45, and Virginia Zepeda, 43, of...
1 dead, 1 injured in Hutto shooting
One person is dead and another was injured after a shooting in Hutto Tuesday, the Hutto Police Department said in a news release.
kgns.tv
Texas sheriff’s deputy hit by 18-wheeler on icy road
AUSTIN, TX (KXAN) - A sheriff’s deputy in central Texas was taken to the hospital following an icy wreck near Austin. The Travis County Sheriff’s Deputy was assisting the driver of an 18-wheeler, which had gone off the road when another 18-wheeler slid on the icy road, hitting and pinning the deputy under a tire, according to officials.
