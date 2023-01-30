Read full article on original website
Jordan Spieth wants Pebble Beach to become one of PGA Tour’s elevated events
Former champion Jordan Spieth has pledged to fight for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am to become one of the PGA Tour’s elevated events.As part of the response to the threat posed by LIV Golf, the PGA Tour’s top players have committed to playing against each other at least 20 times a year.The 20 events are made up of the four majors, the Players Championship, 12 elevated tournaments and three other events chosen by the players.The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am is not among those events in 2023 but precedes two which are – the WM Phoenix Open and Genesis Invitational – and...
Golf.com
This golfer won $1.6 mil. on Saturday. On Monday? $677.50 at a muni
Saturday marked one of the most important days of Max Homa’s professional life. His scintillating final-round 66 on Torrey Pines’ brutish South Course earned him his sixth PGA Tour victory — and his first as a father. He came from five shots back to catch 54-hole leader Sam Ryder plus thoroughbreds like Jon Rahm and Tony Finau. He cemented his victory with clutch birdies at 16 and 18. And he earned $1.57 million in the process.
Josh Allen's tee times, partner for 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is taking part in the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. You might’ve heard because he decided to skip out on the 2023 Pro Bowl to do so. Although, the reason initially given was his elbow injury he played through during the season. Regardless, Allen...
How Much Does It Cost to Play Pebble Beach?
A look at how much it costs to play Pebble Beach Golf Links. The post How Much Does It Cost to Play Pebble Beach? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am celebrity tee times, pairings
The PGA Tour is back on the Monterey Peninsula, which means the celebrities will be out for the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Pebble Beach Golf Links, Spyglass Hill Golf Course and Monterey Peninsula’s Shore Course will host the event. Each of the 156 professionals in the field is matched up with a celebrity, and all teams will play one round on each course before a cut on Saturday. Sunday’s final round will be contested at Pebble Beach.
Bubba Watson will 'sit outside and just stare in the window' at Masters Champions Dinner if he has to
LIV Golf's Bubba Watson said Tuesday that he's not sure where he'll be seated at this spring's Masters Champions Dinner, but he's willing to go to extreme lengths to be included. Watson is a two-time victor at the Masters -- capturing the major in 2012 and 2014 -- but his...
TV Times: How to Watch the Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Here is how to watch the PGA Tour, LPGA Tour, DP World Tour, LIV Golf, Korn Ferry Tour and PGA Tour Champions every week.
How Much Does It Cost to Play Spyglass Hill Golf Course?
A look at how much it costs to play Spyglass Hill Golf Course. The post How Much Does It Cost to Play Spyglass Hill Golf Course? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Centre Daily
Listen: Will Max Homa win a major in 2023? Plus a preview of this week’s Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Max Homa and Rory McIlroy winning in the same week is about as good as it gets for a weekend of golf. Homa claimed his fourth win in California and that got us thinking, what are his chances at this year’s U.S. Open being held at LA Country Club?
Pebble Beach Pro-Am Purse, Prize Money And Field
Pros compete alongside celebrities and other amateurs across three famous California courses
2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Thursday tee times, TV and streaming info
The PGA Tour is headed back to Pebble Beach, one of the most iconic venues in golf, for one of the biggest pro-am events of the year. Pebble Beach Golf Links, Spyglass Hill Golf Course and Monterey Peninsula’s Shore Course will host the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Each professional in the field is matched up with a celebrity, and all teams will play one round on each course before a cut on Saturday. Sunday’s final round will be contested at Pebble Beach.
Golf Glance: Stars align for Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Field Level Media’s Golf Glance provides weekly news and storylines from each of the major North American golf tours. PGA
Golf.com
How to watch the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Thursday: Round 1 live coverage
The 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am begins Thursday, February 2, with the opening round on the Monterey Peninsula. Here’s what you need to know to watch Round 1 on TV or online. Previewing Pebble Beach Round 1. This week’s Pebble Beach Pro-Am is setting up to be a potential...
Golf Digest
Report: PGA Tour ending WGC-Match Play at Austin C.C.
PEBBLE BEACH — The WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play returns to Austin Country Club next month. If and where the tournament will be contested next year is a different matter. On Thursday, Golfweek reported that 2023 will be the final year of the event in its current iteration as it seeks a new site and sponsor. Two sources familiar with the situation confirmed the news to Golf Digest.
FOX Sports
Pebble Beach and Saudi International again share top billing
Site: Pebble Beach, California. Courses: Pebble Beach GL (Yardage: 6,752. Par: 72); Spyglass Hill GC (Yardage: 6,858. Par: 72); Monterey Peninsula CC-Shore (Yardage: 6958. Par: 71). Prize money: $9 million. Winner's share: $1.62 million. Television: Thursday-Friday, 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-7 p.m. (CBS); Sunday, 1-3...
Sporting News
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2023 betting guide: PGA expert predictions, sleepers, top prop picks, and more
What makes the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am special is the exact same attribute that also makes it difficult. It is not the wind or the rain, although that does play a part. It isn’t the cliffside approaches or tiny greens perched alongside the Pacific Ocean. What makes this week on the PGA Tour hard are all the people involved.
How Does Scoring Work at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am?
First played in 1937, the event currently known as the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am is undoubtedly one of the most unique tournaments on the PGA Tour. For starters, it’s just one of a few to be played on multiple courses, which are currently Pebble Beach Golf Links, Spyglass Hill Golf Course, and the Shore Course at Monterey Peninsula Country Club.
2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am odds, field, best bets and picks to win: Can Jordan Spieth build on past success?
It’s always nice going back to the Monterey Peninsula every February for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. The pro field isn’t quite as strong as we’ve seen over the last month or so, regardless, it’s tough to beat a Sunday final round at the Jack Neville/Douglas Grant masterpiece.
Sporting News
Gareth Bale golf tournament: PGA Tour tee time, TV channel, stream for AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Wales football icon Gareth Bale has had a glowing reference from one of the best golfers in the world as he prepares to make his debut on the green alongside professionals at a tournament. After playing with Bale, world number three Jon Rahm said the former Real Madrid star had...
