After a 2022 season that featured 400 career wins, a new goal scoring school record, an undefeated regular season, and an Elite Eight berth, this year’s Glynn Academy boys will look to continue to grow in the eyes of head coach Bobby Brockman.

“I’ve been very happy with the boys,” Brockman said of the preseason. “Tremendous attitudes, great work ethics, and it’s gone by pretty quick to be honest.”