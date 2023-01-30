ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Missing 20-year-old found dead in Maryland park a month after disappearing

 4 days ago
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (TCD) -- Police are investigating a homicide after a missing 20-year-old woman was found dead in a park a month after she was last seen.

Keylin Yolibeth Chavez-Dominguez was reported missing to Montgomery County Police on Monday, Jan. 2, after family and friends last saw her Dec. 30 at around 6 p.m. at her apartment on the 12300 block of Braxfield Court. Police said that she has not communicated with any of them since then.

According to Montgomery County Police, a witness reportedly saw Chavez-Dominguez leave the apartment Dec. 31 with a Hispanic male. She was reportedly wearing a white sweater, tan vest, black leggings, and dark boots.

On Jan. 28, at 2:01 p.m., Montgomery Police, Maryland-National Capital Park Police, and Maryland Transportation Authority Police went to Upper Paint Branch Stream Valley Park regarding a "suspicious situation" and located a female body.

The body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy. Police said there are no suspect or suspects in custody, but there is a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to a suspect’s arrest.

WUSA-TV reports Chavez-Dominguez moved to the United States from Honduras and helped support her family back home.

