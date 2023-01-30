ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jordan Spieth wants Pebble Beach to become one of PGA Tour’s elevated events

Former champion Jordan Spieth has pledged to fight for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am to become one of the PGA Tour’s elevated events.As part of the response to the threat posed by LIV Golf, the PGA Tour’s top players have committed to playing against each other at least 20 times a year.The 20 events are made up of the four majors, the Players Championship, 12 elevated tournaments and three other events chosen by the players.The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am is not among those events in 2023 but precedes two which are – the WM Phoenix Open and Genesis Invitational – and...
This golfer won $1.6 mil. on Saturday. On Monday? $677.50 at a muni

Saturday marked one of the most important days of Max Homa’s professional life. His scintillating final-round 66 on Torrey Pines’ brutish South Course earned him his sixth PGA Tour victory — and his first as a father. He came from five shots back to catch 54-hole leader Sam Ryder plus thoroughbreds like Jon Rahm and Tony Finau. He cemented his victory with clutch birdies at 16 and 18. And he earned $1.57 million in the process.
2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am celebrity tee times, pairings

The PGA Tour is back on the Monterey Peninsula, which means the celebrities will be out for the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Pebble Beach Golf Links, Spyglass Hill Golf Course and Monterey Peninsula’s Shore Course will host the event. Each of the 156 professionals in the field is matched up with a celebrity, and all teams will play one round on each course before a cut on Saturday. Sunday’s final round will be contested at Pebble Beach.
2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Thursday tee times, TV and streaming info

The PGA Tour is headed back to Pebble Beach, one of the most iconic venues in golf, for one of the biggest pro-am events of the year. Pebble Beach Golf Links, Spyglass Hill Golf Course and Monterey Peninsula’s Shore Course will host the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Each professional in the field is matched up with a celebrity, and all teams will play one round on each course before a cut on Saturday. Sunday’s final round will be contested at Pebble Beach.
Report: PGA Tour ending WGC-Match Play at Austin C.C.

PEBBLE BEACH — The WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play returns to Austin Country Club next month. If and where the tournament will be contested next year is a different matter. On Thursday, Golfweek reported that 2023 will be the final year of the event in its current iteration as it seeks a new site and sponsor. Two sources familiar with the situation confirmed the news to Golf Digest.
Pebble Beach and Saudi International again share top billing

Site: Pebble Beach, California. Courses: Pebble Beach GL (Yardage: 6,752. Par: 72); Spyglass Hill GC (Yardage: 6,858. Par: 72); Monterey Peninsula CC-Shore (Yardage: 6958. Par: 71). Prize money: $9 million. Winner's share: $1.62 million. Television: Thursday-Friday, 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-7 p.m. (CBS); Sunday, 1-3...
How Does Scoring Work at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am?

First played in 1937, the event currently known as the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am is undoubtedly one of the most unique tournaments on the PGA Tour. For starters, it’s just one of a few to be played on multiple courses, which are currently Pebble Beach Golf Links, Spyglass Hill Golf Course, and the Shore Course at Monterey Peninsula Country Club.

