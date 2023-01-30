Read full article on original website
University of Alabama Head Basketball Coach Nate Oats Receives a Contract Extension Through 2029. See New Buyout DetailsZack LoveTuscaloosa, AL
Have You Seen Them? Kids From Alabama Missing Since July 2022- NowThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
University Of Alabama Basketball Player Provided Gun Used To Kill A Woman. Smart Move?Chibuzo NwachukuTuscaloosa, AL
The Tuscaloosa mother, 23, who was slain on the Strip was described as a "lovely young lady who loved her family."Sherif SaadTuscaloosa, AL
Former College Football Star Found DeadOnlyHomersTuscaloosa, AL
Notre Dame's Tommy Rees Reportedly Accepts Alabama OC Job on Nick Saban's Staff
Notre Dame's Tommy Rees will become the next offensive coordinator of the Alabama Crimson Tide, according to Mike Berardino of the South Bend Tribune. Rees, who filled the same role with the Fighting Irish, will take over for Bill O'Brien, who was hired to be offensive coordinator of the New England Patriots this winter.
5-Star Athlete Nyckoles Harbor Commits to South Carolina over Oregon, Maryland
South Carolina added one of the best players in the 2023 recruiting class on Wednesday. Nyckoles Harbor joined the Gamecocks, choosing the school over Oregon, Michigan and Maryland. Harbor, who checks in at 6'5" and 225 pounds, is a 5-star athlete and the No. 19 overall player, No. 1 athlete...
South Carolina DE Monteque Rhames II Arrested on Weapons Charge, Suspended by Team
South Carolina defensive end Monteque Rhames II has been suspended by the program after being charged with carrying weapons on school property and obstructing justice, according to Emily Adams of the Greenville News. Rhames, a member of South Carolina's 2023 class, was booked into Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center at...
Report: Rajon Rondo in 'Early' Talks to Join Kentucky CBB Staff Next Season
Veteran NBA guard Rajon Rondo didn't pick up with a team for the 2022-23 season, and it sounds like he has his next gig lined up once he officially retires. According to Jack Pilgrim of On3, Rondo is set to take on an assistant role for the Kentucky men's basketball team next season:
Examining Deion Sanders' 2023 Recruiting Class in 1st Year as Colorado HC
Deion Sanders transformed Jackson State in his three years at the program, going 27-6 overall and winning a pair of SWAC titles. That led him to Colorado, where he will try to turn a Buffaloes program that has had only one winning season since 2006 into a perennial Pac-12 powerhouse.
NFL Coaches Refusing To Work With Star Quarterback
The Arizona Cardinals have been looking to fill their vacant head coach role, and there are loud rumblings of a key reason why it is taking so long to fill. The name that everyone brings up when discussing the issues with the team filling the coaching spot is quarterback Kyler Murray.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Sean Payton off to a bad start in Denver thanks to Dolphins latest hire
The Denver Broncos got their man in newly minted head coach Sean Payton, but it looks like Payton won’t be getting his top choice of defensive coordinator in 2023. This week, the Denver Broncos traded for former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton to begin a new era for the franchise. Some believe the Saints to be the outright winners of that trade, yet Denver still got a bargain for Payton and should benefit from cleaning house.
Bucs' Top QB Options in 2023 Free Agency, Draft After Tom Brady Announces Retirement
Even though it was expected the Tampa Bay Buccaneers would need a new quarterback next season, Tom Brady confirmed it on Wednesday by announcing his retirement. In a video posted on Twitter, Brady said he was retiring "for good" after 23 seasons in the NFL. This is shaping up to...
5-Star CB Ellis Robinson IV Commits to Georgia over Alabama, Colorado for 2024
Ellis Robinson IV, a 5-star cornerback, announced Wednesday that he will play college football for Georgia, the reigning back-to-back national champion. "Georgia just felt like home," Robinson told Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports. "It provided me with the best opportunity academically and athletically." Robinson picked UGA over Alabama, Colorado, LSU and...
Biggest Winners and Losers from Men's College Basketball with 1 Month to Go
The calling card of men's college basketball is unpredictable madness in March. However, complete disregard for the script begins long before Selection Sunday. Teams or even entire conferences end up being way better (or worse) than expected in the preseason. Players hit career milestones. Programs set all-time records for futility.
NFL Teams with Worst Outlooks for 2023 Draft
NFL draft picks are volatile commodities because the value of any given selection is loaded with variables. In theory, the best scouting department can identify an impactful player. On the other hand, draft picks can be used as compensation to trade for a player or even a coach—or, in the case of the Denver Broncos, both.
Georgia Football Recruiting 2023: Top Remaining 2023 Recruits, Class Predictions
The Georgia Bulldogs are riding high heading into the 2023 offseason. They are fresh off a second-straight victory in the College Football Playoff Championship Game and will look to continue their football dominance next season. A little reloading will be in order, though, as top players such as defensive lineman...
2023 NFL Draft Rumors: Raiders, Eagles, Lions Linked to CB with Top-10 Picks
Cornerback appears to have become one of the most coveted position groups leading into the 2023 NFL draft, and at least three teams within the top 10 are considering drafting a player at the position. According to The Ringer's Ben Solak, the Las Vegas Raiders, Philadelphia Eagles and Detroit Lions...
NFL Insider: Baker Mayfield 'Absolutely' Option for Bucs After Tom Brady's Retirement
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be searching for a new quarterback this offseason after seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady announced his retirement this week, and it appears the franchise is already beginning to consider its options. Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is "absolutely" going to be an option...
Bears Rumors: 'Prevailing Theme' GM 'Very High' on Targeting Value in 2023 NFL Draft
The Chicago Bears own the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft, but that is the franchise's only selection in the top 50, and it's possible it will look to acquire more selections. Bears general manager Ryan Poles "is very high on value," according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler,...
Lions' Jamaal Williams on NFL Celebration Fines: 'Trying to Take My Personality Away'
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams got a lot of chances to dance in the end zone this season, but he racked up $31,827 in fines for excessive celebration. "I just feel like they're trying to take my personality away, my joy," Williams said of the fines on The 33rd Team podcast (h/t Michael David Smith of ProFootballTalk). "Because now, I literally have to stop doing it. So now, when I score, I'm literally just gonna sit down and pout like a little baby or something."
Contracts Browns Must Consider Cutting in 2023 Offseason
The Cleveland Browns have not had a high success rate with their mid-round NFL draft picks over the last few seasons. Cleveland may be inclined to cut some of those players in the 2023 offseason to make some salary-cap room. The AFC North side comes into the offseason $14 million...
