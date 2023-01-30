Read full article on original website
Recession fears pose challenge to energy shares after stellar year
NEW YORK, Jan 27 (Reuters) - A potential U.S. recession and tough comparisons to a stellar 2022 are weighing on the prospects of energy stocks delivering an encore to last year’s stunning run, despite valuations that are seen as still comparatively cheap.
FULT Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average
In trading on Tuesday, shares of Fulton Financial Corp. (Symbol: FULT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $16.38, changing hands as high as $16.57 per share. Fulton Financial Corp. shares are currently trading up about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FULT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
PSQ Crowded With Sellers
In trading on Thursday, shares of the ProShares Short QQQ ETF (Symbol: PSQ) entered into oversold territory, changing hands as low as $12.6923 per share. We define oversold territory using the Relative Strength Index, or RSI, which is a technical analysis indicator used to measure momentum on a scale of zero to 100. A stock is considered to be oversold if the RSI reading falls below 30.
Lancaster Colony Becomes Oversold
The DividendRank formula at Dividend Channel ranks a coverage universe of thousands of dividend stocks, according to a proprietary formula designed to identify those stocks that combine two important characteristics — strong fundamentals and a valuation that looks inexpensive. Lancaster Colony Corp (Symbol: LANC) presently has an above average rank, in the top 50% of the coverage universe, which suggests it is among the top most "interesting" ideas that merit further research by investors.
A.O. Smith (AOS) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
A.O. Smith (AOS) reported $936.1 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2022, representing a year-over-year decline of 6%. EPS of $0.86 for the same period compares to $0.87 a year ago. The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $912.34 million, representing a surprise of +2.61%....
Natural gas prices have crashed 50% in less than a month, and now an energy CEO is ringing the alarm
Natural gas prices have plunged 50% in less than a month as an unusually warm winter hits both the US and Europe. Chesapeake Energy CEO Nick Dell'Osso wants to avoid a repeat of the 2014 shale bust by limiting supply growth. "We do think the industry should acknowledge that and...
These 3 Energy Stocks With Over 5% Dividend Yields Are Recommended By Benzinga's Most Accurate Analysts
During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout. Benzinga readers can review the latest analyst takes on their favorite stocks by visiting our Analyst Stock...
Despite Making History, ExxonMobil Underwhelms. Time to Sell the Energy Stock?
The oil giant's investments paid off last year.
10 Top Stocks to Buy in 2023
The market is already up so far this year, erasing part of 2022's loss. Yet shares of many good companies are still down over the past year. Now may be a great time to consider positions in some of them. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Stock Market News for Feb 1, 2023
U.S. stock markets closed sharply higher on Tuesday as market participants were assessing the outcome of the Fed’s first FOMC meeting of 2023. Favorable inflation data also boosted investors’ sentiment. All three major stock indexes ended in positive territory. For the month as a whole, these indexes performed impressively finishing in the green.
Energy Continues to Crush Analysts Expectations: 5 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks With 8% and Higher Dividends
February typically is a so-so month for stocks, and after a very solid January, it makes sense for growth and income investors to take some profits and move to big-dividend energy ideas like these outstanding five.
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Carvana, Colgate-Palmolive, Tesla and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Monday. — Shares gained 2.8% after Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to overweight from equal weight and named it the top pick in the household and personal care industry. The firm said the stock was at a good price point after a recent selloff.
3 Stocks Poised for Bull Runs
Following a disappointing 2022, the stock market has gained significantly in the first month of the new year, generating fresh optimism. Moreover, consumer sentiment has been improving. Therefore, quality stocks...
Energy Sector Update for 02/02/2023: SHEL, SGU, COP, XLE, USO, UNG
Energy stocks were declining pre-bell Thursday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was slipping by 0.3% recently. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.4% lower and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up more than 1%. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 0.82% at...
DAL March 24th Options Begin Trading
Investors in Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL) saw new options begin trading today, for the March 24th expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the DAL options chain for the new March 24th contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
DKS Crosses Above Average Analyst Target
In recent trading, shares of Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc (Symbol: DKS) have crossed above the average analyst 12-month target price of $131.94, changing hands for $134.52/share. When a stock reaches the target an analyst has set, the analyst logically has two ways to react: downgrade on valuation, or, re-adjust their target price to a higher level. Analyst reaction may also depend on the fundamental business developments that may be responsible for driving the stock price higher — if things are looking up for the company, perhaps it is time for that target price to be raised.
2 Ultra-High-Yielding Energy Stocks to Buy With $1,000
These companies can energize your passive income.
UPS Delivers Solid Earnings, and Stock on Watch for a Breakout
UPS stock is trading higher after better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings. The shares are nearing a breakout.
Thursday 2/2 Insider Buying Report: CHTR, BLFY
As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys. On Tuesday, Charter Communications' Director, Steven A. Miron, made a $960,875 buy of...
TFSL Dividend Yield Pushes Above 8%
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Monday, shares of TFS Financial Corp (Symbol: TFSL) were yielding above the 8% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.13), with the stock changing hands as low as $14.06 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 8% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. TFS Financial Corp (Symbol: TFSL) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
