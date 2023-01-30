ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OnlyHomers

NFL Coaches Refusing To Work With Star Quarterback

The Arizona Cardinals have been looking to fill their vacant head coach role, and there are loud rumblings of a key reason why it is taking so long to fill. The name that everyone brings up when discussing the issues with the team filling the coaching spot is quarterback Kyler Murray.
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

Sean Payton off to a bad start in Denver thanks to Dolphins latest hire

The Denver Broncos got their man in newly minted head coach Sean Payton, but it looks like Payton won’t be getting his top choice of defensive coordinator in 2023. This week, the Denver Broncos traded for former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton to begin a new era for the franchise. Some believe the Saints to be the outright winners of that trade, yet Denver still got a bargain for Payton and should benefit from cleaning house.
DENVER, CO
Bleacher Report

5-Star CB Ellis Robinson IV Commits to Georgia over Alabama, Colorado for 2024

Ellis Robinson IV, a 5-star cornerback, announced Wednesday that he will play college football for Georgia, the reigning back-to-back national champion. "Georgia just felt like home," Robinson told Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports. "It provided me with the best opportunity academically and athletically." Robinson picked UGA over Alabama, Colorado, LSU and...
ATHENS, GA
Bleacher Report

Biggest Winners and Losers from Men's College Basketball with 1 Month to Go

The calling card of men's college basketball is unpredictable madness in March. However, complete disregard for the script begins long before Selection Sunday. Teams or even entire conferences end up being way better (or worse) than expected in the preseason. Players hit career milestones. Programs set all-time records for futility.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Bleacher Report

NFL Teams with Worst Outlooks for 2023 Draft

NFL draft picks are volatile commodities because the value of any given selection is loaded with variables. In theory, the best scouting department can identify an impactful player. On the other hand, draft picks can be used as compensation to trade for a player or even a coach—or, in the case of the Denver Broncos, both.
Bleacher Report

Georgia Football Recruiting 2023: Top Remaining 2023 Recruits, Class Predictions

The Georgia Bulldogs are riding high heading into the 2023 offseason. They are fresh off a second-straight victory in the College Football Playoff Championship Game and will look to continue their football dominance next season. A little reloading will be in order, though, as top players such as defensive lineman...
ATHENS, GA
Bleacher Report

Lions' Jamaal Williams on NFL Celebration Fines: 'Trying to Take My Personality Away'

Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams got a lot of chances to dance in the end zone this season, but he racked up $31,827 in fines for excessive celebration. "I just feel like they're trying to take my personality away, my joy," Williams said of the fines on The 33rd Team podcast (h/t Michael David Smith of ProFootballTalk). "Because now, I literally have to stop doing it. So now, when I score, I'm literally just gonna sit down and pout like a little baby or something."
DETROIT, MI
Bleacher Report

Contracts Browns Must Consider Cutting in 2023 Offseason

The Cleveland Browns have not had a high success rate with their mid-round NFL draft picks over the last few seasons. Cleveland may be inclined to cut some of those players in the 2023 offseason to make some salary-cap room. The AFC North side comes into the offseason $14 million...
CLEVELAND, OH

